What's Coming To Disney+ In January 2023 (US) – What's On … – What's On Disney Plus











Disney+ is getting plenty of new content throughout January in the United States, with new episodes of “Willow”, and “Star Wars: The Bad Batch”, and much more.

NOTE – This list isn’t complete and will be updated with new additions as they are announced. The list is also subject to change. Content may vary depending on your country, and this list is based on the US release schedule.

Here is the full rundown:

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

In Season 2, months have passed since the events on Kamino and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, “Willow” features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.



Trust no one on a treasure hunt. Jess begins to wonder if this is true as she suspects someone close to her might’ve leaked an important clue to Billie, but she doesn’t want to believe it. While Tasha uses her tech skills to ferret out the mole, Jess realizes the key to the next step in the treasure hunt is locked in the Rare Books Room at the Governor’s mansion, leading Jess and her friends to plot a caper during the Governor’s Ball, where Jess’s trust in her friends will be tested.



This 10-episode docu-series showcases the vast array of animals in our care, and our dedicated team of animal experts who manage the around-the-clock needs of the animals, ranging from pulling a big tooth from Lil Joe, the manatee; throwing a birthday party for Galápagos tortoises; releasing sea turtles back into the wild after rehabilitation; hatching baby flamingos and more! From special enrichment programs and nutrition to encouraging animals to participate in their own medical care, our team has established strong bonds with the animals to maintain their health and promote their wellbeing.

Campers find themselves in a fight for survival against a clan of cannibals in the Appalachian woods.

The film-maker sheds light on the life situations of people who have been arrested while travelling abroad, usually for trying to smuggle illegal drugs out of a particular country.

Archaeologists hunt for and closely examine some of Egypt’s lost treasures in the Valley of the Kings.

Wilderness guide and survival instructor Hazen Audel battles waterfalls, deadly swamps and freezing terrain as he climbs over the Andes.

Each year the U.S. economy is flush with more than $500 billion generated in illegal transactions. From sex, weapons and drugs to gambling and counterfeit merchandise, nothing is off limits and seemingly everything is for sale.

The ostriches of Namibia face several challenges while choosing the right time to breed as they want their chicks to be born during the rains so that they can manage to survive.

No episode details have been provided

No episode details have been provided

Not knowing who’s good and who’s bad, Jess works with Billie and deciphers a hundreds-year-old clue that points to a famous 18th century landmark, and together they plan an impossible heist during an historic reenactment to retrieve the next piece of the treasure map. But things don’t go as planned, and Jess is ultimately faced with the most difficult decision of her life.

Gina, a cheerful and creative girl, has a dream to write songs. Thanks to her lyric-writing abilities, she gets the chance of a lifetime when she wins a scholarship to the prestigious Caribbean Music Institute (CMI) on the island of Puerto Rico. It’s the best place in the world to study Latin music and the birthplace of reggaeton.

“SuperKitties” is an adorable and action-packed new series about four fierce and furry superhero kittens — Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy — who are on a mission to make Kittydale a more caring and “pawesome” place.

In the wake of surfing’s debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, “CHASING WAVES” shines a spotlight on the people and places that are defining Japan’s reach in the global surf culture and examines the diverse regions, unique characters, and endless surf along the over 18,000 miles of coastline that makes Japan one of a kind.



The El Dorado airport witnesses drug trafficking, illegal immigration and contraband every day. The filmmaker shows how airport security hinders such illegal activities and ensures passenger safety.

David Gaffke and his all-male staff at Complete Bridal dress up women to make them look beautiful on the occasion of their wedding and compete against a rival all-female boutique of Shelley Murray.

Meet three couples as they decide to make a life-long commitment and get married in the face of staunch opposition from their family and friends. From an interfaith couple in Baltimore, to a gay couple in Boston, and an interracial couple from Houston – these people are all striving to show doubtful loved ones how differences in race, religion and sexual preference do not affect their ability to love and be loved. As they announce their engagements and meet the in-laws, emotions run high. Will familial pressure impact their upcoming nuptials, or will love of a potential spouse outweigh love of family? Will they go through with the weddings if family members don’t ultimately approve? Against all odds and in the face of bigotry, these couples will aim to prove that their relationship has what it takes to build the foundation for a long lasting marriage.

Celebrities share their personal encounters with ghosts, haunted homes and unexplainable spells.

For centuries, brilliant minds have changed and shaped the world. However when genius is used for evil, the results are some of the most twisted, inventive, and outrageous crimes in history.

Ordinary people reveal their frightening personal experiences of ghosts and haunted houses.

Nothing has been announced for this date

Jess sacrifices everything to confront her dad’s killer to find the last piece of the map. But that meeting rocks her world as she learns that nothing is what’s expected on a treasure hunt, propelling her to make a dangerous decision that could land her in prison for life.

No episode details have been provided

Scientists trying to solve the environmental crisis of pollution devise a way to send the collected garbage into space via rocket ships. When this garbage starts to land on alien planets, the outraged aliens head to Earth for revenge. King Shakir and his family must do their best to protect the world from alien destruction.

The adventures of various Disney characters are presented in chibi style.

Mickey, Minnie and Funny go on an adventure to the Kingdom of Majestica, where they find out if dragons are friendly beings or not.

Mickey Mouse engages in a variety of fun-filled activities and talks about several topics, from drawing to learning colours and shapes.

Wildlife filmmaker Martin Dohrn leads an expert team of night-filming specialists into the jungles of Costa Rica on the hunt for Central America’s big cats. Pumas, ocelots and the elusive jaguar all live in the dense tropical forest, but filming them is far from an easy task. Starlight, thermal and infrared cameras are deployed throughout the jungle, together with remotely operated cameras suspended above and on the forest floor. With the wilderness wired for night vision, it’s only a matter of time before the team starts to discover mysterious big cats.

The filmmaker provides a detailed insight into the extraordinary skills of predatory animals that helps them track and hunt down their prey while also focusing on their ability to survive in the wild.

Coral reefs are the greatest living organism of this planet.They are the lung which permitted life to exist on Earth for hundreds of millions of years. But today something has changed.The coral reefs are dying.Three young scientists, Federico Fanti, Grace Young and Vanessa Loveburg are hot in pursuit. But how can a geologist and paleontologist, a robotic engineer and a marine biologist find the killer of an organism which does not follow the rhythms of human beings? But not all is lost. The way of saving the coral reefs is buried in the breath- taking views of the Dolomites.

San Francisco Bay is home to various shark species. Alcatraz guards made sure the prisoners knew it, telling stories of sharks to stop escapes.

Featuring the series’ breakout stars and returning legends, the documentary takes viewers behind the scenes for an in-depth look at the making of the hit original series.



It’s a matter of life and death when Jess and her friends embark on their most impossible caper yet. Meanwhile, Liam teams up with his grandpa’s home care nurse, Myles, in a desperate attempt to bring down Billie and her secret organization before they harm Jess.

No episode details have been provided





Mila is 16 years old and living the adventure of her life traveling through the multiverse in search of her mother, Elis. As she travels, she will come face to face with The Operators, a mysterious and dangerous group that wants to exterminate all universes. She will have to face them in order to save the vast multiverse.

Examine Europe’s grisly history and uncover the secret true stories behind the most famous tales.

“Dino Ranch” follows the adventures of the Cassidy family as it tackles life in a fantastical “pre-westoric” setting where dinosaurs still roam. As the young ranchers learn the ropes, they discover the thrill of ranch life whilst navigating the great outdoors through unpredictable challenges.

Hosts Brian Brushwood and Jason Murphy show the methods by which criminals commit various offences and demonstrate useful tips and tricks to avoid them.

Provides a unique and revealing history of Britain’s railroads and our engineering evolution.

American Blackout imagines the story of a national power failure in the United States caused by a cyberattack ‘ told in real time, over 10 days, by those who kept filming on cameras and phones. You’ll learn what it means to be absolutely powerless. Gritty, visceral and totally immersive, see what it might take to survive from day one, and who would be left standing when the lights come back on.

Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes follows the story of the Space Shuttle Challenger and its crew, specifically Christa McAuliffe, the first civilian to be launched into space. The events of the days leading up to the disaster are detailed in this unique film, which uses no narration and no interviews. Instead the story is told solely with reports of journalists covering the story, extensive recordings from the NASA team, and interviews with McAuliffe and others who were part of this one-of-a-kind mission. Using rarely seen images and audio recordings, this show takes viewers behind the scenes of this compelling and historic story in a way never before seen.

T. rex Autopsy will go inside a full-size T. rex for the first time ever to reveal how the 65-million-year-old beast may have lived.

NOTE – This list isn’t complete and will be updated with new additions as they are announced. The list is also subject to change. Content may vary depending on your country, and this list is based on the US release schedule.

What are you looking forward to watching on Disney+ in January?



source







