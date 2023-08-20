2023 GMC Hummer EV SUT Review, Pricing, and Specs – Car and Driver









A brand-new Hummer is something we never thought we’d see on American roads again, but the off-road brand was reborn last year as an

electric pickup truck called the GMC Hummer EV. This version is no feeble economy-minded model. It’s powered by a 1000-hp electric powertrain, can sprint to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds, and can brute-force its way through pretty much any terrain. Thanks to a rear-wheel steering system, the Hummer EV can more easily be maneuvered around obstacles—be them boulders or hatchbacks—and it can even drive sideways using its novel Crab driving mode. While rivals such as the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T offer more traditional pickup truck practicality, the Hummer EV is more toy than tool. An SUV version of the Hummer EV will launch next and more utilitarian EV pickups from GMC and sister-brand Chevrolet are on the docket as well.

For its second year on the market, the GMC Hummer EV SUT pickup truck gains a host of new exterior colors, including Afterburner Tintcoat, Meteorite Metallic, Void Black, Tide Metallic, and Deep Aurora Metallic. This is because last year, GMC only sold the Edition 1 model which came in Interstellar White. Now that the Edition 1 has run its course, the Hummer EV3X takes its place as the top trim, and instead of coming fully loaded it can be optioned with or without removable roof panels and many of the Edition 1’s standard off-roading equipment.

Even though it’s the most expensive model, we’d still recommend the EV3X since it includes a lot of the best items offered on the Hummer EV, including an adjustable air suspension, GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driving system, and a giant 13.4-inch infotainment display. The less expensive EV2X has a less powerful two-motor drivetrain and the EV2 won’t go on sale until 2024.

For now, the only powertrain available in the Hummer EV is a setup with three electric motors that make 1000 horsepower. All-wheel drive is standard, and in our testing, the Hummer EV rocketed to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds thanks to its Watts to Freedom launch control driving mode. While we were wowed by its acceleration, we were disappointed by its braking performance. Slowing all the Hummer EV’s mass down to a stop from 70 mph took an extra-long 211 feet and repeated runs resulted in noticeable brake fade. Yikes. Maneuverability at low speeds is better than expected, a direct result of the rear-wheel-steering system, but once you’re up and running the Hummer EV is as unwieldy to drive as other lifted brodozers.

Speaking of towing and payload, GMC says the Hummer EV can tow up to 7500 pounds. That’s less than the towing capacities of other EV pickups such as the Rivian R1T and the Ford F-150 Lightning, which are rated for 11,000 pounds and 10,000 pounds respectively. During our towing test pulling a 6100-pound double-axle camping trailer, the range of our Hummer EV dropped to just 140 miles at 70 mph.

The Hummer EV uses a 205.0-kWh battery pack and boasts an estimated 329 miles of driving range per charge. In our testing, we observed 290 miles during an all-highway range test at 75 mph. The Hummer uses an 800-volt electrical architecture with 350-kilowatt fast-charging capability which GMC claims will add 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes. For buyers who don’t have any DC fast charging stations nearby, the Hummer EV can also charge on regular public charging terminals or at home via a provided adapter, but charging times are significantly slower.

EPA fuel economy estimates for the Hummer EV are 51 MPGe city, 43 MPGe highway, and 47 MPGe combined. For comparison, the Rivian R1T is rated for 74 MPGe city, 66 MPGe highway, and 70 MPGe combined. For more information about the Hummer EV’s fuel economy, visit the EPA’s website.

Even though Hummers of yesteryear were mainly SUVs, the Hummer EV takes the form of a crew cab pickup truck with a five-foot-long bed. Interior materials could be of higher quality considering the Hummer’s price tag and its cabin isn’t as spacious as GMC’s Sierra crew cab pickup truck. But the interior can be opened to the elements via an optional removable roof that reintroduces a T-top–esque design popular in GM sports and muscle cars in the 1970s and 1980s. When in place, the transparent panels are akin to a normal panoramic glass sunroof but lifting them off and stowing them in the Hummer EV’s front trunk gives the truck a convertible vibe similar to that of the Jeep Gladiator. Inside, several moon-inspired touches—such as a moon-boot footprint on the dead pedal and speaker grilles that show the Sea of Tranquility—serve as not-so-subtle reminders of GM’s connection to NASA astronauts and the electrically powered Apollo 15 lunar rover that the company helped engineer.

A large 13.4-inch display serves as the infotainment screen, and there’s a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel as well. GMC has contracted Epic Games—maker of the wildly popular Fortnite video game—to create the graphics for the Hummer EV’s infotainment interface. The high-resolution screen and advanced graphics look great, but we noticed some pronounced lag that suggests the system doesn’t have quite the processing power it needs to keep up with the software’s capabilities. A host of connectivity features are standard, including Apple CarPlay/Android Auto capability, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and GM’s OnStar telematics system.

GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driving mode is a standard feature and we’ve found it works quite nicely. Less advanced features such as lane-keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring are also included. For more information about the Hummer EV’s crash-test results, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) websites. Key safety features include:

The Hummer EV comes with a similar warranty to other General Motors products, which means three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper coverage and five-year/60,000-mile powertrain coverage.

Specifications

2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1

Vehicle Type: front- and rear-motors, all-wheel-drive, 5-passenger, 4-door pickup

PRICE

Base/As Tested: $110,295/$118,039

Options: two spare tires with bed mounts, $5200; Illumination package (A-pillar off-road lights, mirror projection lights, tailgate step lighting, virtual auxiliary switches with power distribution box, interior LED lighting), $1695; tailgate speaker by Kicker, $849

POWERTRAIN

Front Motor: permanent-magnet synchronous AC

Rear Motors: permanent-magnet synchronous AC

Combined Power: 1000 hp

Combined Torque: 1200 lb-ft

Battery Pack: liquid-cooled lithium-ion, 205.0 kWh

Onboard Charger: 11.5 kW

Transmissions, F/R: direct-drive

CHASSIS

Suspension, F/R: control arms/control arms

Tires: Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT

LT305/70R-18 126/123R M+S TPC 2807

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase: 135.6 in

Length: 216.8 in

Width: 86.7 in

Height: 79.1 in

Passenger Volume: 128 ft3

Cargo Volume: 11 ft3

Curb Weight: 9640 lb

C/D TEST RESULTS

60 mph: 3.3 sec

100 mph: 8.8 sec

1/4-Mile: 11.9 sec @ 106 mph

Results above omit 1-ft rollout of 0.2 sec.

Rolling Start, 5–60 mph: 4.9 sec

Top Gear, 30–50 mph: 1.9 sec

Top Gear, 50–70 mph: 2.3 sec

Top Speed (gov ltd): 106 mph

Braking, 70–0 mph: 211 ft

Braking, 100–0 mph: 504 ft

Roadholding, 300-ft Skidpad: 0.73 g

C/D FUEL ECONOMY

75-mph Highway Range: 290 mi

C/D TESTING EXPLAINED

