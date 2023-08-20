What's Coming To Disney+ In February 2023 (US) – What's On … – What's On Disney Plus











Disney+ is getting plenty of new content throughout February in the United States with new episodes of “National Treasure: Edge Of History”, and “Star Wars: The Bad Batch”, and much more.

NOTE – This list isn't complete and will be updated with new additions as they are announced. The list is also subject to change. Content may vary depending on your country, and this list is based on the USA's release schedule.

In Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.

From creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith, and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, “The Proud Family” revival picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and her iconic family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). By Penny’s side is her loyal crew: Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, Zoey Howzer, Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins and Michael Collins.

Building off the standout success of the series’ debut, season two of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” continues to tell entertaining and laugh out-loud stories, while highlighting culturally specific experiences of the Black community and addressing universal topics. Various storylines this season include self-worth, interracial dating and Juneteenth.

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

In Season 2, months have passed since the events on Kamino and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.



After getting captured by Billie, all hope of saving the treasure seems lost for Jess. Tasha, Oren, Ethan, and Liam try to track Jess down using Tasha’s tech skills. Meanwhile, Liam finds a hidden cypher left behind by his grandpa, which holds the truth about Billie and the mysterious Salazar.



Ten young artists reach the final round of auditions to join the Theater Company. They will face their dreams, passions, fears, and uncertainties of the past, which may define their future. :

From the dense woodlands of Montana’s Flathead National Forest, to the isolated heart of Idaho’s Hells Canyon, to the frozen wastelands of Alaska’s high tundra, the adventurers profiled in this docu-reality series live their lives on the edge — sometimes literally — transporting essential supplies to an ever-changing cast of fellow off-gridders. Whether by packhorse, dog sled, powerboat, snowmobile or bush plane, the delivery method may differ, but the pioneers share a belief that no job is too tough. Jet boat operator Brice Barnes, packhorse rider Andy Breland, pilot Rob Kinkade, snowmobiler Roger Phillips, and dog musher Jeff Hemann are featured.

Teenager Marinette changes into Ladybug, her clandestine superhero persona, while her classmate and crush Adrien transforms into Cat Noir, his secret superhero persona, to shield Paris from evil.

Puppy brothers Bingo and Rolly like to be around Bob, their owner, and help him do various activities. While he is away, they travel across the neighbourhood and complete exciting missions.



This is the fifth instalment of its successful “Singalong” franchise, and it takes viewers to school, inviting friends and family around the county to gather and enjoy classic “Schoolhouse Rock!” hits that are as educational as they are catchy, all in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the beloved series.

A mermaid gets stranded at a beach resort but falls in love with a handsome lifeguard. She befriends two local girls and enlists their help to win his heart in exchange for a wish.

A family of meerkats copes with the twists and turns of life in the Kalahari Desert.

People living in Alaska talk about their daily struggles and explain the different techniques they use to survive in a sub-zero-degree environment.



In California’s convoluted water system, water barons find ways to structure a state-engineered system to their own advantage. This examination shows how small farmers and everyday citizens are facing the drought and a new, debilitating water crisis.

This special explores the history of Black entertainers in Las Vegas and celebrating those who are now ruling the historic strip. The ABC News Studios primetime special details the countless household names who have made Las Vegas their home ― from Usher, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson to Boyz II Men, Lionel Richie and Smokey Robinson, joining top comedians Marsha Warfield, George Wallace, Eddie Griffin and other top artists. “Black in Vegas” looks at the timeline of historical events that paved the way for today’s generation, like the 1971 federal consent decree that forced hotels and casinos to give Black workers the opportunity to be in front-of-the-house positions. Near the same time, entertainers like Frank Sinatra helped kick down barriers for Black performers in Sin City by demanding that his collaborators, like band leader Quincy Jones and fellow performer Sammy Davis Jr., should stay at the same hotel as him. Today, Black entertainers are now headlining or performing in a variety of shows on the strip, including their own residencies, Cirque du Soleil’s “Mad Apple,” “Magic Mike Live,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Chippendales.”

Jess and her allies try to outwit Billie using Jess’s knowledge of puzzles and history to escape and protect the treasure.

Follow the production of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in this episode of Assembled, as the cast and crew take on the incredible challenge of and remembering T’Challa, with a chapter befitting the late king. Through intimate behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, watch Shuri take on the mantel of Wakanda’s hero and face a new foe from the ocean’s depths in Namor.

Dwayne Fields grew up around violent gangs and is a natural-born survivor who has stared death in the face his entire life. He escaped the inner city to become an explorer, and he conquered the brutal magnetic north pole, becoming the first Black British citizen to achieve this accomplishment. His unmatched resilience, unique spirit and optimism have him determined to push himself to the absolute edge. In this series, Fields is dropped into some of the most extreme places on Earth for seven whole days when epic natural forces combine to supersize external threats. His task is to keep himself and his small film crew alive and lead them to an extraction point, revealing incredible moments on Earth only a few have witnessed.

Three American couples from different backgrounds and with contrastive personalities prepare for their arranged marriages and try to learn the art of adjustment to make their marital unions work.

For most of us, watching celebrities search for a multimillion-dollar place to live is a lot like walking through a store that sells fine china: You can look but you can’t touch. That’s the voyeuristic appeal, if you will, of “Celebrity House Hunting,” which allows viewers a peek inside the lives of the rich and famous as they show off their current homes and tour more amazing ones on the market. Each episode features a celebrity — Debbie Gibson, Bret Michaels, Lisa Rinna, Shannen Doherty and Ice-T among them — checking out three prospective properties, talking about the good and not-so-good qualities of each before deciding whether to make an offer on one.

Abby Lee Miller runs the Abby Lee Dance Company in Pittsburgh, which she started when she was 14. Miller is a notoriously demanding and passionate instructor. But she has competition in the area of being demanding — from her students’ mothers, as featured in this docuseries. The series highlights the highs and lows of the competitive dance season as the dancers pursue the ultimate National Dance title. Miller instructs her students while dealing with the over-the-top mothers who go to great lengths to help their children’s dreams (or are they the mothers’ dreams?) come true. The show captures the dynamic interplay between parent, teacher and student as Miller tries to bring out the best in her students.

“Dance Moms: Miami” explores what happens at the city’s Stars Dance Studio, run by contemporary dance instructors Victor Smalley and Angel Armas. Smalley and Armas teach, train and choreograph a diverse group of dancers striving to become tomorrow’s stars in the world of competitive dance. The instructors dedicate their lives to dance and expect the same from their students and the young dancers’ passionate mothers. The program highlights the drama and conflicting goals and aspirations that exist among the teachers, students and parents.

Top bladesmiths from different walks of life compete to create the best weapons and prove their effectiveness in a series of daunting challenges

Top bladesmiths from different walks of life compete to create the best weapons and prove their effectiveness in a series of daunting challenges.



After terrifying and captivating fans for 11 seasons, the series that introduced the world to the field of authentic paranormal investigation returns with a familiar face and a brand-new spook squad. Grant Wilson, one of the original team leaders of “Ghost Hunters,” joins a handpicked group of professionals who uses its decades of field experience to help everyday people across the country who are struggling with supernatural phenomena. The team utilizes forensic experts, historical records and the most innovative technology available to follow the evidence wherever it may lead and discover the truth behind the unexplained hauntings.

When Gretel and her pet hamster — named Hamster — get superpowers, older brother Kevin must work with them to figure out how to protect their city from mysterious dangers.

Laurence Fishburne takes a look at historically important mysteries, well-known myths, and modern legends using new evidence.

Truckers with nerves of steel take their lives in their hands driving heavily loaded vehicles across frozen lakes to deliver supplies to remote locations in Canada and Alaska. Whether they’re bringing supplies to Canadian diamond mines, supplying offshore oil rigs in Alaska or even charting new territory driving over frozen swamps and rivers to bring much-needed supplies to small towns, these extreme truckers face troubles from their machines and from Mother Nature.

Promising junior chefs compete against senior executive chefs in numerous rounds which test their diverse culinary skills, with the hope of attaining glory.

Mickey Mouse engages in a variety of fun-filled activities and talks about several topics, from drawing to learning colours and shapes.

When a human girl stumbles upon a portal to another world, she befriends a rebellious witch and a warrior. She soon discovers her dream of becoming a witch and finds herself welcome in a new family.

The hosts delve into investigations of alleged sightings of giant beasts, UFOs and more unbelievable phenomenon using world-class technology.



Matt Iseman hosts as cell phone cams, security cams, body cams and other cameras present a uniquely dramatic look at heart-stopping rescues from first responders and citizen heroes around the world.

It wasn’t long after the 2010 “Storage Wars” premiere that series star Barry Weiss emerged as a fan favorite. The longtime antiques collector viewed buying the contents of abandoned storage lockers as a hobby, and an auction became the perfect place to display his omnipresent fun-loving, devil-may-care attitude. Whether he wore night vision goggles or employed psychics to help him decipher a locker’s worth, Barry was always seeking outlandish ways to gain an edge on the competition. “Best Buys” compiles the most memorable purchases — and antics — of the treasure hunter during his four seasons on the show.

Bidding for more ratings, `Storage Wars’ producers continue to expand the franchise beyond its 2010 flagship show in California. Following stops in Texas and New York, the series introduces a cast of Magic City buyers hoping to find treasures hidden within storage lockers. Local auctioneers Bob Nichols and Jerry Mahaffey officiate the `wars’ that break out among longtime buyer Kevin Pew, fiery Cuban couple Jorge Gomez and Maydel Garcia, married duo Greg and Lindsey Atz, and cousins Yorgen Ugalde and Christian Fernandez.

A&E Network focuses its `Storage Wars’ cameras on the Big Apple (and the surrounding tri-state area), where a new group of auction bidders roll the dice by buying abandoned storage units. They hope, of course, that a winning bid leads them to a treasure trove of items inside a unit, but they’re just as likely to be left with a load of trash. Among the buyers featured are `The Legend’, Joe Pauletich, a shrewd veteran of 20-plus years on the auction scene; `The Hustler’, Mike Braiotta, a Bronx-born tough-talker who looks for dependable items that he can quickly sell; and the tag team of Candy Olsen (`The Flame’) and Courtney Wagner (`The Firecracker’), co-owners of a vintage clothing shop.

Professional buyers go to auctions and explore storage units in search of lucrative and interesting items that could fetch them a big profit.

From 20th Century Studios, “Rosaline” is a fresh, comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic love story “Romeo & Juliet,” told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Dever), who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo (Allen) meets Juliet (Merced) and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy.

The incredible, impossible story of when James “Buster” Douglas defeated Mike Tyson for the heavyweight championship of the world on Feb. 11, 1990, in Tokyo.

A workaholic mother (Caroline Rhea) hires a popular consultant (David Hasselhoff) to get her family through the holidays all in one piece.

After losing his wife, David feels he has lost the Christmas spirit. But his daughter and sister are willing to help him, and by using dating apps to find David romance, they help him regain faith in Christmas.

A woman suspects her house is haunted as everyone around her begins thinking she’s crazy.

Detailing the lives of Hollywood royalty Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton as they begin a roller coaster romance, from their first meeting at a party, to their budding relationship on set, and the destruction of their marriages.

A man and a woman have their work cut out for them when they take over the responsibilities for an annual holiday competition.

The inspiring true story of a dedicated single mother and her struggle to raise one of the greatest basketball players in the world, NBA great Kevin Durant.

It’s a charming Christmas movie which presents a man who only cares about himself and due to circumstance, is about to get on a path of righteousness.

In 1996, Tommy Morrison was 27 years old and had just signed a contract that guaranteed him $38 million and a matchup with Mike Tyson. He was recognized for his role in Rocky V and at one point, he was even called Champ. Then a positive HIV test changed all that. Gone were the guarantees, the entourages, the money and the women. His lifestyle of excess had come to an end. The world saw Morrison as another hallmark moment in the story of HIV and A.I.D.S. ‘A famous athlete becomes cautionary tale.’ But this isn’t a film about the disease. This is a personal story. A tale about a man who represented the masculine ideal and tasted the spoils accordingly. Then it all went away. How does one react to a life-altering event? For Tommy Morrison it was all about denial. Not just denying the disease that he regularly tested positive for but failing to comprehend that the life he cherished was never coming back. Great boxers often adjust their approach to an opponent in the middle of a fight. Tommy Morrison couldn’t make that adjustment. Instead, he kept blindly fighting the only way he knew how.

The life story of R&B singer-songwriter and producer, Toni Braxton.

The Emmerson family heads to the quaint town of Turkey Hollow to visit Aunt Cly. Tim and Annie quickly grow bored without the Internet, and soon try to track the Howling Hoodoo, an elusive monster the locals dismiss as a legend.

Delving into the tumultuous world of Victoria Gotti and her life as the daughter of mob boss John Gotti.

LEGENDS traces those moments big and small that transformed Scott Lang into the tiniest of Earth’s mightiest heroes. Scott faces off against powerful adversaries, meets the love of his life, and becomes the dad he was destined to be. Oh, and it’s the Ant-Man who winds up providing the key to defeating Thanos and saving the universe. He’s kind of a huge deal.

Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne were the original Ant-Man and Wasp, but after an epic show of bravery, Janet was lost forever… or so Hank thought. LEGENDS chronicles Hank’s journey, as he goes from dedicated scientist, to overprotective father. Eventually, with the help of burglar-turned-hero Scott Lang, Hank and his daughter rescued Janet from the Quantum Realm, and the remarkable family was reunited.

All her life, Hope was shielded from the action by her overprotective father, inventor Hank Pym. But when the Pym Particles fell into the wrong hands, Hope reluctantly trained a thief named Scott Lang to become the Ant-Man. In time, Hope donned a suit and wings herself, and was transformed into The Wasp. LEGENDS follows Hope’s journey, one that leads to her fighting alongside the Avengers.

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” based on Marvel’s hit comic books, follows the adventures of 13- year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.



Mila is 16 years old and living the adventure of her life traveling through the multiverse in search of her mother, Elis. As she travels, she will come face to face with The Operators, a mysterious and dangerous group that wants to exterminate all universes. She will have to face them in order to save the vast multiverse.

Renowned dog behaviorist Cesar Millan comes back not only to rehabilitate dogs, but to train pet parents as well. With empty shelters and dog adoptions at a record high, his return to television gives new pet parents the tools they need to teach their dogs good habits and shed the bad ones. In addition, he helps pet parents better understand the connection that dogs have with their humans, and how people’s actions can influence just how well, or poorly, their dogs behave. From the yards of the pet owners to his newly updated Dog Psychology Center, Cesar demonstrates the skills needed to create happy homes with furry best friends while equipped with a can-do attitude.

Dian Fossey changed the way people view gorillas. She told the world how they lived and dedicated years to fighting a battle against encroaching gorilla poachers. Her obsession may have ended up killing her. Three decades after Fossey was murdered in a remote mountain cabin in Rwanda, National Geographic looks back at her life and legacy, from childhood and her early days researching in Congo, through to her arrival in Rwanda, where she spent 18 years studying and protecting the mountain gorilla population. Featured across three parts are extensive use of archival footage and still images, interviews with people who knew and worked with Dian — including Wayne McGuire, the man convicted in absentia of her murder — and the primatologist’s own writings. The series is narrated by Sigourney Weaver, who won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Fossey in the 1988 film `Gorillas in the Mist’.

Six men and women travel to Mars to colonise the planet in 2033. The scientists and people behind the real-life mission show how they are to achieve this feat.

Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy are not only cute and cuddly kittens, but are also brave, smart, strong and kind, and turn into SuperKitties when trouble arises.

Starring j-hope of the 21st century pop icons BTS and produced by HYBE, “j-hope IN THE BOX,” follows the international music sensation every step of the way as he works to release his first-ever solo album – Jack In The Box. Over the course of the documentary, viewers will be given a never-before-seen look at the creative challenges faced during the album’s preparation process, as well as front row seats to j-hope’s 2022 Lollapalooza performance and the album’s listening party.

People lose millions of items at airports each year. Follow the journey of the stuff from found in Seattle to sold in Alabama or auctioned in Pittsburgh.

At a shipyard on Germany’s North Sea, a marvel of modern engineering is taking shape; hundreds of construction workers, engineers, architects, designers, animators, cast and crew are transforming 144,000 tons of steel.

“The Low Tone Club” follows the story of Amaranto Molina, an unconventional music teacher who starts teaching at a music school that only encourages students who do well by commercial success standards. Every year Principal Eduardo Kramer, chooses five students, nicknamed The High Tones, to be part of the school’s prestigious Teen Band. Molina, on the other hand, is put in charge of The Low Tones, a group of students whose talents do not meet the school’s standards. With his disruptive methods, this eccentric teacher and The Low Tones will embark on a music journey that will help heal wounds and inspire each one of them to express their unique talents. Along the way, the students will learn more about Mr. Molina and discover their teacher’s mysterious hidden past.

The custom officers at the JFK International Airport work towards catching hold of smugglers and drug traffickers who try to sneak in illegal substances.

A look behind the operational scenes of Dubai International’s three massive terminals, following 60,000 staff as they work hard to keep the facility safe and secure.

Travel Consultant Martinique Lewis embarks on a journey to visit historically listed Green Book locations and modern black travel destinations.

Blow Your Mind is the owner’s manual to the most complex machine ever developed. Your brain. You might think you’re aware of what your brain’s up to, but the truth is we’re all just passengers along for the ride. In this fascinating and hilarious show, Robert Llewellyn and neuroscience expert, Bruce Hood, use mind-melting real-life experiments, hidden camera stunts, try- at-home tests and top notch animations to uncover the storm of unconscious processes that make up the human mind. On Blow Your Mind the whole world’s a lab and you, the unsuspecting members of the public, are the perfect test subjects.

Violetta returns from tour to some unexpected news. After an eternal summer in a beautiful village on the Italian coast, Violetta embarks on a journey of self-knowledge that leads to an artistic, musical and personal awakening.

Episode 1: “Nigeria: Past is Present”

Director Ryan Coogler and composer Ludwig Göransson work together in Lagos, Nigeria, which is at the center of a rapidly growing, dynamic musical scene. Focusing on the themes of past versus present and technology versus tradition, Göransson starts each recording day working with traditional musicians and ends the day working with modern recording artists, including Fireboy DML, Bloody Civilian, and Busiswa



