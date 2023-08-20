New HBO Max Movies and Shows in November 2022 – TV Guide









Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Don’t worry, darling, you can watch Don’t Worry, Darling

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling

Now’s your chance to watch one of the most talked about movies of the year where the conversation had almost nothing to do with the actual movie itself, because all the action worth talking about happened behind the scenes. Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry, Darling is now streaming on HBO Max; watch Wilde direct Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and Chris Pine together before they became the obsessions of internet detectives for doing whatever it was they were doing when the cameras weren’t rolling. It’s all very confusing to me! I’m expecting some scalding hot gossip from the making of Ted Lasso Season 3, Sudeikis!

Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of everything else coming to HBO and HBO Max in November, and everything that’s leaving HBO Max, too.

Next month’s guide: New HBO Max Shows and Movies (December 2022)

Last month’s guide: New HBO Max Shows and Movies (October 2022)

Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka, and Shangela, We’re Here

HBO Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on HBO Max make it to HBO. We’ll designate HBO Max exclusives where appropriate.

We’re living in a great time for Mindy Kaling shows about girls who go to school. Netflix has the high school series Never Have I Ever and HBO Max has The Sex Lives of College Girls, which is returning for its second season. It picks up not long after Season 1 ended, with the foursome of Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), and Leighton (Reneé Rapp) continuing to navigate their way through new relationships, financial issues, and how to set up a charitable strip show. [Trailer]

Shaq gets his very own The Last Dance with this docuseries about his rise to basketball stardom and his subsequent ascension to cultural icon status. I hope there’s a whole episode about his longtime involvement with the General Auto Insurance.

The HBO Max documentary is the type of intimate film about a pop star’s life that we’ve seen from people like Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, except this one might be better, because it’s about Lizzo. You love Lizzo, I love Lizzo, and we’re all prepared to love Love, Lizzo.

We’re Here, now in its third season, is what Queer Eye wishes it was. Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka’s docuseries, which finds them journeying across America to help people stage one-night-only drag shows, is funny and heartfelt and never overstays its welcome. Watch it with your mom, she’ll love it!

More on HBO and HBO Max:

November 1

!Three Amigos!, 1986 (HBO)

(500) Days of Summer, 2009 (HBO)

50 First Dates, 2004

Accepted, 2006 (HBO)

Amazing Grace, 2006 (HBO)

American Boy: A Profile of Steven Prince, 1978

Arthur Christmas, 2011

The Automat, 2021

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography (HBO)

The Big Shave, 1967

The Bucket List, 2007

Caddyshack, 1980

A Christmas Dream, 1984

City Hall, 1996 (HBO)

Devil’s Due, 2014 (HBO)

Draft Day, 2014 (HBO)

Equals, 2015 (HBO)

Excess Baggage, 1997 (HBO)

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money, 1999 (HBO)

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter, 1999 (HBO)

A Guy Thing, 2003 (HBO)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone: Magical Movie Mode, 2001

Ingrid Goes West, 2017 (HBO)

It’s Not Just You, Murray!, 1974

Italianamerican, 1974

Leatherface, 2017 (HBO)

Legion, 2020 (HBO)

Little Woods, 2018 (HBO)

Lizzie, 2018 (HBO)

Loser, 2000 (HBO)

The Man With Two Brains, 1983 (HBO)

A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy, 1982 (HBO)

A Million Ways to Die in the West, 2014 (Extended Version), (HBO)

Miss Sloane, 2016 (HBO)

Morris From America, 2016 (HBO)

Mr. Mom, 1983 (HBO)

Murder In The First, 1995 (HBO)

My Beautiful Laundrette, 1985 (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

The Next Karate Kid, 1994

Never Goin’ Back, 2018 (HBO)

Neighbors, 2014 (HBO)

Pieces of April, 2003 (HBO)

A Prayer Before Dawn, 2017 (HBO)

Prom Night, 2008

Race, 2016 (HBO)

Raging Bull, 1980 (HBO)

Richard III, 1995 (HBO)

Se7en, 1995

See How They Run, 2022 (HBO)

Shutter, 2008 (Extended Version), (HBO)

Slice, 2018 (HBO)

Star Trek Generations, 1994 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)

Star Trek II The Wrath Of Khan, 1982 (HBO)

Star Trek III The Search For Spock, 1984 (HBO)

Star Trek IV The Voyage Home, 1986 (HBO)

Star Trek The Motion Picture, 1979 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)

Star Trek V The Final Frontier, 1989 (HBO)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, 1991 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)

Star Trek: First Contact, 1996 (HBO)

Star Trek: Insurrection, 1998 (HBO)

Star Trek: Nemesis, 2002 (HBO)

Stargate, 1994 (Director’s Cut), (HBO)

Time Freak, 2018 (HBO)

What’s a Nice Girl Like You Doing in a Place Like This?, 1992

While We’re Young, 2014 (HBO)

Yentl, 1983 (HBO)

November 3

Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?, Max Original Premiere

Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty, Max Original Premiere

My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Sesame Street, Season 53 Premiere

Titans, Max Original Season 4

November 4

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 7

November 5

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1B

November 7

Don’t Worry, Darling

November 8

Batwheels Season 1C

Craig of the Creek, Season 4D

Say Hey, Willie Mays!, 2022 (HBO)



November 9

All Rise, Season 3A

Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO)



November 10

HBO First Look: The Menu (HBO)

The Big Brunch, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Critic (El Crítico), Max Original Premiere



November 11

The Craftsman, Season 2

Entre Nos: The Winners 3

For the Love of Kitchens, Season 2

Fruitvale Station, 2013

Ian Lara: Romantic Comedy (HBO)



November 12

Lil Rel Howery: I Said It: Y’all Thinking It (HBO)



November 13

Hazlo Como Hombre, 2017

Luna’s World (aka No Mundo Da Luna), Max Original Season 1 Premiere



November 16

Entourage, 2015 (HBO)

Master of Light (HBO Documentary)



November 17

A Christmas Story Christmas, 2022

Muxes, Max Original Premiere

Paradise (Paraíso), Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Santa Camp, Max Original Premiere

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 2 Premiere



November 18

Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida (HBO)

Food Affair with Mark Wiens, Max Original Premiere



November 19

2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO)



November 20

King Tweety, 2022



November 21

Ben Is Back



November 23

Shaq (HBO)



November 24

A Christmas Mystery, 2022

Holiday Harmony, 2022

Love, Lizzo, Max Original Premiere



November 25

We’re Here, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)



November 29

My So-Called High School Rank (HBO Original Documentary)

Piano Y Mujer 2

November 2

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014



November 8

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma (S5) (Dubbed)

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma (S5) (Subtitled)



November 11

Dunkirk, 2017



November 13

Hard Knocks: In Season: The Indianapolis Colts (HBO)



November 16

Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO)



November 25

Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops, 2019 (HBO)

Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)

November 27

Anna Karenina, 2012 (HBO)



November 30

42, 2013

2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

21 & Over, 2013 (HBO)

All the Pretty Horses, 2000

Arsenal, 2017 (HBO)

The Aviator, 2004

The Bank Job, 2008

Being There, 1979

Black Dynamite, 2009

Breakdown, 1997 (HBO)

Bushwhacked, 1995 (HBO)

Butterfield 8, 1960

Chain Lightning, 1950

Child 44, 2015 (HBO)

Days Of Thunder, 1990 (HBO)

Doctor Dolittle, 1967 (HBO)

Domino, 2005 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle 3, 2006 (HBO)

Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)

Exorcist II: The Heretic, 1977

Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)

Fatal Attraction, 1987 (HBO)

Freddy vs. Jason, 2003

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991

Friday the 13th, 1980

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Gaslight, 1944

Girl Most Likely, 2012 (HBO)

Godzilla, 1998

Gypsy, 1963

Hart’s War, 2002 (HBO)

Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (aka The Wedding Unplanner), 2020 (HBO)

He’s Just Not That Into You, 2009

How to Survive a Plague, 2012

It’s Always Fair Weather, 1955

Ivanhoe, 1952

Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013 (HBO)

Jackie Brown, 1997 (HBO)

La Leyenda Negra, 2020 (HBO)

Life Partners, 2014 (HBO)

Masters Of The Universe, 1987 (HBO)

Midnight Family, 2019 (HBO)

My Days Of Mercy, 2017 (HBO)

News Of The World, 2020

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, 1987

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010

Objective, Burma!, 1945

Out of the Past, 1947

Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters, 2013 (HBO)

Perfect Stranger, 2007 (HBO)

Poltergeist, 1982

Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)

R.I.P.D., 2013 (HBO)

Racer And The Jailbird, 2017 (HBO)

Remember Me, 2010 (HBO)

Return To House On Haunted Hill, 2007 (HBO)

Runner Runner, 2013 (HBO)

Selena, 1997

The Singing Nun, 1966

Snitch, 2013 (HBO)

A Star is Born, 1954

Sunrise at Campobello, 1960

Surrogates, 2009 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)

The Day After Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

The Happening, 2008 (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012 (HBO)

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013 (HBO)

The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)

The Night House, 2020 (HBO)

The Truman Show, 1998

Tristan & Isolde, 2006 (HBO)

"The Two Jakes", 1990 (HBO)

Unfinished Song, 2012 (HBO)

Unforgiven, 1992

W., 2008 (HBO)

Waiting To Exhale, 1995 (HBO)

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994

What Bitch? 2020

Wicker Park, 2004 (HBO)

XXX, 2002

XXX: State of the Union, 2005

Young Guns, 1988

Young Guns II, 1990

source







