iPad Pro – Apple

Astonishing performance. Incredibly advanced displays. Superfast wireless connectivity. Next-level Apple Pencil capabilities. Powerful new features in iPadOS 16. The ultimate iPad experience.
Watch the film
View iPad Pro in AR
Logic Pro for iPad
Final Cut Pro for iPad
Octane Xon iPad pro
Shown above: Logic Pro for iPad,
Final Cut Pro for iPad, Octane X.
The M2 chip is the next generation of Apple silicon, with an 8‑core CPU that delivers up to 15 percent faster performance and a 10‑core GPU that provides up to 35 percent faster graphics performance.1 With a 40 percent faster Neural Engine to accelerate machine learning tasks and 50 percent more memory bandwidth, M2 brings astonishing performance and new capabilities to iPad Pro. So you can create photorealistic 3D designs, build intricate AR models, and play games with console‑quality graphics at high frame rates faster than ever. All while enjoying all‑day battery life.2
The high‑performance media engine on M2 accelerates ProRes encode and decode. So you can convert video projects to ProRes up to 3x faster than before.3
Now you can capture ProRes video using the image signal processor in M2 and advanced cameras on iPad Pro. Five studio‑quality microphones and four-speaker audio with support for Dolby Atmos let you record and deliver theater‑like sound. And with Final Cut Pro for iPad, you can capture in ProRes and get the highest video quality with amazing real-time performance for tasks like multistream editing.
Final Cut Pro for iPad
The Liquid Retina XDR display delivers true-to-life detail with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, great for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos or enjoying your favorite movies and TV shows. It also features a breathtaking 1000 nits of full‑screen brightness and 1600 nits of peak brightness along with advanced display technologies like P3 wide color, True Tone, and ProMotion. And you can use Reference Mode for a more color-accurate workflow.
To achieve extremely high brightness, we used an array of LEDs across the entire back of the display. To fit them in the incredibly thin iPad Pro, we used custom‑designed mini‑LEDs that are 120 times smaller than in previous generations. Custom‑size optical films and diffusers mix the light more efficiently and fit in a design that’s just 6.4 mm thin.
Over 10,000 mini‑LEDs are grouped into more than 2500 local dimming zones. Depending on the content, the brightness in each zone can be precisely adjusted to achieve an astonishing 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Even the most detailed HDR content with the finest specular highlights — like galaxies and action movie explosions — are more true to life than ever.
The Liquid Retina display on the 11‑inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous and portable, it also features incredibly advanced technologies.4 Like ProMotion, True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, which make everything feel responsive and look stunning.
iPadOS 16 gives you powerful new ways to do more than ever. New desktop-class apps make your workday more productive. Resize and overlap apps to multitask like a pro with Stage Manager.5 And hook up an external display, with resolutions up to 6K, for even more room for all your apps.6
See what’s new in iPadOS
iPad Pro features an Ultra Wide camera with a 12MP sensor and a 122‑degree field of view, perfect for capturing photos and video for social posts, FaceTime calls with Center Stage, or epic Portrait mode selfies. And it works with the TrueDepth camera to securely unlock iPad Pro with Face ID.
Procreate
Using the Ultra Wide camera and machine learning, Center Stage changes the way you participate in video calls. As you move around, it automatically adjusts to keep you centered in the frame. When others join in or leave the call, the view expands or zooms in. Center Stage works with FaceTime and other video conferencing apps for an even more engaging experience.
Rear-facing cameras
Advanced Wide and Ultra Wide cameras help you capture the perfect photo or video. And now with support for ProRes video capture, iPad Pro is a complete mobile video studio. The more powerful ISP in the M2 chip also supports Smart HDR 4, so photos shot on iPad look even more true to life.
The LiDAR Scanner measures how long it takes light to reflect back from objects, so it can create a depth map of any space you’re in and unlock immersive AR experiences. And it works with the powerful ISP to more accurately focus images and videos in low‑light conditions and reduce capture time.
Polycam
Planner 5D
iPad has always been uniquely portable with superfast Wi‑Fi and cellular options. With Wi‑Fi 6E, you’ve got the fastest wireless connection available.7 So you’ll get faster transfers of photos, documents, and large video files.
With 5G capabilities, you can connect to the fastest wireless networks when you need to download files, stream movies, collaborate with colleagues, and upload content on the go. And iPad Pro has the most 5G bands of any device of its kind — so it can get 5G in more places.8
Learn more about cellular for iPad
Apple TV+
Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and the Smart Keyboard Folio open up even more ways to use iPad Pro. Draw a masterpiece, take notes, or knock out a business plan. These versatile accessories are designed to take your work and creativity to the next level.9
With the power of Apple Pencil (2nd generation), iPad Pro transforms into an immersive drawing canvas and the world’s best note‑taking device. It sets the standard for how drawing, marking up documents, and even filling in text fields should feel — intuitive, precise, and magical.
Learn more about Apple Pencil
Procreate
Apple Pencil hover shows you exactly where your Apple Pencil will touch down on your display. So you can write, sketch, and illustrate with even greater precision. Watch apps and widgets expand on the Home Screen as you move over them. Preview your mark before you make it. See how your watercolors mix before you paint. Apple Pencil hover makes everything you do with Apple Pencil even more effortless.5
When Apple Pencil hovers over the display, electromagnetic signals emitted from the tip are detected by the screen up to 12 mm away. M2 instantly interprets those signals and determines the position of Apple Pencil in three dimensions.
12 mm
Magic Keyboard features a responsive typing experience and a built‑in trackpad that gives you many more ways to work with iPadOS. So you can write your novel, crank out a term paper, or rip through your inbox. And with backlit keys, you can get things done in any light.
Learn more about keyboards for iPad
Swift Playgrounds
Do amazing things with incredible apps designed specifically for iPad. Use essential built‑in apps like Safari, Messages, and Keynote. Take filmmaking and music creation to the next level with Final Cut Pro for iPad and Logic Pro for iPad. And there are over a million more apps available on the App Store.
Discover apps for iPad
Learn more about Final Cut Pro for iPad
Learn more about Logic Pro for iPad
Open this page using Safari on your iPhone or iPad.
View iPad Pro 12.9″ in AR
View iPad Pro 11″ in AR
Apple is carbon neutral. And by 2030, all of our products will be too. We’re committed to one day sourcing 100% recycled and renewable materials across our products and packaging, all with clean energy and no carbon footprint.
Apple and the Environment
Like every Apple product, iPad was designed with your privacy and security in mind. It’s not always easy. But that’s the kind of innovation we believe in.
Learn more about our approach to privacy
Technology is most powerful when everyone can use it. That’s why iPad comes with accessibility features that support vision, hearing, mobility, and learning needs.
Explore all accessibility features
Explore keyboards, cases, covers, Apple Pencil, AirPods, and more.
Shop iPad accessories
With Apple Trade In, just give us your eligible iPad and get credit for a new one. It’s good for you and the planet.*
Find your trade-in value
The ultimate iPad experience with the most advanced technology.
Learn more
View in AR
Liquid Retina XDR display or Liquid Retina display◊
ProMotion technology
P3 wide color
Antireflective coating
M2 chip
12MP Ultra Wide
front camera
TrueDepth camera
system
12MP Wide camera
10MP Ultra Wide camera
4K video, ProRes
Face ID
USB‑C connector
Support for
Thunderbolt / USB 4
5G cellular◊◊
Supports Apple Pencil
(2nd generation)
Supports Magic
Keyboard
Serious performance in a thin and light design.
Learn more
View in AR
Liquid Retina display◊
—
P3 wide color
Antireflective coating
M1 chip
12MP Ultra Wide
front camera
—
12MP Wide camera
—
4K video
Touch ID in top button
USB‑C connector
—
5G cellular◊◊
Supports Apple Pencil
(2nd generation)
Supports Magic
Keyboard
The all‑new colorful iPad for the things you do every day.
Learn more
View in AR
Liquid Retina display◊
—
sRGB color
—
A14 Bionic chip
Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera
—
12MP Wide camera
—
4K video
Touch ID in top button
USB‑C connector
—
5G cellular◊◊
Supports Apple Pencil
(1st generation)◊◊◊
Supports Magic
Keyboard Folio
All the essentials in the most affordable iPad.
Learn more
View in AR
Retina display
—
sRGB color
—
A13 Bionic chip
12MP Ultra Wide
front camera
—
8MP Wide camera
—
1080p video
Touch ID in Home button
Lightning connector
—
4G LTE cellular◊◊
Supports Apple Pencil
(1st generation)
Supports
Smart Keyboard
The full iPad experience designed to fit in one hand.
Learn more
View in AR
Liquid Retina display◊
—
P3 wide color
Antireflective coating
A15 Bionic chip
12MP Ultra Wide
front camera
—
12MP Wide camera
—
4K video
Touch ID in top button
USB‑C connector
—
5G cellular◊◊
Supports Apple Pencil
(2nd generation)
Supports
Bluetooth keyboards
Or pick up available items at an Apple Store.
You can pay over time when you choose to check out with Apple Card Monthly Installments.†
Engrave your iPad with your name or a personal note — free. Only at Apple.
