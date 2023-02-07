Reinventing search with a new AI-powered Microsoft Bing and Edge … – Microsoft

Yusuf Mehdi – Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer
To empower people to unlock the joy of discovery, feel the wonder of creation and better harness the world’s knowledge, today we’re improving how the world benefits from the web by reinventing the tools billions of people use every day, the search engine and the browser.
Today, we’re launching an all new, AI-powered Bing search engine and Edge browser, available in preview now at Bing.com, to deliver better search, more complete answers, a new chat experience and the ability to generate content. We think of these tools as an AI copilot for the web.
“AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all – search,” said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft. “Today, we’re launching Bing and Edge powered by AI copilot and chat, to help people get more from search and the web.”
There are 10 billion search queries a day, but we estimate half of them go unanswered. That’s because people are using search to do things it wasn’t originally designed to do. It’s great for finding a website, but for more complex questions or tasks too often it falls short.
The new Bing and Edge – Your copilot for the web
We have brought together search, browsing and chat into one unified experience you can invoke from anywhere on the web, delivering:
With the new Bing, exploring the web isn’t just easier, it’s also more fun. Ask it things like:
My anniversary is coming up in September, help me plan a trip somewhere fun in Europe, leaving from London.
Will the Ikea Klippan loveseat fit into my 2019 Honda Odyssey?
I like electronic music and want to go to my first festival this year. Do you have any recommendations or tips for me?
Reinventing search with AI
The new Bing experience is a culmination of four technical breakthroughs:
These groundbreaking new search experiences are possible because Microsoft has committed to building Azure into an AI supercomputer for the world, and OpenAI has used this infrastructure to train the breakthrough models that are now being optimized for Bing.
Microsoft and OpenAI – innovating together, responsibly
Together with OpenAI, we’ve also been intentional in implementing safeguards to defend against harmful content. Our teams are working to address issues such as misinformation and disinformation, content blocking, data safety and preventing the promotion of harmful or discriminatory content in line with our AI principles.
The work we are doing with OpenAI builds on our company’s yearslong effort to ensure that our AI systems are responsible by design. We will continue to apply the full strength of our responsible AI ecosystem – including researchers, engineers and policy experts – to develop new approaches to mitigate risk.
Live today in limited preview, expanding to millions soon
The new Bing is available today in a limited preview on desktop, and everyone can visit Bing.com today to try sample queries and sign up for the waitlist. We’re going to scale the preview to millions in the coming weeks. A mobile experience will also be in preview soon.
We’re excited to put the new Bing and Edge into the real world to get the critical feedback required to improve our models as we scale.
