This is Amazon's 2016 Fire tablet lineup – Reviewed









A tablet for every taste

Updated June 22, 2016

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Before the release of the first Kindle Fire in 2011, no one could ever have anticipated that Amazon would wind up being a major player in the tablet market. However, the company has successfully expanded the Kindle brand beyond its line of e-readers, swapping the E Ink screens for multi-touch displays and eventually dropping “Kindle” from the name.

The full lineup as of June 2016 includes the standard Fire tablet, Fire HD tablets with 6, 8, and 10-inch displays, and the Fire HDX 8.9—plus a few Kids Editions of the Fire and Fire HD. This means you have a good range of prices, sizes, screen resolutions, and processing power to choose from.

{{ amazon name=”Fire Tablet (8 GB, Black)”, asin=”B00TSUGXKE”, align=”right” }} The Fire was Amazon’s first tablet, and it’s still available some five years later. The Fire has a 7-inch screen and weighs just 11 ounces. It comes with 8 or 16 GB of internal storage, plus a microSD card slot that allows for even greater storage—not to mention unlimited cloud storage for Amazon content and photos. It may not be the latest and greatest Fire, but the $39.99 sale price for the base model certainly reflects that. The 16 GB version costs $20 more. Amazon claims that the battery lasts up to 7 hours, which means you won’t be constantly charging it, either.

KEY SPECS: • MSRP: 8 GB, $49.99; 16 GB, $69.99 • Sale price: 8 GB, $39.99; 16 GB $59.99 • Storage: 8 or 16 GB, with microSD card slot and free unlimited cloud storage for Amazon content and photos • Screen size: 7 inches • Screen resolution: 1024 x 600 (171 ppi) • Processor: Quad-core 1.3 GHz • Weight: 11 oz.

{{ amazon name=”Fire HD 6 Tablet (8 GB, Black)”, asin=”B00KC6I06S”, align=”right” }} The Fire HD 6 has a smaller 6-inch screen, but features upgrades like higher screen resolution, a faster processor, and lower weight. Notably, you don’t get a microSD card slot, but the tablet still comes with either 8 or 16 GB of internal storage plus free unlimited cloud storage for Amazon content. The list prices of $99.99 (8 GB) or $119.99 (16 GB) are a little high, considering what else is out there at that price point, but frequent sale prices of $69.99 (8 GB) or $89.99 (16 GB) are pretty reasonable, all things considered.

KEY SPECS: • MSRP: 8 GB, $99.99; 16 GB, $119.99 • Sale price: 8 GB, $69.99; 16 GB $89.99 • Storage: 8 or 16 GB and free unlimited cloud storage for Amazon content • Screen size: 6 inches • Screen resolution: 1280 x 800 (252 ppi) • Processor: Quad-core up to 1.5 GHz • Weight: 10.1 oz.

{{ amazon name=”Fire HD 8 Tablet (8 GB, Black)”, asin=”B00S5HFVGI”, align=”right” }} The HD 8 has a lot of similarities to the HD 6. The big difference here is size: The larger 8-inch screen is a definite improvement if you plan to use the tablet for watching movies. However, if you’re going to be doing a lot of reading on your Fire, be aware of the fact that the HD 8’s pixels won’t be as tightly packed as the HD 6’s—meaning that small text may not look quite as crisp.

KEY SPECS: • Price: 8 GB, $149.99 • Storage: 8 GB, with microSD card slot and free unlimited cloud storage for Amazon content • Screen size: 8 inches • Screen resolution: 1280 x 800 (189 ppi) • Processor: Quad-core up to 1.5 GHz • Weight: 11 oz.

{{ amazon name=”Fire HD 10 Tablet (16 GB, Silver Aluminum)”, asin=”B0189XYY0Q”, align=”right” }} The HD 10 is what you’d expect: a Fire HD with a larger screen. 10.1 inches, to be exact. The pixel density is even lower, since it uses the same 1280 x 800 resolution to cover two more inches than the HD 8, but that won’t matter too much if games and movies are your primary use case. Unlike the smaller Fire tablets, the HD 10 can be purchased with 64 GB of internal storage if the 16 GB and 32 GB options just won’t cut it. And if you prefer a more refined fit and finish, the HD 10 is the first Fire tablet with a metal back.

KEY SPECS: • MSRP: 16 GB, $229.99; 32 GB, $259.99; 64 GB, $289.99 • Sale price: 16 GB, $179.99; 32 GB, $209.99; 64 GB, $239.99 • Storage: 16, 32, or 64 GB, with microSD card slot and free unlimited cloud storage for Amazon content • Screen size: 10.1 inches • Screen resolution: 1280 x 800 (149 ppi) • Processor: Quad-core up to 1.5 GHz • Weight: 15.2 oz.

{{ amazon name=”Fire HDX 8.9 Tablet (64 GB)”, asin=”B00HG1TMK0″, align=”right” }} The Fire HDX 8.9 is significantly more expensive than other Fire tablets, but it offers significant upgrades as well. The 8.9-inch screen is far sharper at 2560 x 1600 pixels, with more than twice the pixel density of the HD 10. The 2.5 GHz quad-core processor launches apps faster and delivers more fluid graphics. And if you don’t want to rely on WiFi all the time, you can sign up for a data 4G LTE plan from AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon. If you’re willing to shell out for it, it’s the best option Amazon currently has on offer.

KEY SPECS: • MSRP: $479.99 (WiFi version) • Sale price: $399.99 (WiFi version) • Storage: 64 GB, with microSD card slot and free unlimited cloud storage for Amazon content • Screen size: 8.9 inches • Screen resolution: 2560 x 1600 (339 ppi) • Processor: Quad-core 2.5 GHz • Weight: 13.2 oz.

{{ amazon name=”Fire Kids Edition Tablet (8 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case)”, asin=”B00YYZEQ1G”, align=”right” }} The Kids Edition of the Fire is a regular Fire that boots up directly to Amazon’s FreeTime app, which allows you to personalize and restrict the tablet to kid-safe apps. It also comes in a colorful case meant to protect the Fire from any drops and spills. Otherwise, you’ll find the same screen size, resolution, and storage options as you’d find on the latest base model Fire—for about twice as much!

KEY SPECS: • MSRP: 8 GB, $99.99; 16 GB, $119.99 • Sale price: 8 GB, $79.99; 16 GB $99.99 • Storage: 8 or 16 GB, with microSD card slot and free unlimited cloud storage for Amazon content • Screen size: 7 inches • Screen resolution: 1024 x 600 (171 ppi) • Processor: Quad-core up to 1.5 GHz • Weight: 14.3 oz.

{{ amazon name=”Fire HD 6 Kids Edition Tablet (8 GB, Green Kid-Proof Case)”, asin=”B00LOR4LMQ”, align=”right” }} Same story here. The Fire HD 6 Kids Edition is an ordinary Fire HD 6, enclosed in a Kid-Proof case, with the Amazon FreeTime app geared up and ready to go. It comes with 16 GB of internal storage and all the same features as the original Fire HD 6. And a higher price tag, of course.

KEY SPECS: • MSRP: $169.99 • Sale price: $119.99 • Storage: 16 GB and access to free unlimited iCloud storage for Amazon content • Screen size: 6 inches • Screen resolution: 1280 x 800 (252 ppi) • Processor: Quad-core up to 1.5 GHz • Weight: 12.6 oz

{{ amazon name=”Fire HD 7 Kids Edition Tablet (8 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case)”, asin=”B00LORCVSW”, align=”right” }} Different verse, same as the first. Take the Fire HD 6 Kids Edition, bump the screen size up by an inch, cut the memory in half, and you’ve got the Fire HD 7 Kids Edition. Of course, the colorful protective case and Amazon FreeTime are also in tow.

KEY SPECS: • Price: $189.99 • Storage: 8 GB and access to free unlimited iCloud storage for Amazon content • Screen size: 7 inches • Screen resolution: 1280 x 800 (216 ppi) • Processor: Quad-core up to 1.5 GHz • Weight: 15 oz

{{ brightcove ‘2874568057001’ }}

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Enter your email:

©2023 Reviewed, a division of Gannett Satellite Information Network LLC. All rights reserved.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Enter your email:

source







