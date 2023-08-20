What’s the Difference Between a Rivian R1S and a Rivian R1T? – MotorTrend









What’s the difference between a Rivian R1T and a Rivian R1S? The short answer is, the R1T is a truck and the R1S is an SUV (the T and the S are clues). Seems simple enough, but after driving the new R1S back to back with our long-term R1T pickup, there are some similarities and differences worth discussing.

The R1T and R1S have a lot in common, especially under the skin. They’re built off of the same underlying architecture, so they have the same motors, batteries, and suspension systems. More than that, they share all the same tech features and a number of design and layout characteristics.

Starting at the bottom, both the R1T and R1S feature an all-electric four-motor drivetrain, where each wheel is powered by its own motor, all four of which combine for 835 hp and 908 lb-ft of torque. This gives the vehicles’ computer extremely precise control over each wheel, making them extraordinarily capable off-road while also more sure-footed in bad weather and even just going around a corner. In the future, both models will be offered with a less complicated and less expensive two-motor drivetrain, where one motor drives both front wheels and another motor drives both rear wheels.

Those motors are powered by the same battery pack in both models. The battery pack will come in three different sizes: Normal, Large, and Max. Right now, only the Large pack is available, and it gives the R1T a range of 314 miles and the slightly more aerodynamic R1S a range of 316 miles, according to the EPA. Rivian says the Normal pack will go 260-plus miles and the Mega pack 400-plus miles.

The R1T and R1S also share the same air suspension system. In addition to raising and lowering the vehicle, it can also level the vehicle on an uneven surface using the Camp mode, making it more comfortable to sleep in when adventuring. The suspension is hydraulically cross-linked, which allows the body to remain flat when going around a curve instead of leaning over for a more comfortable ride.

On top, the R1T and R1S are identical from the front seats forward. From styling to functionality, there’s no difference. Each has a large frunk (front trunk) for cargo and features the same dashboard with a massive central touchscreen that controls most of the vehicle’s functions, for better and for worse. Both also feature absolutely massive sunroofs that are tinted but unfortunately do not come with physical covers.

Everything that differentiates an R1T from an R1S happens behind the front seats. The R1T is a two-row, five-seat pickup truck, while the R1S is a three-row, seven-seat SUV. Besides those obvious differences, each has features in back the other doesn’t.

The R1T, for example, features a unique “Gear Tunnel” that runs the width of the truck behind the rear doors. In addition to storage for longer items, the fold-down doors on either side of the truck can be used as seats or steps to access the bed.

Rivian also makes special accessories for the Gear Tunnel, including the Gear Shuttle and Camp Kitchen. The Gear Shuttle is a flat platform that slides out of the gear tunnel like a shelf in your pantry so you can more easily load and unload cargo. The Camp Kitchen is an all-in-one unit that includes an electric cooktop, sink with running water, prep surfaces, and drawers for holding the included cookware.

The R1T also features an optional power-deploying and -retracting tonneau cover for the bed. Buttons inside the truck and out extend or stow metal slats that enclose the bed.

The R1S, of course, does not have a bed to cover or space for a Gear Tunnel. Instead, it has a third row of seats, and they’re surprisingly nice. Some automakers skimp on features and quality in the third row, but Rivian delivers comfortable seats, dedicated USB power ports, and air conditioning that automatically activates when it detects a person back there.

Because the R1S has a shorter wheelbase than the R1T (the front and rear axles aren’t as far apart), it’s a bit of a tight squeeze for adults to get into the third row as they must maneuver between the second row seat back and the rear wheelwells. Once seated, though, it’s adequately spacious for adults, but it’s best for kids. In fact, the R1S has five LATCH points between the second and third rows for securing child seats.

All the way in the back, the R1S features a two-piece tailgate with a larger upper section and a smaller lower section that can be used as a seat. It can also be used as a backstop to prevent cargo from falling out when the upper section is opened.

The short answer is no. The R1T and R1S weigh about the same and have the same horsepower and torque. They’re equally quick to accelerate and stop in roughly the same distance.

The nearly 15-inch difference in wheelbase makes a difference in how the vehicles handle, but it’s so subtle that most will have a hard time noticing it. A more clear difference is the R1S’ nearly 4-foot-smaller turning circle, which lets it make tighter turns than the R1T, helpful both in parking lots and off-road.

Yes. As of this writing, the R1T is $5,000 cheaper than the R1S. An R1T currently starts at $88,075, while an R1S starts at $93,075. Both go for more than $100,000 fully loaded. This will change in the future when Rivian releases the less expensive battery and motor options, or if the company adjusts its pricing again.

