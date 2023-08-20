Apple Watch Ultra and next-generation AirPods Pro available in … – Apple









Text of this article

September 22, 2022

UPDATE

Apple Watch Ultra and next-generation AirPods Pro available in stores Friday

Starting Friday, September 23, the most rugged and capable Apple Watch and the most advanced AirPods ever arrive at Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers around the world. Additionally, customers who ordered Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) online will begin receiving deliveries Friday. In-store and online, visitors will be able to experience the full line of new products with help from Apple Specialists ready to offer personalized support and advice.

Apple Watch Ultra

Inspired by the most extreme activities, Apple Watch Ultra brings a new bold design and a wide range of features built for endurance, exploration, and adventure. A 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal reveal the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet, and a customizable Action button offers instant access to a wide range of useful features. Apple Watch Ultra has the best battery life of any Apple Watch, reaching up to 36 hours during normal use.1 Additionally, a new low-power setting, ideal for multi-day experiences, can extend battery life to reach up to 60 hours.2 The new Wayfinder watch face is designed specifically for the larger Apple Watch Ultra display and includes a compass built into the dial, with space for up to eight complications. Apple Watch Ultra introduces three new bands — Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band — offering unique design features that provide a secure and comfortable fit for every adventure.

Apple Watch Ultra is an incredible tool for endurance athletes or those who aspire to push beyond their limits. It delivers the most accurate GPS of any Apple Watch to date, providing users the most precise distance, pace, and route data for training and competing. For the first time ever in an Apple Watch, the precision dual-frequency GPS integrates both L1 and the latest frequency, L5, plus new positioning algorithms. Apple Watch Ultra also has enough battery life for most users to complete a long-course triathlon.

With the bigger, brighter display and rugged design, Apple Watch Ultra is the perfect technical tool for adventurers and explorers in a range of environments, from the every day to the extreme. The completely redesigned Compass app in watchOS 9 surfaces more in-depth information and three distinct views, and offers Waypoints and Backtrack features.

Apple Watch Ultra is also designed for water sports, including extreme activities like kitesurfing and wakeboarding, along with recreational scuba diving to 40 meters with the new Oceanic+ app.3 To support underwater adventures, Apple Watch Ultra is certified to WR100 and also includes a Depth app that utilizes the new depth gauge.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Powered by the new H2 chip, AirPods Pro (2nd generation) unlock breakthrough audio performance, including major upgrades to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode, while also delivering a unique way to experience Spatial Audio that’s even more immersive. Using the TrueDepth camera on iPhone, users can create a Personalized Spatial Audio profile that delivers a listening experience precisely tuned just for them.4

Now, customers can enjoy Touch control for media playback and volume adjustments directly from the stem, along with longer battery life, a brand-new charging case, and an additional ear tip size for a better fit. For more flexibility when traveling, AirPods Pro can now be charged with an Apple Watch charger, in addition to a MagSafe charger, Qi-certified charging mat, or the Lightning cable. Additionally, the newly designed charging case is sweat- and water-resistant,5 includes a lanyard loop6 so it’s always within reach, and is easier to locate with Precision Finding and a built-in speaker. Customers can even personalize the charging case with their individual Memoji.

Ways to Shop

Apple Specialists are available to help with all of a customer’s shopping needs in-store, online at apple.com, and on the Apple Store app. Whether they’re looking for assistance in choosing the right product, learning about monthly financing options, trading in eligible devices, or transferring and setting up a new device, customers receive best-in-class support from Apple’s highly skilled retail team members around the world.

Pricing and Availability

Press Contacts

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

Images in this article

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

The latest news and updates, direct from Apple.

Read more

source







