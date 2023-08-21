How many Pixar movies are there? A definitive list of all the Pixar films. – USA TODAY

Pixar Animation Studios has delighted audiences, young and old, with its animated feature films, shorts, television shows and other media.
Started in 1979 as a subdivision of Lucasfilm, Pixar became its own corporation in 1986 with major funding from Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. Since then, the studio has made its mark on animation with 15 of Pixar’s movies being in the top 50 highest-grossing animated films of all time.
If you are looking to have a Disney+ marathon of all the Pixar movies in order, here is what you need to know.
There are 27 feature films released by Pixar, including the latest release “Elemental“.
Currently, there are two upcoming Pixar projects set to release, including “Elio” scheduled for spring 2024 and “Inside Out 2” scheduled for summer 2024.
Just Curious: We’re here to help with life’s everyday questions
Want our take?The definitive ranking of all 27 Pixar movies (including the new rom-com ‘Elemental’)
The first Pixar movie to be released was “Toy Story,” with a theatrical release on Nov. 22, 1995.
The animated film’s cast includes Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles and Annie Potts. It follows Woody, a cowboy doll, and Buzz Lightyear, a space ranger action figure, and how the pair must set aside their differences to reunite with their owner Andy.
“Toy Story” was the first animated film to be nominated for the Best Original Screenplay Academy Award category and received a Special Achievement Academy Award for the “first feature-length computer-animated film.”
The movie sparked a franchise including three sequels — “Toy Story 2” released in 1999,“Toy Story 3” released in 2010 and “Toy Story 4” released in 2019 — as well as a spin off “Lightyear” in 2022.
Was this the final ‘Toy Story’?5 signs that Pixar will make ‘Toy Story 5’
Here are all the Pixar movies in the order they were released:
‘Elemental’ movie review:Fire and water mix but nothing else does in Disney Pixar’s first rom-com
Pixar is a subsidiary of Disney, according to the company’s official website.
The first collaboration between Disney and Pixar was in 1986 when the companies began to work on “CAPS, the Computer Animation Production System, which would revolutionize the creation of traditional animated films.”
Years later, in 1991, Pixar and Disney agreed “to make and distribute at least one computer-generated animated movie.” This movie would be “Toy Story” in 1995, which grossed $192 million domestically and $362 million worldwide.
By 1997, Walt Disney Studios and Pixar continued their relationship further with the announcement of joint production of five movies over 10 years.
In 2006, the Walt Disney Company purchased Pixar, making the animation studios a subsidiary of Disney.
Home Latest News How many Pixar movies are there? A definitive list of all the...