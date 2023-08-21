Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2023 – Hollywood Reporter









Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter

Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that are hitting the streaming service this month.

By Hilary Lewis

Deputy Editor, East Coast, THR.com

That ’70s Show sequel That ’90s Show, Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut You People and Pamela Anderson documentary Pamela, a Love Story are a few of the much-anticipated projects coming to Netflix this month.

Hitting Netflix on Jan. 19, That ’90s Show focuses on the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is spending the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp). Soon the Forman home fills up with a group of new friends. Grace, Prepon and fellow That ’70s Show stars Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama are all set to make guest appearances in the sequel series.

Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are just some of the big names starring in Barris’ feature directorial debut, You People, written by Barris and Hill and hitting Netflix on Jan. 27. In the rom-com, Hill’s Ezra Cohen and Lauren London’s Amira Mohammed meet through a rideshare mixup. As they fall in love, they find themselves dealing with the culture clash of their families, with Cohen raised by what Netflix calls “progressive and semi-woke” Jewish parents (Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) and Amira by Muslim parents (Murphy and Nia Long), who are described as “unyielding yet concerned.”

Later this month, Netflix will add two high-profile animated offerings in the latest movie in the Despicable Me universe, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and preschool series Princess Power, based on the best-selling book series Princesses Wear Pants, by Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim.

At the end of the month, Netflix drops its Anderson documentary Pamela, a Love Story. The Ryan White-directed film follows “Anderson’s life and career from small-town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother,” Netflix says in its logline. The film also features Anderson’s reaction to Pam & Tommy and her thoughts on the stolen tape at the center of the Hulu series.

Netflix has already added the second seasons of its original series Ginny & Georgia, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight and Vikings: Valhalla; Gothic mystery film and Edgar Allen Poe origin story The Pale Blue Eye; season 11 of The Walking Dead; and tennis docuseries Break Point.

And later this month, Netflix is adding the Keira Knightley-Mark Ruffalo movie Begin Again, season four of Fauda, and new seasons of reality TV shows Bake Squad and Bling Empire: New York.

Read on for the complete list of titles hitting Netflix this January.

Jan. 1

The Aviator

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

The ‘Burbs

Closer

The Conjuring

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

Kaleidoscope

King Kong

Lady Voyeur

Leap Year

Life

Minority Report

National Security

New Amsterdam: Season 1

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Old Enough!: Season 2

Parenthood

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Road to Perdition

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Survivor: Season 18

The Taking of Pelham 123

This Is 40

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Twins

The Way of the Househusband: Season 2

Jan. 4

How I Became a Gangster

The Kings of the World

The Lying Life of Adults

Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street

Jan. 5

Copenhagen Cowboy

Ginny & Georgia: Season 2

Woman of the Dead

Jan. 6

Love Island USA: Season 2

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs. The Underworld

The Pale Blue Eye

Pressure Cooker

The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2

The Walking Dead: Season 11

Jan. 9

Vinland Saga: Season 2

Jan. 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

Jan. 11

Noise

Sexify: Season 2

Jan. 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2

Jan. 13

Break Point

Dog Gone

Sky Rojo: Season 3

Suzan & Freek

Trial by Fire

Jan. 17

The Devil to Pay

Jan. 19

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre

Khallat+

The Pez Outlaw

That ’90s Show

Women at War

Jan. 20

Bake Squad: Season 2

Bling Empire: New York

Fauda: Season 4

Mission Majnu

The Real World: Season 28

Represent

Shahmaran

Shanty Town

Jan. 23

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Narvik

Jan. 24

Little Angel: Volume 2

Jan. 25

Against the Ropes

Begin Again

Jan. 26

Daniel Spellbound: Season 2

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10

Jan. 27

Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2

Lockwood & Co.

The Snow Girl

You People

Jan. 30

Princess Power

Jan. 31

Cunk on Earth

Pamela, a Love Story

Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day

Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day

Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter

Send us a tip using our anonymous form.

source







