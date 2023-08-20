Tesla Model S Plaid: Price, Top speed and Specs – Not a Tesla App

Tesla’s Model S Plaid is the most impressive car on the road today. It’s not just that it looks great, but it has some serious power underneath the hood… or frunk. Recently, MotorTrend tried the Tesla Model S and declared it the fastest car they have ever tested. That’s saying something.
MotorTrend first appeared on magazine stands in 1949. With more than 70 years of experience driving thousands of cars, the Model S Plaid beat them all.
The Tesla Model S Plaid is a high-speed car, and the stats back it up. According to MotorTrend, the Model S accelerates from 0-60 MPH in an astonishing 2.3 seconds.
“When experiencing the acceleration of a Plaid, it’s abundantly clear that virtually the only force you feel is the Tesla’s seatback hurling you forward to a degree that genuinely makes the horizon the floor. Except that floor is rushing up at you far faster than any free fall ever could.”
Earlier in the article, the author explains that a free fall speed equates to accelerating from 0-60 in 3 seconds.
The Tesla website says the Plaid can go faster than MotorTrend reported, with a 1.99 second 0-60 time. Its three mighty electric motors, two in the back, power the all-wheel drive system producing a ridiculous 1,020 horsepower and 1,050 ft-lb of torque. The top speed is pegged at 200 MPH; for comparison, the maximum speed in NASCAR last season was recorded at 190.7 MPH.
Tesla’s Model S also laid down a blistering quarter-mile to earn the title of the fastest car MotorTrend has ever tested. The blue Plaid devoured the quarter mile time in 9.3 seconds. It should’ve been a red Model S because this car was burning the record books and lighting the track on fire.
It’s not just the motors; the cutting-edge software and aerodynamic design also contribute to its superior acceleration.
In addition to its blistering quarter-mile time, the Model S is able to achieve 60-0 mph braking in just 104 feet, while providing a maximum lateral acceleration of 1.02 Gs. This makes it one of the quickest cars ever produced and gives it the performance capabilities that rival some of the world’s top supercars.
In other tests, the Plaid had a record stopping time as low at 98 feet. The impressive stopping power of the Model S can be attributed to its combination of powerful brakes and low center of gravity. The regenerative braking system also helps reduce wear on the brakes and allows for maximum braking performance. In addition, the Model S also features an advanced stability control system that helps to keep the car stable and in control during hard braking maneuvers.
The Tesla Model S Plaid, which added track mode in 2021, has pushed the performance boundaries and set a new standard for high-performance electric vehicles. Its quarter-mile time of 9.3 seconds is remarkable, and its ability to reach 0-60 mph in just 2.3 seconds is extraordinary. Elon Musk wrapped it up best, responding to a tweet about MotorTrends results. He tweeted: Plaid is sickkk.
Subscribe to our newsletter to be the first to know about Tesla’s upcoming features and new software updates.
Relax, don’t get your satin Tesla booty shorts in a knot. This article explores the role of Tesla’s Model X, especially in the wake of the new Standard Range Model X and Model S. With the company’s diversification, it’s worth asking if the Model X still fits into Tesla’s line-up.
We all know that Model X picked up the momentum that Tesla had already created with the Model S, introducing an SUV with falcon wing doors. However, times have changed, and Tesla is now a major player, having flipped the automotive industry on its frunk. With the Model S and X combined equalling just 5% of overall deliveries in the second quarter and new models on the horizon, the Model X’s position may be redundant.
Tesla enthusiast Sawyer Merritt wrote a post on X.com that made me wonder what the point of the Model X is when the Model Y is so close, even better in some ways, and less expensive. His tweet stirred up a robust discussion on the pros and cons of each model. In a series of tweets, Merritt extolled the virtues of the Model Y Long Range, praising its price point of $50,490, which he noted was a $38k saving over the Model X SR. The extended 330-mile range, the 4.8-second acceleration from 0-60mph, and eligibility for a $7.5k EV tax credit were other high points that he touted.
The comparison didn’t just stop at highlighting the advantages of Model Y; it also drew attention to the Standard Range Model X’s shortcomings. At $88,490 with a shorter 269-mile range and ineligibility for the EV tax credit.
The reaction was swift and varied, with some users agreeing with Sawyer and others exploring ways to enhance the Model Y even further. But the conversation also turned to the unmatched features of the Model X, like those amazing falcon-wing doors, the valet doors, the rear screen and the instrument cluster.
The discourse broadened into what Tesla could do to make both cars more appealing. Some speculated about selling the Model X at a lower price to capture a tax credit or offering software unlocks for added capacity. In contrast, others focused on the benefits of the SR Model X’s charging capabilities.
The Cybertruck may also compete with Model X. It has the space and the wow factor that Model X owners love. Meanwhile, Model Y continues to improve, and besides no falcon wing doors, it’s a suitable and affordable alternative.
Please engage in the conversation. The debate underscores the importance of knowledgeable readers and fans of Tesla. A well-placed comparison can spark meaningful reflection on what makes a car truly appealing and what is best for Tesla in the future.
“Big things happening…” — this tantalizing phrase, shared by Melissa Porche Blakely, staff program manager at Tesla, has stirred excitement and curiosity in the Tesla community. The comment was made about a new job listing for the Tesla Rental Program in Texas, as spotted by @SawyerMerritt.
Tesla is on the brink of launching a Tesla Rental Program in Texas, with a pilot program slated for collision centers. The automaker seeks a Program Manager in Business Development to lead this ambitious initiative. Speculation around Tesla’s move into the rental space centers on various potential benefits:
The pilot program will encompass all Tesla collision centers in Texas, with Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas locations. It’s unclear if Tesla only plans to launch the rental program for customers at collision centers or if a broader car rental program might come later. The extension to airports, particularly for a Tesla employee pilot, further hints at the wider ambitions of this program.
Apart from the Rental Program, the new hire will also focus on Glass Repair Optimization. This signals Tesla’s continual drive to enhance customer service, aiming to reduce repair times and further streamline the collision repair experience. Remember, we also speculated that Tesla might be going into the car wrap business in North America, similar to what the company has in China.
The Tesla Rental Program represents more than just a new service. While the full scope and implications of this initiative remain to be seen, it is clear that Tesla is keen on expanding its footprint and enhancing its brand experience.
As the industry watches this development closely, the question remains: will this move set a new standard in the rental space? What other surprises might Tesla have up its sleeve? “Big things happening” indeed.
See all the features included in Tesla’s latest update, version 2023.26.8.
Relax, don’t get your satin Tesla booty shorts in a knot. This article explores the role of Tesla’s Model X, especi…
“Big things happening…” – this tantalizing phrase, shared by Melissa Porche Blakely, staff program manager at Tes…
It used to be like spotting a sasquatch, but now Cybertruck appears on X.com almost as much as Tesla’s CEO. Today, si…
Tesla’s new Standard Range versions of the Model S and Model X will be software locked, as we first speculated earl…
A Tesla Cybertruck prototype was recently found abandoned by the roadside, providing an unexpected opportunity to pee…
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
The best Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Wireless Phone Charger — now, even better. Get $10 off with promo: NotATeslaApp10
Tesla’s new Standard Range versions of the Model S and Model X will be software locked, as we first speculated earl…
A Tesla Cybertruck prototype was recently found abandoned by the roadside, providing an unexpected opportunity to pee…
Tesla is set to launch a Universal Wall Connector this October. This isn’t just another product in the Tesla store; i…
Tesla is gearing up to embark on a new journey by designing what it describes as its “1st of its kind Data Centers.” …
Tesla has unveiled the Standard Range variants of the Model S and Model X. These original flagships symbolize the bra…
A violent crash involving a Tesla Model X, which injured five police officers and another individual, should’ve never…
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
TeslaFi is a service that logs your drives and charging sessions so that you can later refer back to them. We highly recommend checking them out if you use your car for business trips and would like to keep track of reimbursements, if you like to see how much you spend on charging or if you just love statistics. View their about us page and see everything they have to offer!
The EV Universe newsletter reports distill more than 100 EV news sources into a 10-minute read every week. We cover both Tesla and the rest of the EV industry. Join over 3,000 EV geeks like us and subscribe to the free weekly newsletter here.
Find out how to become a sponsor and have your site listed here.
Although we share official Tesla release notes, we are not affiliated with Tesla Motors. We are Tesla fans and supporters.
See all the features included in Tesla’s latest update, version 2023.26.8.
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
The best Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Wireless Phone Charger — now, even better. Get $10 off with promo: NotATeslaApp10
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Home Latest News Tesla Model S Plaid: Price, Top speed and Specs – Not a...