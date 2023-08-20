Android 14 will force some phones to go 64-bit-only and support … – Android Police









The AV1 codec should be a requirement for every Android 14 device, while the 64-bit change will affect some only

Google has only just released Android 13, but of course the company is already hard at work getting Android 14 ready. According to the latest findings, it looks like the new release will make the AV1 codec mandatory for all devices. This new video encoding method is a lot more efficient than other systems and will help save bandwidth, all without losing out in the quality department. More than that, it appears that some devices launching with Android 14 will be forced to support 64-bit-only apps, finally spelling the end for 32-bit-only applications.

As Esper’s Mishaal Rahman shared in his excellent Android 14 preview, the new AV1 requirement is codified in the Android Open Source Project Gerrit. The entry reads, “As per android cdd 14, sec 2.2.2 and sec 2.6, Handheld and Tablet device implementations must support decoding AV1.” CDD here refers to the Android Compatibility Definition Document, which lists all the requirements devices have to meet in order to be certified for the update or release by Google. It looks like work on this document has started very early in the project this time around, as Mishaal Rahman already spotted a skeleton page for the next version of the compatibility definition.

Forcing all devices to support AV1 in Android 14 is a big deal and could reduce bandwidth requirements across different web services—notably, YouTube already uses AV1 to make certain resolutions more efficient to transfer while using less bandwidth.

There is another, potentially even more consequential change headed for devices launching with Android 14. Those that come with Armv9 CPUs will be forced to support 64-bit apps only. The latest processors are all bound to make this switch, with 2021’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 already based on Armv9 architecture. This same switch is already rumored for the Pixel Tablet, which is supposed to be launching with support for 64-bit only. It looks like Google is finally getting serious about sunsetting 32-bit applications, a step that Apple has already taken in 2017. Most modern apps are already updated to work on 64-bit architectures, so this change shouldn’t hurt users too much—in fact, 99% of apps on the Play Store are already updated. It might mean that a handful of older games or abandoned apps won’t work anymore, though.

With 2023 inching closer and thus, Android 14, we will probably learn many more things about the new release before it comes to us in the form of a beta, which is slated to come in April this time around.

Manuel Vonau is Android Police’s Google Editor, with expertise in Android, Chrome, and other Google products — the very core of Android Police’s content. He has been covering tech news and reviewing devices since joining Android Police as a news writer in 2019. He lives in Berlin, Germany.

Manuel studied Media and Culture studies in Düsseldorf, finishing his university career with a master’s thesis titled “The Aesthetics of Tech YouTube Channels: Production of Proximity and Authenticity.” His background gives him a unique perspective on the ever-evolving world of technology and its implications on society. He isn’t shy to dig into technical backgrounds and the nitty-gritty developer details, either.

Manuel’s first steps into the Android world were plagued by issues. After his HTC One S refused to connect to mobile internet despite three warranty repairs, he quickly switched to a Nexus 4, which he considers his true first Android phone. Since then, he has mostly been faithful to the Google phone lineup, though these days, he is also carrying an iPhone in addition to his Pixel phone. This helps him gain perspective on the mobile industry at large and gives him multiple points of reference in his coverage.

Outside of work, Manuel enjoys a good film or TV show, loves to travel, and you will find him roaming one of Berlin’s many museums, cafés, cinemas, and restaurants occasionally.

