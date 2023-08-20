Everything you need to know about Prime Video – About Amazon









Prime Video is home to more content than you might realize. If you’re ready to stream blockbuster movies, hit shows, award-winning Amazon Originals, premium channels, and sports, read on for everything you need to know about Prime Video.

Prime Video is available as part of the Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually for an individual.

The membership gives access to all the perks of Amazon Prime (including free Two-Day Delivery on eligible items, and other benefits) plus the full library of content available through Prime Video. Prime also offers two discounted memberships: Prime Access, for recipients of select government assistance programs; and Prime Student, for higher education students.

You can also sign-up for Prime Video on its own for $8.99 per month, however, you won’t get the other benefits that come with Prime—like free One-Day Delivery and Same-Day Delivery on eligible orders and fast grocery delivery and pickup.

Once you’re signed up for Prime Video, you’ll have access to a massive library of content.

You’ll be able to watch movies, series, and sports, including Thursday Night Football, Emmy-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, Emmy-nominated satirical superhero drama The Boys, and the smash hits The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Samaritan, Thirteen Lives, My Policeman, The Tender Bar, Being the Ricardos, The Tomorrow War, and Coming 2 America. Prime members also get access to licensed content.

Prime also offers great content for kids, including Prime Originals Pete the Cat, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and The Stinky and Dirty Show.

You can unlock other content on Prime Video, too. With Prime Video Channels you can conveniently enjoy the best and widest selection of premium content available alongside fan favorites included with Prime, and manage your subscriptions all in one place. For example, you can add channels like HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz, giving you access to even more content from those services with no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels.

These channels are additional, paid subscriptions, but there are also free options such as ViX and the Freevee channel.

Once you add these channels, you’ll be able to access and manage them directly from your Prime Video account.

Prime Video is available on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs.

Yes! Amazon offers a free trial for eligible non-Prime members which includes access to the service for a limited time before you start paying.

Learn more about Amazon Prime and sign up or start a free trial for Prime Video.

