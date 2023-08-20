20 Best Movies on Hulu 2023 – Movies to Watch on Hulu – The Pioneer Woman









Classics, modern blockbusters, and more!

So, you’ve gone through the

best movies on Amazon and cycled through your Netflix favorites. Now what? Lo and behold, there’s another fantastic streaming service that has a huge rotating list of options for movie night: ! We’ve handpicked the best movies on Hulu that will make you laugh, cry, sigh, and swoon. You may already be a fan of acclaimed Hulu shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, but their collection also includes plenty of films you can’t find anywhere else.

Of course, our list features a few throwbacks, including three of Ree Drummond’s top movies of all time. (Who doesn’t love Dustin Hoffman in Rain Man?) You will also find Hulu movies that are newer blockbusters and even an in-house original. Since their library is so extensive, we’ve tried to narrow it down to a few options from every category. Having the girls over? Go for the romantic comedy Enough Said or a League of their Own (Gina Davis! Madonna!). Hell or High Water is a must-watch if you’re hanging with Yellowstone fans who need their Western movie fix. And if you simply want a fun blockbuster, you will find a good few action movies to satiate your appetite. Read on for the best old classics and new releases on Hulu.



Yellowstone fans will love this neo-Western crime drama by Taylor Sheridan! Two brothers carry out a series of bank robberies in an effort to save their family ranch, all while being hunted by state rangers. The gorgeous, sweeping views of Texas are only matched by the superior acting of Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine, Gil Birmingham, and Ben Foster.



"Mother. Daughter. Marriage. Babies. Astronauts. Cancer. Tears." These are the words Ree Drummond uses to describe another one of her favorite movies. The film follows a tight mother-daughter duo through their relationship’s ups and downs.



This movie opened up Ree’s eyes to Aussie actors and sealed her love for film noir/neo-noir movies. In an environment full of corruption, three police officers work to uncover the truth behind a brutal multiple homicide in the 1950s.



This cross-country road trip drama tells the story of an L.A. yuppie who finds out he has an autistic brother after their late father leaves a million-dollar fortune to him. It’s one of Ree Drummond’s favorite movies because a. Dustin Hoffman (of course!) and b. the tender relationship that eventually developed between the brothers.



As the name implies, this big-budget war movie is about the battle of Dunkirk and the heroic soldiers who fought in it. In 1940, the German army advanced into France, trapping Allied troops on the northern beach. A miraculous and methodical evacuation commenced that saved hundreds of thousands of soldiers.



For purely fun blockbuster entertainment, sit down with The Mummy. An American adventurer is obsessed with finding a lost city and enlists a librarian turned aspiring archaeologist to help with his quest. But the treasure hunters end up awakening a monster they never expected to encounter!



Chloe is a disabled homeschooled teenager raised in isolation by her doting mother. But as she grows increasingly curious about the outside world, she begins to realize that her mom might be far more controlling than she thought.



Based on a non-fiction book by the same name, Nomadland is a heartbreaking yet beautiful story. After losing everything in 2008’s Great Recession, Fern embarks on a nomadic journey through the West. It’s a story of survival in America, inspired by the real stories of older Americans who were forced to adopt a transient lifestyle after the financial crash.



We’re so used to seeing Denzel Washington play the virtuous hero that it is deliciously delightful to watch him play a morally dubious (that’s being generous) evidence-planting LAPD detective. The crime thriller is told over 24 hours when a rookie cop (Ethan Hawke) spends his "training day" following this notorious detective.



Now here’s a bizarre, hilarious, dark comedy that perfectly captures our time! Ingrid Thorburn leads a humdrum existence and has a history of mistaking social media "likes" for real connections. After finding a new obsession in a L.A. influencer who she’s never met, she decides to go out West to instigate a real friendship with the larger-than-life socialite.



When America’s young men are off fighting in WWII a professional women’s baseball league is formed to keep the entertainment going. The sports comedy stars Gina Davis, Tom Hanks, Madonna, and so many more amazing stars. Follow the movie with Hulu’s new TV show version!



South Korean director Bong Joon Ho took home an Oscar for this dark and twisty drama. It tells a long-con story about members of the destitute Kim family who slowly infiltrate the home of the fabulously wealthy Park clan. Though the circumstances are at times funny, cracks begin to form in the families’ symbiotic relationship as class discrimination and greed take hold.



If you’re looking for a fun Saturday night thriller The Prestige will do the trick! Two stage magicians in 1890s London have a friendly rivalry that becomes a bitter feud as they increasingly try to one-up each other. When one seems to perform the ultimate trick— teleportation—the other desperately tries to discover his secret.



TV icons Julia Louis-Dreyfuss and James Gandolfini star in this wonderful 2010s romantic comedy. A divorced masseuse, Eva, unexpectedly starts a romance with the kind and funny Albert. However, Eva realizes Albert is the ex-husband of a new friend and client who constantly speaks ill of him. While finding out her new beau’s past second-hand from his ex is convenient, it begins to impact her view of their relationship.



Here’s a biopic about one of the most infamous scandals in sports history. The film follows the difficult life and incredible career of American figure skater Tonya Harding, which came crashing down after the 1994 assault on her rival Nancy Kerrigan.



This sweet, odd-couple romantic comedy is a fun marriage romp! Andrew (Ryan Reynolds) is the hapless assistant to a high-powered Canadian book editor, Margaret (Sandra Bullock), in New York. When Margaret is unexpectedly faced with deportation, Andrew reluctantly agrees to a charade wedding under a few conditions—namely, flying to meet his family in Alaska.



Music fans need to watch this stunning documentary. You may know 1969 as the year of the Woodstock festival, but there was another consequential concert during the same summer. The documentary follows the six-week Harlem Cultural Festival, which celebrated Black history, culture, music, and fashion.



World order is threatened in this spy-action movie when the worst tyrants and criminal masterminds of the early 20th century conspire to instigate chaos. One man leads a private spy network to help protect the British Empire from the approaching Great War.



This sweet french movie is absolutely touching! An independent 8-year-old is left to her own devices as her parents spend time packing up her late grandmother’s cottage. She discovers another young girl in the foods by the house, and the pair quickly befriend each other—and that’s all we can say or it will give the surprising plot away!



Nick Cage plays a once revered chef in the Pacific Northwest who had gone off the grid for 15 years to live as a reclusive truffle-hunter. But when his beloved foraging pig is kidnapped, he’s forced to return to Portland to search for her.

Micaela Bahn is a freelance editorial assistant and recent graduate from Carleton College, where she majored in English literature. She loves running, photography, and cooking the best new recipes.



