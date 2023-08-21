These Apple iPhones and iPads may not get iOS 17 software update | Mint – Mint









Apple has announced that it will host its annual developer conference in June. At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event, the Cupertino-based company is expected to announce iOS17 software update along with other gadget launches.

As per a report by MacRumours, Apple may drop the iOS 17 update for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. The report cites a source which says that first-generation iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch, or the fifth-generation iPad may also not get the update.

Why, you must be wondering? Simple reason is that these devices are now years old. The listed devices launched between 2015 to 2017.

Meanwhile, Apple iOS 17 is rumoured to come with new features like support for sideloading of app and third-party apps. The iPhone maker is also expected to offer support for multiple displays for carPlay, add widgets and more.

Obvious to say but iOS 17 is also rumoured to offer increased efficiency and stability on iPhones. However, the software update may not bring major visual changes to the iPhoens.

Apple iOS 17 will most likely be available for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 12 Pro series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 13 Pro series, iPhone 14 series, and iPhone 14 Pro series.

In a related news, Apple is all set to open its first-ever retail store in India. The iPhone maker has revealed a picture of the barricade of the upcoming Apple retail store in the country. To be named Apple BKC, the store will be located in India’s financial capital – Mumbai.

Apple BKC store will be located in the Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Drive Mall, in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Logo at the Apple BKC is inspired by Mumbai’s iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art. The Apple BKC store will welcome people with the classic Apple greeting “Hello Mumbai”. Apple has created a special playlist on Apple Music to celebrate the opening of its first-ever India retail store. Apple has not announced as to when the store will become fully operational, but as per rumours, it may open as early as April.

