Windows 12: Everything We Know So Far – DealNTech

Microsoft is gearing up to release Windows 11 version 22H2, but according to some reports, the next thing on the cards could very well be Windows 12 operating system. There have been reports that Microsoft is planning to switch to a new update cycle for Windows. And some reports say that no Windows 11 23H2 or 24H2 builds will be released in the coming months.

Undoubtedly, Microsoft Windows 12 could be the best so far. We hope that Microsoft Windows 12 will fix all the lags and issues currently in the Windows 11 operating system. The Windows 12 update could make a real difference from the previous versions regarding looks and design. In this article, we will discuss everything we know so far about the Windows 12 update.

March 7: Microsoft has started testing major changes for Windows 12. The test builds comes via the new Canary Channel. It includes major changes to the Windows kernel, new APIs and longer-lead time features.

January 31: Windows 12 will reportedly integrate artificial intelligence capabilities via ChatGPT.

November 1: Concept creator Kevin Hall (the Hacker 34) has shared Windows 12 concept video on Youtube. The concept video shows AI image selection, a lock screen, a better Start menu, interactive widgets and a dynamic taskbar. He also added Nearby Control that helps Drag and Drop content from one compatible device to another.



October 12: It looks like Microsoft has accidentally leaked Windows 12’s user interface. It shows a floating Taskbar with a translucent details bar at the top of the display.

Cursed ignite mockup showing floating taskbar dock and widget and icons in desktop pic.twitter.com/6n8EHjdCyb

— FireCube (@FireCubeStudios) October 12, 2022



As of now, Microsoft hasn’t officially announced a new version of Windows. Yes, the official release date for the Windows 12 is yet to be confirmed. But, according to the reports, the next major version of Windows will launch in 2024. Windows 11 was released in 2021. The new Microsoft update roadmap shows that Windows will move to a 3-year release cycle. That means the Windows 12 OS should launch sometime in 2024.

That’s all we have right now, and it might be a while before we have more information. In the meantime, Windows 11 will keep getting updates; sometimes, it may get some new features. Despite not having an official release date, we might still expect the release of Windows 12 between April and October 2024. So, for more information, we have to wait.



It is too early to say about all of the features that might be part of Windows 12. Microsoft has not confirmed Windows 12’s existence yet. As of now, no one knows the actual abilities of the Windows 12 operating system. But every new version of an operating system comes with several new features. The essential part of every windows launch is its significant upgrade and improved features; we are sure that Windows 12 will come with many changes and updates.

According to reports, Microsoft is experimenting with many new features and prototypes. For example, the 25158 build brought different visual treatments to Search in the Taskbar. Microsoft is also testing notification badges for the weather widget in the Windows 11 Taskbar. Apart from that, we can glimpse what might be coming by looking at the Windows Insider Program. However, we can’t say these features will surely be in Windows 12. Microsoft has been open to experimenting with new features in its Insider builds.

Again, it’s hard to say the actual Windows 12 operating system requirements. Since Microsoft Windows 12 is yet to be officially released. However, we will use the Windows 11 requirements to know if the computers are compatible with Windows 12.

That’s all for today. We’ll be sure to add more information as it comes over the next couple of years. We will keep updating you with all information. Feel free to ask in the comment box if you have any doubts.







