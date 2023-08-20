How Much Is Apple TV Plus and Is It Worth It? – Yahoo Finance

Once they find out Apple also has a streaming service, many people’s first question is: How much is Apple TV?
At just $4.99 per month, Apple TV+ is much cheaper than other streaming services, such as Disney+, Netflix and HBO Max. However, there are tradeoffs — including that its catalog is not as extensive as that of Netflix or HBO Max.
Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered
See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Considering this, is Apple TV+ worth it? Does it have enough content to justify the price? Here’s a look at everything you need to know about Apple TV+.
Apple TV+, commonly known as Apple TV, is a streaming service that features Apple Originals.
There is plenty of content exclusive to Apple, including:
Dramas
Series
Kids’ entertainment shows
Comedies
Documentaries
And more
The company adds new Originals to the platform every month.
You can watch Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app, which is readily available on Apple devices. Simply open the app, tap Apple TV, and choose the content you want to watch.
Apple TV+ is also available on streaming platforms, AirPlay-enabled TVs and high-end smart TVs.
Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?
Many people wonder: How much is Apple TV a month? Is there anything free on the platform?
Apple TV Plus costs $4.99 a month, which is much cheaper than other streaming services.
You get a seven-day free trial before your subscription begins.
Alternatively, you can subscribe to Apple One, a plan that bundles Apple TV with five other services from the company, for $14.95 per month. Once your Apple TV subscription begins, you can share the account with your family.
If you purchase an Apple device, you’ll get Apple TV+ free for three months.
Likewise, if you have an Apple Music Student Plan, you’ll get free access to Apple TV+.
If you’re a university student, you can purchase the Apple Music Student Plan with your university or college email ID. It will automatically give you Apple TV+ for free, saving you up to $5 a month. The plan lasts for four years or as long as you have a valid .edu email address.
Apple TV Plus has admittedly not been as popular as Netflix and HBO Max, but it’s slowly redeeming itself to become a reliable place to turn to for entertainment. If you compare its catalog to other streaming services, there is less content to watch.
However, many Apple Originals have been met with acclaim from critics and viewers alike, and Apple is constantly adding new shows to its library.
The most well-known example is Ted Lasso. The Morning Show is another classic Apple Original, with a star-studded cast featuring Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Billy Crudup from the show has even won a Primetime Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a drama.
Other notable Apple Originals are:
Central Park, a musical series
Dickinson, an award-winning comedy
For All Mankind, a sci-fi drama
As for movies, Apple TV+ has its fair share of hits, including:
CODA
Boys State
The Elephant Queen
The Velvet Underground
If you buy the one-month plan from Apple, it will cost you $4.99. If you intend to use the service for a long time, it’s better to buy the annual plan at $49.99. It saves you $10 on your yearly subscription to the streaming service.
Compared to other streaming platforms, Apple TV+ excels in giving users a top-notch experience with its simple interface and ease of use. But when it comes to the quantity and availability of third-party shows, the streaming service lacks substance.
Here’s how it compares to other popular streaming services.
Netflix is a popular streaming service with an extensive library of TV shows and movies. It also has Netflix Original programs, more of which are added almost every other day. The service’s basic plan starts at $9.99, which is already much higher than Apple TV+.
Apple TV+ takes the win in terms of price point, but Netflix’s streaming library is much larger.
With thousands of films, Amazon Originals, and shows, Amazon Prime Video easily has the upper hand over Apple TV+ in terms of quantity of content. The Prime Video membership costs $8.99 a month, which is costlier than Apple TV, but reasonable compared to Netflix.
Since Amazon also offers several other services, such as music streaming and free delivery, it makes more sense to compare Amazon Prime with Apple One. At $14.99 a month, Amazon Prime gives you free delivery on your purchases from Amazon, access to the vast streaming library and free music.
On the other hand, at $14.95, Apple One gives you access to millions of songs, provides iCloud storage, offers Apple TV, and lets you play more than 200 games in Apple Arcade.
Apple’s One package is worth the price if you’re looking for more content and tech benefits from a higher-tier membership. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime is a better pick if you tend to shop a lot from Amazon.
Although Apple TV+ is nowhere close to dismantling other streaming services, it’s emerging as an exciting resource for entertainment.
Apple is adding a lot of Original shows and documentaries to Apple TV+, many of which are garnering public attention. Considering this and the lower price point, Apple TV+ is worth it, especially if Netflix’s extensive library overwhelms you.
Moreover, you can download shows for offline viewing, and the whole family — up to six members — can enjoy entertainment at a low price of $4.99.
More From GOBankingRates
The Safest Places To Retire Outside the US
Check Out Readers’ Favorite Small Businesses in Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight
This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions Of Americans
4 Ways Women Can Prepare Their Finances for Unexpected Life-Changing Events
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Is Apple TV Plus and Is It Worth It?
Buffett's company invested in a trio of homebuilders, while Burry of "The Big Short" fame revealed put options with a notional value of $1.6 billion.
Conventional wisdom dictates that a US recession is imminent, either during the second half of this year or the first half of the next. But just how much should we credit that? While there are economic headwinds in play, we should also remember that the pace of inflation is easing, unemployment remains low, and the second quarter earnings season showed a high proportion of surprises to the upside. If it’s not a completely rosy picture, it’s far from doom and gloom. And in the eyes of Goldman Sac
Sometimes identifying the best stocks to buy can be difficult, but you could do a lot worse than checking out the stocks selected by one of the world’s savviest hedge fund managers – Warren Buffett. Buffett’s stock picks are a popular source of inspiration for investors, and for good reason. His formidable stock-picking ability has given him the nickname ‘the Oracle of Omaha’ and a fortune of ~$117 billion, making him one of the richest people in the world. His firm, Berkshire Hathaway, is also
China has long had an outsized impact on global growth – but with its economy sputtering, its problems could become everyone else's problems.
Generation Investment, chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, bought Applied Materials stock, and sold Salesforce, Mastercard, and Schwab stock in the second quarter.
In the past two years, those receiving Social Security have seen large cost-of-living adjustments that can help. Many wonder what's next in 2024?
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech and Nvidia's quarterly update are coming in the week ahead.
Nvidia earnings and Fed chief Jerome Powell's speech loom with the market in correction. Here's what to do now.
The Trump tax cuts of 2017 temporarily doubled the base amount individuals could give away without paying estate taxes to $10 million. Almost $100 billion of those gifts were made via trusts, some of which can last for generations. For American families with a net worth over $10 million, there is an urgency to consider a range of moves before the tax cuts expire, financial advisers said.
If I give $50,000 in cash to a charity, does that lower my taxable adjusted gross income (AGI) by $50,000? So if my adjusted gross income was $100,000, and I gave $50,000 to charity, is my taxable income now $50,000? … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Help Me Understand the Math. How Does Donating to Charity Reduce My Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Affordability was a topic of conversation even before the pandemic, but buying a house back then looks downright pleasant in hindsight.
I am 81 years old. I have a home mortgage balance of $118,300. I also have a $110,000 rollover individual retirement account (IRA) invested with a bank. Should I withdraw the money from my investment and put the money to … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm 81, Have a $118K Mortgage and a $110K IRA. Should I Withdraw From My Investments to Pay off My Mortgage? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
(Bloomberg) — Convinced a recession in the US was near, some of the world’s most prominent money managers loaded up on government bonds this year in a bold bet that would atone for the punishing losses suffered in 2022. Most Read from BloombergBorrowers With $39 Billion in Student Loans Finally See ReliefPutin Turns to Ruble and Ballot to Shore Up Shaken AuthorityRolls-Royce Debuts Droptail Roadster, Priced at Over $30 MillionChina Urges More Loans, Debt Risk Reduction as Woes CompoundThat stra
Why does a financial advisor get a fee of 1% or more? That seems really high. If my return is only 4% (for example, in dividends), I am giving away 25% of my return, which is even worse with a … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: ‘I Am Giving Away 25% of My Return.' Why Does a Financial Advisor Earn a 1% Fee, Even in a Bear Market? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Here are the differences between two of the largest mutual fund families, American Funds and The Vanguard Group, and how their returns match up.
"Lower income cohorts are increasingly coming under pressure with fewer offsets and with little sign of relief from the high cost of capital."
(Bloomberg) — At any other time in history, the current state of the global diesel market would have sent some countries into a panic. Most Read from BloombergBorrowers With $39 Billion in Student Loans Finally See ReliefPutin Turns to Ruble and Ballot to Shore Up Shaken AuthorityRolls-Royce Debuts Droptail Roadster, Priced at Over $30 MillionChina Urges More Loans, Debt Risk Reduction as Woes CompoundAll over the world, prices for the fuel are sky-high relative to the crude oil from which it i
Federal Chairman Jerome Powell will speak Friday at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo.
Lawsuit accuses website of deception as it allows travelers to book typically cheaper connecting flight and get off after first leg
One of the most challenging parts of investing is deciding what to do when the companies you own are doing well but the share prices reflect a different scenario. Wall Street is often forward looking, so it's quick to react to news that will affect companies six or more months down the road. This has been evident the last few days for real estate investment trusts (REITs), as the Federal Reserve continues to talk tough on inflation and traders wonder what the effects will be on commercial proper
Home Latest News How Much Is Apple TV Plus and Is It Worth It? –...