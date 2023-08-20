iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus – Apple









The full line-up of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in six spectacular colors with Yellow selected

before trade‑in

View iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in AR

iPhone 14 Plus has 21% more screen, making it supersized but surprisingly lightweight.

Both models have a vibrant Super Retina XDR display. And OLED technology for bright whites and true blacks.

High resolution and color

accuracy make everything

look sharp and true to life.

iPhone 14 Plus

The looongest battery life of any iPhone. Ever.

Nano-ceramic crystals — which are harder than most metals — are fused into glass for far greater durability.

Our dual ion-exchange process also protects against nicks, scratches,

and everyday wear and tear.

(Phew.)

iPhone 14 video Without Action mode

iPhone 14 video With Action mode

Whether you’re filming while hiking up a rocky trail or chasing your kids through the park, try Action mode for smooth handheld videos.

Just turn it on before you shoot to automatically get steady shots.

iPhone 14 has the same incredible chip that’s in iPhone 13 Pro.

A15 Bionic, with a 5‑core GPU, powers all the latest features and makes graphically intense games and AR apps feel ultrafluid.

An updated internal design delivers better thermal efficiency, so you can stay in the action longer.

The Secure Enclave in A15 Bionic protects personal information like your Face ID data, contacts, and more.

New Pro-level Main camera with improved image processing for even more sensational shots in all kinds of light — especially low light.

Tap the shutter and the Photonic Engine goes beyond what the camera alone can do, preserving even more image data to deliver brighter, more lifelike colors and beautifully detailed textures — in much less light.

Emergency SOS via satellite

Peace of mind

off the grid.

If you try to call 911 but

don’t have cell service

or Wi‑Fi,

iPhone lets you

text emergency services

over satellite.

iPhone shows you where

to point to maintain your connection.

You must be outdoors with a

clear

view

of the sky — and

avoid obstructions such as mountains and

heavy foliage.

Since every second

counts, iPhone front-loads

a few questions to assess your situation — just tap

to respond.

Satellites are moving targets

with low bandwidth, so it can

take minutes for messages to

get through.

If you’re on an adventure without cell service, you

can use Find My to share

your location via satellite

so friends and family know where you are.

Crash Detection

In a severe car crash, iPhone calls for help when you can’t.

iPhone 14 can detect a

severe

car crash, then

call 911 and notify your emergency contacts.

Hardware sensors and advanced motion algorithms identify signs of a crash — including sudden changes

in speed, direction, and

cabin pressure.

Over 1 million hours of real‑world driving and crash data helps iPhone recognize accidents

Your photo. Your font.

Your widgets. Your iPhone.

Personalization

Your photo.

Your font.

Your widgets.

Your iPhone.

iOS 16 lets you customize

your Lock Screen in all kinds of fun ways.

Layer a photo to make it pop. Track your Activity rings.

And

see live updates from your favorite apps.

Sharper, smarter,

snappier selfies.

Sharper, smarter, snappier selfies.

Take your clearest, most colorful close-ups and group shots, thanks to a new TrueDepth front camera with autofocus and a larger aperture.

It can also automatically focus on multiple subjects at once, so all your selfies look their sharpest.

See how iPhone reuses materials to conserve resources

Check out the latest privacy features for iPhone

Discover helpful accessibility features like VoiceOver

Compare all

iPhone models

The ultimate iPhone.



Learn more

View in AR

Super Retina XDR

display

ProMotion technology

Always-On display

Dynamic Island

A new way to

interact with iPhone

Emergency SOS

via satellite

Emergency SOS

Crash Detection

Pro camera

system

48MP Main Ultra Wide Telephoto Photonic Engine for incredible

detail and color

Autofocus

on TrueDepth

front camera

Action mode smooths out shaky handheld videos

Up to 29 hours

video playback

A16 Bionic chip

Face ID

Superfast 5G cellular

A total powerhouse.



Learn more

View in AR

Super Retina XDR

display







Emergency SOS

via satellite

Emergency SOS

Crash Detection

Advanced

dual-camera system

12MP Main Ultra Wide

Photonic Engine for incredible

detail and color

Autofocus

on TrueDepth

front camera

Action mode smooths out shaky handheld videos

Up to 26 hours

video playback

A15 Bionic chip

with 5-core GPU

Face ID

Superfast 5G cellular

As amazing as ever.



Learn more

View in AR

Super Retina XDR

display









Emergency SOS



Dual‑camera system

12MP Main Ultra Wide



TrueDepth

front camera



Up to 19 hours

video playback

A15 Bionic chip

with 4-core GPU

Face ID

Superfast 5G cellular

Serious power. Serious value.



Learn more

View in AR

Retina HD

display









Emergency SOS



Advanced camera system

12MP Main







Front camera



Up to 15 hours

video playback

A15 Bionic chip

with 4-core GPU

Touch ID

5G cellular

