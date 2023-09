SHIB Burn Rate Soars 384% As Shiba Inu on Brink of Adding New Zero – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu community keeps removing SHIB tokens from the circulation supply on a regular basis. Over the past 24 hours, another large stash of Shiba Inu meme coins has been transferred to dead wallets.

However, since Wednesday, SHIB has been trading in the $0.000010 range after losing more than 6%. There is a risk that Shiba Inu may add another zero to its price.

According to data shared by tracking platform Shibburn, during the period of the last 24 hours, the SHIB community got rid of 4,846,823 SHIB, thus pushing the burn rate 384% up, according to a recent tweet published on their Twitter handle.

Over the past week, however, despite the burn rate of Shiba Inu rising by more than 1,000% several times, the overall amount of burned SHIB leaves a lot to be desired — only 21,184,222 SHIB.

That is 93.48% smaller compared to the week before.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001034 (1hr -0.19% ▼ | 24hr 0.29% ▲ )

Market Cap: $6,101,652,878 (0.48% ▲)

Total Supply: 589,366,748,529,175

TOKENS BURNT

Past 24Hrs: 4,846,823 (384.68% ▲)

Past 7 Days: 21,184,222 (-93.48% ▼)

As covered by U.Today earlier, news has been spread about the Shiba Inu team developing a customized cold storage wallet for SHIB. Now, Shiba Inu is organizing an AMA (“ask me anything”) session with the leading crypto exchange Huobi and blockchain platform CertiK that deals with smart contracts.

This may result in a partnership and collaboration with these companies, according to the source from SHIB Discord.

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets.

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Once a day we send:

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are not investment advice; they are provided for informational purposes only. The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

source