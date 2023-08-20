Nothing Phone 2: Expected launch date, prices, specifications and more – HT Tech









Will there be a Nothing Phone 2? Ever since the launch of the Nothing Phone 1, the smartphone market has a new addition that not only looks unique, but a great combination of solid specs selling at a great price. However, Nothing founder Carl Pei had confirmed in December that there won’t be any Phone 2 happening anytime soon and the company will solely focus on the Phone 1 updates for now.

But phone companies usually tend to update their smartphones every year and we expect Nothing to launch the Phone 2 just as the Phone 1 completes its first anniversary in the market. Hence, here is what we think the Nothing Phone 2 could be like.

Note that these are just our speculations based on the leaks and rumours.

Based on the single phone launch so far, there is a possibility that Nothing could make an announcement in July. The Phone 1 was originally launched in July 12, 2022 and despite Carl Pei suggesting no immediate launch plans, Nothing could possibly announce something by the mid or end of 2023.

We expect the Nothing Phone 2 to retain the same transparent back design that we saw on the Phone 1. Nothing could refine the back pattern and may even alter the design of the Glyph lights. The phone could continue to ape the boxy design of the Apple iPhone 14, or it could copy the rumoured “curved edge” design expected on the iPhone 15.

Nothing Phone 1 debuted with a healthy midrange specifications set and we expect the Phone 2 to make an upgrade. Carl Pei could follow the strategy of his previous brand OnePlus, and may launch the Phone 2 at a slightly higher price. Nothing could possibly use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 platform for offering an increment in overall performance. The 120Hz OLED display could stay and the same could be said for the dual 50MP camera at the back. Nothing could also upgrade the charging speed to 45W, which is the supported maximum charging speed.

The Nothing Phone 1 launched at a starting price of Rs. 31999 and it is possible that Nothing could launch the Phone 2 with upgraded specifications at a slightly higher hiked price. Hence, we expect the Phone 2 to start at a price of approximately Rs. 40000.

