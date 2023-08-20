Netflix Added 45 New Movies and Series This Week – What's on Netflix











Side Effects – Picture: Open Road Films

Welcome to your complete roundup of everything new on Netflix for the past seven days. Below, we’ll present the full list of 45 new titles that hit Netflix in the United States and take a look at what movies and series featured in the Netflix US top 10s.

Let’s start off our roundup by looking into two of the great new movies that touched down on Netflix this weekend:

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Cast: Rooney Mara, Channing Tatum, Jude Law

Writer: Scott Z. Burns

Runtime: 106 min / 1h 46m

This weekend’s big new movie is the relicensing of the 2013 movie, Side Effects. It’s last appearance on Netflix was back in 2016.

With a huge ensemble cast, here’s what you can expect if you decide to jump in:

“When a young woman’s new prescription antidepressant seemingly leads to a shocking tragedy, she and her psychiatrist are drawn into a twisty conspiracy.”



Rating: TV-PG

Language: English

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Drama

Director: Debs Paterson

Cast: Eriya Ndayambaje, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Sanyu Joanita Kintu

Writer: Rhidian Brook, Eric Kabera

Runtime: 88 min / 1h 28m

Awards: 2 wins & 5 nominations

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Pathe Productions, we see the 2010 movie Africa United head to Netflix for the first time and given we just saw the World Cup wrap-up; it’s got a nice football (or soccer) theme to it.

The story revolves around four children who walk three thousand miles to get to the world cup but on the way encounter the struggles of life, including HIV and child prostitution.

The movie holds 89% on RottenTomatoes, and one review on IMDb concluded that the movie “Makes you laugh” and will “make you cry”.



Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

Picture: Netflix

Founder of What’s on Netflix and based in Norwich in the United Kingdom, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for a decade having started the site in 2013. Contact: [email protected]



