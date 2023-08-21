Amazon slashes Kindle prices but buying these e-readers comes with a warning – Express









Anyone looking to upgrade their Kindle e-reader might be tempted by some very big discounts that are currently available. Amazon has just slashed the price of its popular e-readers with the entry-level Paperwhite now starting from under £95.

Amazon members can unlock Kindle Unlimited for just 99p. This Netflix-for-books offers some of the biggest bestsellers and must-read eBooks for free on Kindle Readers and the Kindle app on iPhone, iPad, Android, and more

That’s one of the lowest-ever prices for this device and the deals don’t end there. The online retailer has also dropped the cost of its Signature Kindle which gets wireless charging and the ultimate Oasis model is also discounted. This premium model offers a pin-sharp 300ppi adjustable screen and is fully waterproof for reading by the pool or when having a relaxing soak in the bath.

Here are all the current Kindle deals

Kindle Paperwhite • From £94.99

INCLUDES: 6.8-inch screen, 10-week battery life and 20% faster page turns compared to the previous generation

SEE THE DEAL

Kindle Paperwhite Signature • From £144

INCLUDES: 6.8-inch screen, 32GB of storage, improved front light, wireless charging.

SEE THE DEAL

Kindle Oasis • From £179.99

INCLUDES: 7-inch screen, 10-week battery life, page turns buttons, improved front light and waterproof design.

SEE THE DEAL

These offers are clearly enticing but before you take the plunge there are two things to be aware of.

Firstly, Amazon is about to launch its 2nd big Prime Day sale of the year which is sure to offer even bigger discounts on its own-brand devices.

The event kicks off on October 11 and expect some mighty offers to be announced.

For example, during Amazon’s first Prime Day sale in July the Kindle Paperwhite was reduced to just £85 and the Oasis could be picked up for £159.99 which are both much cheaper than what’s currently available.

Of course, you do need to be a Prime member to get those deals and Amazon hasn’t confirmed if the Kindle will get any huge discounts this time around but if you take a chance you might find you are a few pounds better off.

We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you’ve consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time. More info Along with getting cheaper prices, there could be another reason to hold off buying a Kindle right now.

Amazon recently confirmed that it is about to launch an all-new Kindle called the Scribe which introduces a stylus for the very first time.

This digital pen will allow owners to scribble on the screen, jot down ideas and make notes. It also comes with a huge 10.2-inch 300ppi display and weeks of battery life.

The Scribe will arrive in store on November 30 and is definitely one to watch out for if you fancy the ultimate Kindle.

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

TODAY’S PAPER

See today’s front and back pages, download the newspaper, order back issues and use the historic Daily Express newspaper archive.

EXPRESS.CO.UK

source







