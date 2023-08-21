AirPods (3rd generation) – Apple









with Personalized Spatial Audio

and longer battery

life that charges up

in a snap.

It shrugs off sweat

and sprinkles,

and delivers

an



experience

that’s



simply

magical.

Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking places sounds all around you to create a three-dimensional listening experience for music, TV shows, movies, and more — immersing you in sounds from every direction so it feels like you’re in your very own concert hall or theater.

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to your ears. Inward-facing microphones detect what you’re hearing, then adjust low and midrange frequencies to deliver the rich details in every song, customized for you in real time.

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs.

Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

Connect on FaceTime in crisp, HD quality with a new AAC-ELD speech codec. And with support for Personalized Spatial Audio, Group FaceTime calls sound more true to life than ever.

With a contoured design and shorter stem, AirPods are designed to direct sound into your ears — in a refined look anyone can appreciate.

The force sensor gives you even more control over your entertainment. You can press to play, pause, and skip through songs, or answer and end calls.

AirPods, the Lightning Charging Case, and the MagSafe Charging Case are rated IPX4 sweat and water resistant, so they’ll withstand anything from rain to heavy workouts.

Both the Lightning Charging Case and the MagSafe Charging Case give AirPods up to 30 hours of listening time. The beauty of the MagSafe Charging Case is its compatibility with MagSafe and other wireless chargers — for power in a click.

Up to

6

hours of listening time with one charge.

Up to

30

hours of total listening time with the case.

Place AirPods near your iPhone or iPad and tap Connect to pair with every device in your iCloud account. If you’re playing music on your Mac, you’ll be able to answer a call on your iPhone — without having to switch devices.

An enhanced skin-detect sensor knows the difference between your ear and other surfaces, so audio only plays when you’re wearing AirPods — and pauses when they’re in your pocket or on a table.

Play music, make calls, get directions, or check your schedule simply by using your voice. Just say “Hey Siri” to activate your favorite personal assistant and stay on top of everyday tasks.

Siri can read your important messages or alerts as they arrive — and you can even reply to messages with just your voice.

Track down your AirPods with the Find My app. See how close they are with proximity view, get separation alerts if they’re out of Bluetooth range — or have them play a sound so you can locate them.

Easily share a song or show between any two sets of AirPods. Simply bring AirPods near the iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV you’re listening to and connect instantly.

Discover new engraving options for AirPods. Mix emoji, text, and numbers.



—

Spatial audio unavailable

—

Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode unavailable

—

Sweat and water resistance unavailable

Up to 5 hours of listening time with a single charge

Lightning Charging Case

Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking

—

Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode unavailable

Sweat and

water resistant

Up to 6 hours of listening time with a single charge

Lightning Charging Case or MagSafe Charging Case

Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking

Active Noise

Cancellation and

Adaptive Transparency

Sweat and

water resistant

Up to 6 hours of listening time with a single charge

MagSafe Charging Case with speaker and lanyard loop

Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking

Active Noise

Cancellation and

Transparency mode

—

Sweat and water resistance unavailable

Up to 20 hours of listening time with a single charge

Smart Case

Engrave your AirPods with your initials or favorite emoji — free. Only at Apple.

