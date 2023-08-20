PS5 restock tracker: Where to find a PlayStation 5 today – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Fox Van Allen
/ Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Sony PlayStation 5 is bound to be one of the most requested Christmas gifts of 2022. But even now, two years after its initial release, the popular gaming console remains incredibly difficult to find in stock.
The good news, though, is that it really is easier to score a PS5 console this year than it was last year. You just need to know where (and when) to look. And that’s where CBS Essentials comes in — we’ve spotted the next big PlayStation 5 restock, happening today.
PS5 restock quick links:
Buy a PS5 bundle at Walmart today while its still in stock:
If you’re trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website right now. The company has quantities of the God of War Ragnarok bundle in stock. So hurry and click the button below to get yours before they’re all sold out.
PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok console bundle, $559
Amazon is also restocking the PS5 today. To get a PS5 at Amazon, you don’t need to be online at a specific time or frantically smash the refresh button on your browser. Instead, Amazon has an invitation-based system — you click a button to tell Amazon you’re interested in buying a PS5 when it’s available, and the company will email you when it finally is. (Your new PS5 will be reserved for a short time.)
If you’re trying to maximize your odds of getting a PlayStation 5 console, we recommend keeping an eye out for a PS5 gaming bundle. Your odds of getting a PS5 increase with each invitation you request, so why not go through and request an invite for them all? You won’t be charged for a PlayStation 5 console until you actually buy one.
PlayStation 5 console bundled with Horizon Forbidden West, $550
PlayStation 5 console bundled with God of War: Ragnarok, $560
If you want to buy a PS5 now — like, right this very moment — the easiest place to get one is StockX. Though the site is a third-party reseller, StockX authenticates PlayStation 5 consoles and offers some of the best third-party pricing around. Note, however, that you’ll have to pay a $100 premium or more over the console’s MSRP to buy one there.
Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $597
It’s possible that you’ll still be able to get a PS5 console at Best Buy, Walmart or GameStop, even if you’re not willing to drop your hard-earned cash on a premium membership or third-party reseller offering. Your luck depends on checking frequently for the latest PlayStation 5 restock news — and on tapping those “check stock now” buttons to get lucky.
Retailers Walmart, Best Buy, Gamestop, and Target restock the console, but those PS5 restocks often sell out in minutes.
Walmart, has restricted most of its PlayStation5 restocks to Walmart+ members. The service, which costs $98 per year or $12.95 per month, also offers free, same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), member prices on gas (at participating stations) and money off on certain prescriptions. Walmart+ also now comes bundled with the ad-supported tier of the Paramount+ streaming service.
Walmart+ and Paramount+ bundle, $12.95 per month
Besides offering its members exclusive access to product launches and restocks, Best Buy Totaltech comes with a few other perks such as free two-day shipping and two-year product protection for all purchases. Members also get early access to other tech drops, such as hard-to-find graphics cards.
Best Buy Totaltech Membership (1 year), $199
Even GameStop has a premium membership that lets you skip to the front of the PS5 line: PowerUp Rewards Pro. That membership costs $15 a year, though it does offer a $10 reward on signup, plus a $5 credit to spend every month. PowerUp Rewards Pro members also get 2% back in rewards.
GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro (1 year), $14.99
Here’s the latest news about PS5 restocks happening across the internet at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers.
Walmart has not yet announced its next restock. Several previous restocks have been limited to Walmart+ members. The units generally sell out quickly last time, so you’ll want to set a timer and be sure to refresh the Walmart website the minute new stock appears. You can sign up for Walmart+ now to prepare for the next restock event (and enjoy other membership perks including Paramount+)
Otherwise, you can try tapping the “check stock now” buttons below to try and catch a surprise restock. Walmart is only selling the PS5 online.
Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400
StockX is a place where you can buy and sell hard-to-find items like limited-edition streetwear, sneakers — and consoles, such as the PlayStation 5. (StockX verifies the authenticity of every item.)
If you’re OK with buying a PS5 from a third-party reseller, StockX is the way to go — it’s where markups on the PS5 are lowest. Resale prices on StockX have come down somewhat since the holiday season (and are subject to frequent change).
Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $595
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $562
Best Buy’s has not yet announced its next restock. When the retailer releases a cache of PS5 consoles, they sell out almost immediately. You can use the button below to check the current stock of PS5s — you never know when there will be a surprise restock. The store has the Blu-ray console listed for $500 and the PS5 Digital Edition priced at $400. A number of PS5 bundles are available at Best Buy as well (when in stock).
Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400
Amazon has been utilizing an invitation-only approach for their next PS5 restock. The next wave of invites is scheduled to go out on Nov. 11 for the console as well as the Horizon Forbidden West PS5 bundle and PlayStation 5 console bundled with God of War: Ragnarok.
You can request an invitation on Amazon’s PS5 page, though the retailer does warn that due to high demand not all requests will be granted. Amazon states that this approach is being taken to allow as many genuine customers as possible to buy the PS5 this holiday season.
Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400
Sony Playstation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle, $550
GameStop has been releasing a limited number of consoles online through in-store events. The consoles are often sold as part of bundles. The retailer typically restocks the PS5 once a month, generally on a weekend.
One thing to note if you’re hoping to participate in the next GameStop restock is that the console bundles were made available to Pro members a day before everyone else got a chance to buy them during the last restock. At only $15 per year, it is one of the cheaper retailer membership programs and may give you early access to the PS5 next month.
While many retailers build up inventory and release it all on sporadic restock days, Target will now allow shoppers to buy the PS5 as soon as individual stores receive inventory. This makes tracking restocks a bit more difficult, but it may make them more regularly available in-store.
Your best bet is to stay on top of checking your local store’s inventory. Use the Target app or website to check inventory at surrounding stores. Inventory information is usually updated in the mornings. If you find an available PS5 unit, it’s best to reserve it immediately for in-store pickup.
On PlayStation.com, you can register for an opportunity to purchase a PS5 directly from Sony. When a run of consoles becomes available, Sony emails the next batch of shoppers in the queue with private links to purchase. The site does not currently offer a timeline for when the next batch of invitation links will be sent out.
Managing editor Fox Van Allen is an expert in tech, laptops and computers, toys and video games for CBS Essentials. When he’s not writing about (or playing) the Nintendo Switch and PS5, Fox’s hobbies include reality TV podcasting, designing board games and hanging out in his favorite warehouse stores.
First published on November 9, 2022 / 11:11 AM
More than two dozen cases of salmonella across 11 states have been linked to small turtles. Tennessee has been hit the hardest.
The listeria was found in Frugals’ ice cream machines, which were improperly cleaned.
The National Hurricane center says “potentially historic” rainfall could cause “life-threatening to catastrophic” flash flooding along with landslides and mudslides.
Newly released affidavits show Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody, who led the raids, believes a reporter either impersonated someone or lied about the reasons she was seeking drunk driving records.
Clark County, which has jurisdiction over the Las Vegas Strip, said it declared the emergency “to ensure additional resources are available should they be needed.”
On Thursday, Wells Fargo analysts issued a report saying that the state’s primary power company is essentially worth zero dollars – pointing to the increasing death toll, property damage, pain and suffering in Maui.
Bad actors are seeking donations through phone calls and direct messages, claiming to help support victims of the Maui wildfires.
Public schools are heading into the 2023-24 year in need of hundreds of drivers, causing some to even cancel classes.
Tech giant’s since-deleted travel piece suggested visitors go into charitable organization “on an empty stomach.”
An investigation found Willie McLaurin lied about obtaining degrees from three schools from which he never graduated.
The former president will instead sit for a pre-recorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
On this “Face the Nation” broadcast, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass join Margaret Brennan.
FEMA is expected to run out of funds as it responds to the Maui wildfires and the potential effects of Hurricane Hilary, the agency’s leader said.
The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner, that aired on “Face the Nation” on August 20, 2023.
The following is a transcript of an interview with Grace Garner, mayor of Palm Springs, California, that aired on “Face the Nation” on August 20, 2023.
Dr. Scott Gottlieb tells “Face the Nation” that he’s “pretty concerned” about the new COVID variant BA 2.86. While it doesn’t appear to be more dangerous than other strains, it could be more transmissible, he said.
Noise is a big reason why 1 in 3 American adults doesn’t get enough sleep. But for some the solution to noise keeping them awake is … more noise! Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with a sleep specialist about why white noise machines can be an effective means to getting shuteye. (Originally broadcast May 21, 2023.)
According to a recent survey, one in five American couples keeps separate bedrooms, thanks in many cases to snorers. But that doesn’t mean a lack of intimacy. Correspondent Susan Spencer dissolves the stigma surrounding separate beds by talking with sleep specialist Dr. Jade Wu, and with a New Jersey couple that has shared a home for a decade, but never the same bedroom. (Originally broadcast May 21, 2023.)
A new study has found that wearing blue light blocking glasses while using a computer or smartphone screen does not necessarily offer more eye protection than glasses with regular lenses.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose about 60% in the first week of August compared to just a month ago, according to CDC data. With the new COVID booster likely to be rolled out as early as mid-September, medical experts are advising the public to get both their flu and COVID booster shots. Errol Barnett has more.
Ecuadorians voted in a special presidential election that officials described as peaceful, though the electoral council said the voting system used by Ecuadoreans abroad was targeted by several cyberattacks.
Hilary was downgraded a few hours before londfall to a tropical storm as rain from the storm started spreading in Southern California, the National Weather Service said.
Spain is the fifth winner in nine editions of the Women’s World Cup and joins Germany as the only two nations to win both the men’s and women’s tournament.
Russia’s Luna-25 probe ended in failure after thruster misfire caused a crash landing.
Soon after the 2019 fire that toppled the spire of Notre Dame and consumed its timber-and-lead roof, French President Emmanuel Macron named Georgelin to lead the restoration work.
Cheems died Friday after falling asleep during surgery and never waking up, his owner announced to the dog’s nearly 800,000 Instagram followers.
Tumbleweeds may be just dead foliage blowin’ in the wind. But artist Jenn Isbell transforms these clusters of large, poky branches into working chandeliers. She illuminates correspondent Luke Burbank on the inspiration, and hazards, of working with tumbleweeds. (Originally broadcast May 21, 2023.)
He is today’s most successful magician, whose sleight of hand continues to mesmerize audiences at his Las Vegas show. And for the first time on national TV, David Copperfield discusses the process that goes into crafting some of his remarkable illusions. He talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the magic behind his magic. (Originally broadcast May 21, 2023.)
On “This Is Us,” Jones played William “Shakespeare” Hill, a biological father whose life is renewed through his relationship with the family of his son Randall Pearson, played by Sterling K. Brown.
A New York City drug dealer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for providing “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin.
The team is about to introduce it at one entrance to Citizens Bank Park and expand its use next season.
PlayStation Network suffered some outages on Thursday, stoking gamers’ fears that Sony might stop supporting the PS4 console.
The rise of artificial intelligence has many concerned the technology could replace their jobs, but those well-versed in AI may actually be at a big advantage in the workplace. Adam Rogers, senior tech correspondent for Insider, joined CBS News to discuss how a growing number of companies are wiling to pay salaries approaching seven figures to hire AI-skilled professionals.
Last month, for the first time ever, less than half of all people watching TV watched via the traditional method of cable or over-the-air broadcasts. Meanwhile, the total number of TV viewers watching on streaming platforms rose to 38.7%. Jon Lafayette, business editor for Broadcasting & Cable magazine, joined CBS News to discuss the latest trends in broadcasting.
Video conferencing company Zoom last Friday changed its terms of service after users expressed concern over the utilization of their data to train AI technology. Pardis Emami-Naeini, assistant professor of computer science and public policy at Duke University, joined CBS News to discuss the situation.
As many as 1 in 3 lightning bug species in America could be under threat, scientists say.
A California climate organization for young people is putting its own twist on the popular board game Dungeons & Dragons. The Oakland-based group is creating a collection of 10 original role-playing adventures in which players tackle social and environmental issues rather than fictional monsters. Lil Milagro Henriquez, founder and executive director of Mycelium Youth Network, joins CBS News to explain the game’s rules and discuss what the organization hopes young people take away from playing.
The Biden administration is investing over $1 billion on a new technology aimed at sucking out greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere. Evan Halper, a business reporter for The Washington Post, explains how the devices, known as “direct air capture” vacuums, could potentially help combat climate change.
This experiment marks the longest a genetically-engineered pig kidney has functioned after a transplant, according to NYU Langone Health.
Texas A&M physics professor and TikTok star Dr. Tatiana Erukhimova joins “CBS Mornings” in the studio to talk all things back-to-school. She explains why it’s important for teachers to understand what students find most compelling. In the process, the seasoned physicist ropes the anchors into participating in a live science demonstration.
The 18-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled the girl at her home in Pasadena, Texas, while her father was at work.
One person was killed and eight others were wounded in a mass shooting in West Philadelphia early Saturday.
Stephanie Fernandes says she had no choice but to defend herself the night her fiancé Andrew Wagner died from a fatal knife wound to his neck in their Worcester, Massachusetts, home.
After neighborhood security cameras show Tushar Atre fighting for his life during a vicious attack near his Santa Cruz, California, home, he is later found shot to death at his cannabis farm 14 miles away.
Defense attorneys for alleged killer Bryan Kohberger focused on the DNA evidence linking him to the murders of four Idaho college students in a court appearance Friday. The defense has questioned the validity of the DNA and offered an alibi for Kohberger, but an independent criminal defense attorney said it’s a weak argument. Elise Preston reports.
Russia’s robotic lunar craft was scheduled to land tomorrow, but the country’s space agency said it crashed after going out of control. It was Russia’s first lunar mission in nearly 50 years.
Representing the United States, Europe, Japan and Russia, the four Crew-7 fliers plan to spend six months aboard the space station.
Russia’s Luna-25 probe ended in failure after thruster misfire caused a crash landing.
The image quickly went viral this week, with social media users questioning if it is a sign from aliens. But there’s a simpler explanation, an expert says.
Russia has launched its first spacecraft to the surface of the moon in nearly half a century. The Luna-25 mission, seeking to put a robotic lander on the south pole of the moon, is expected to land as early as August 21, after India launched its own spacecraft to the lunar south pole last month. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood has more.
What Angelina Fernandes saw the night her mother was accused of murder.
How prosecutors made the case that the Wisconsin man killed his parents Bart and Krista Halderson in July 2021.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who’ve left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
On Nov. 11, 2012, Jake Nolan accompanied his psychiatrist cousin to a NYC Home Depot where she purchased a sledgehammer; 24 hours later, it became a key piece of evidence in a crime that ended with Nolan and her ex-lover in the hospital.
When a young mother disappears in Columbia, Missouri, investigators use DNA from a tree to help solve the mystery of what happened to her.
Ray Epps: The 60 Minutes Interview. Then, Fight to cut South’s maternal mortality rate. And, Yannick Nézet-Séguin: The 60 Minutes Interview.
A former Trump supporter who participated in the Jan. 6 protest is now the target of a far-right conspiracy theory. He says he’s living in hiding after receiving death threats. Bill Whitaker reports.
The South holds the sad distinction of having some of the highest maternal mortality rates in the U.S. Sharyn Alfonsi spoke to some of the women trying to improve maternal health care.
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor of orchestras in New York City, Philadelphia, and Montreal, wants to break down the walls that have kept some audiences from classical music and opera.
Here’s a look at the top stories making headlines on the “CBS Weekend News” with Jericka Duncan.
Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
Home Latest News PS5 restock tracker: Where to find a PlayStation 5 today – CBS...