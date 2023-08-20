Mac mini – Apple









Mac mini with M2 packs the speed you need to get more done faster. And M2 Pro takes it to a whole new level — bringing a pro chip to Mac mini for the first time. Add to that a versatile array of ports and you’ve got a desktop ready to flex in any setup, no matter which chip you choose.



Supercharged by

The next generation of Apple silicon makes this the hardest‑working Mac mini we’ve ever built. From rich presentations to immersive gaming, M2 flies through work and play. And M2 Pro crushes compute‑intensive tasks like editing massive images and 8K ProRes video.

Apple silicon’s next chapter is here. M2 and M2 Pro scale up our breakthrough system on a chip (SoC) architecture, which combines the CPU, GPU, unified memory, and Neural Engine on a single power‑efficient chip.

M2 brings a faster, next‑generation CPU and GPU to Mac mini, along with much higher memory bandwidth. M2 Pro delivers even more CPU and GPU cores, with double the memory bandwidth of M2. And both chips feature an industry‑leading media engine that rips through ProRes, H.264, and HEVC video so you can edit multiple streams even at 8K resolution.

M2 brings the next generation of Apple silicon to Mac mini, packing in over 20 billion transistors — 25 percent more than M1. And with 50 percent more memory bandwidth than M1, M2 lets you cruise through workflows and seamlessly switch between apps.

M2 Pro pushes Mac mini to new heights with over 40 billion transistors — twice that of M2. And with 50 percent more memory and two times the memory bandwidth of M2, M2 Pro can handily tackle large projects and juggle pro workflows, whether you’re editing a large batch of selects in Lightroom Classic or color grading 8K video in DaVinci Resolve.

More power at your command. Apple silicon allows Mac mini to outperform desktops many times its size. The next‑generation 8‑core CPU in M2 is up to 18 percent faster than M1, and the new 10‑core GPU delivers up to 35 percent faster graphics performance than M1. The 12‑core CPU in M2 Pro offers up to 1.9 times faster performance than M1, and its 19‑core GPU is up to 2.6 times faster.

Compared to Intel-based Mac mini

Faster filter and function performance in Photoshop

Faster ML image upscaling performance in Pixelmator Pro

Faster complex timeline render performance in Final Cut Pro

Faster ProRes transcode performance in Final Cut Pro

Faster project build performance in Xcode

Faster spreadsheet performance in Excel

Mini does that.

With macOS, your go‑to apps run lightning fast on Mac mini — from Microsoft 365 to Adobe Creative Cloud to Zoom. And thousands of apps are optimized for M2 and M2 Pro.

Whether you choose M2 or M2 Pro, the performance and efficiency of Apple silicon allow Mac mini to blow away desktops many times its size — all in an iconic 7.7‑inch‑square frame.

Towering performance. Minus the tower.

Memory you won’t forget. Unified memory on Mac does more than traditional RAM. A single pool of high-bandwidth, low‑latency memory allows Apple silicon to move data more efficiently — so everything you do is fluid. Configure your Mac mini with between 8GB and 24GB of memory on M2, and 16GB or 32GB on M2 Pro.

Mac mini comes with all-flash storage — up to a whopping 8TB SSD for all your photo and video libraries, files, and apps. That’s up to four times as much as the previous generation.

M2 and macOS Ventura give Mac mini industry‑leading privacy and security features beyond anything in its class, including built‑in protections against malware and viruses. And the next‑generation Secure Enclave helps keep your system and your data protected.

All systems go.

With its next-level performance, wide array of ports, and compact size, this mini desktop is perfect for an impressive range of uses — and ready to take on whatever you do.

Zoom /

Microsoft PowerPoint / Notes

Mac mini turns any desk into a powerful workspace. Add a display, keyboard, and mouse or trackpad, and you’re ready to create, code, and collaborate.

No Man’s Sky

Jump into graphics-intensive AAA games like No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil Village with fluid frame rates and high fidelity — all enabled by the incredible GPU performance of M2 or M2 Pro.

Final Cut Pro / Logic Pro

Mac mini is a powerful desktop for content creation. Run more plug‑ins and layer more audio tracks in Logic Pro. And edit multiple streams of 4K and 8K ProRes video in Final Cut Pro faster with the help of the high‑performance media engine.

Xcode

Whether you choose M2 or M2 Pro, Mac mini gives you the tools you need to create powerful apps or games.

Take it all in.

With two or four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB‑A ports, HDMI, Wi‑Fi 6E, and Gigabit Ethernet, Mac mini connects to just about anything. And if you want even faster networking speeds, you can configure Mac mini with 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times the throughput.

Transfer data at up to 40Gb/s. Charge and power external devices. And expand your workspace with external displays that can output video at up to 6K resolution and 60Hz with Thunderbolt 4. HDMI unlocks up to 8K video output.

Another first for Mac mini, Wi‑Fi 6E delivers better all‑around performance and up to 2.4Gb/s of throughput — for superfast file transfers or backing up to Time Machine.

Wi‑Fi 6E

up to 2.4Gb/s throughput

Deck out your desk.

With its breathtaking 27-inch 5K Retina display, 12MP camera with Center Stage, and high‑fidelity six‑speaker sound system, Studio Display helps take Mac mini to the max. Add in convenient wireless Magic accessories like Magic Keyboard with Touch ID to complete the package.

Learn more about Studio Display

Shop Magic accessories

Open this page using Safari on your iPhone or iPad.

See Mac mini in AR

View with accessories

Apple M2

or Apple M2 Pro chip

8- to 12-core CPU

10- to 19-core GPU

8GB to 32GB unified memory

256GB to 8TB storage



Apple M2 Max

or Apple M2 Ultra chip

12- or 24-core CPU

30- to 76-core GPU

32GB to 192GB unified memory

512GB to 8TB storage



Apple M1 chip

8-core CPU

7- or 8-core GPU

8GB or 16GB unified memory

256GB to 2TB storage

4.5K Retina display

218 ppi

