Microsoft actively investigating slow Windows 11 Preview download and install speeds – Neowin

Earlier today, Microsoft released the latest Insider build on the Windows 11 Dev Channel. The new build 25276 brings a new Task Manager feature, new OneDrive upgrade alert, and several bug fixes.

And as usual, there is also a list of open issues that Microsoft is investigating. And while some of the issues are older ones that the company is still looking into, a new issue has been noted by the Redmond firm which indicates that the company is aware of user reports and problems when it comes to the download speeds of recent Windows 11 Insider builds.

The changelog describing the issue states:

[NEW] Some users are experiencing longer than expected update times installing recent builds. We are actively investigating this issue.

Microsoft’s Brandon LeBlanc, who is the Senior Program Manager on the Windows Insider Program Team, and happens to be a very active social networking person, suggested that the Redmond giant is actively looking into the Insider build upgrade issue.

Yes, investigation is on-going.

Aside from the announced changes in the new Dev build, Microsoft is also looking to kill off MSDT in a couple of years time, which is when Windows 12 is expected to be around.

















