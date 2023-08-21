Valorant Update issues: Possible bugs and fixes – Sportskeeda









On the surface, downloading new updates in Valorant is a streamlined experience. Double-click the application, wait for the client to fire up, and watch as the download bar completes. The old client would show the size of the update, but the new client simply shows the process of downloading and the speed of file download.

With Patch 3.10 finally being released, players have thronged the Riot client eagerly watching the download bar creep towards completion. Given that this is a major update and probably because of the hype and anticipation surrounding it, players have run into different update issues that have long been a bane to Valorant.

Here is a look at some of the more common update issues and possible ways to fix them.

For many people, one of the major issues has been freezing or pausing while Valorant is updating. With the older client, the dreaded notification was when the expected time of completion for the update showed “More than 1 day”. Getting stuck here is frustrating for players who don’t know what to do or how to fix this.

Other problems that have been cropping up since the patch dropped are issues with download speed, endless downloading, and the pop-up “We couldn’t install a required dependency”. A new patch is usually prepared with a ton of quality checks, but bugs like these are common as Valorant is played around the world on different kinds of systems.

Some of the easiest fixes to solve these errors are as follows:

These steps more or less cover the usual problems that one faces while updating Valorant. If none of them fix the issue, the server is probably down on Valorant’s side and it is better to wait it out.

Patch 3.10 was released globally on November 16, 2021. Among a plethora of changes, Valorant’s latest Sentinel, Chamber, was officially released for players. To learn more about the patch, read here.

Quick Links

Be the first one to comment on this story

source







