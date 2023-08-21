Shiba Inu Investor Exchanges Tokens, Potential Price Decline Hint – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
The Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin, has been trending for several weeks on Twitter and Discord. Since the beginning of 2023, its price has increased by almost 60%, outperforming more powerful rival tokens like Ethereum which is up by 37%, and Bitcoin which is up by 41%. Shiba Inu investors exchange tokens, nevertheless, there are new developments.
These recent developments hint at the assumptions of the price decline of Shiba Inu coin as per crypto experts.
Shiba inu (SHIB) coins are being moved from a cryptocurrency wallet to exchanges by investors because past evidence indicates that if the tokens were sold, the price would drop quickly. An indicative of price movement can be found by following the movement of tokens from wallets that contain a sizable portion of the supply. If a high number of tokens are sold, the price may drop as the market has access to more tokens. However, prices might not immediately fall if the tokens are transferred to associated decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.
Wallet 0xd6 sent more than 182 billion Shiba Inu tokens to cryptocurrency exchanges Gemini and Crypto.com during Asian morning hours on Monday, according to data published by a few sources. This is one of several cases that clearly demonstrate Shiba Inu coin may drop. The same wallet transferred more than 200 billion SHIB to Crypto.com three months prior and sold them there for USD. SHIB’s price at the time decreased by 7%.
In consideration of these most recent advances, just one week ago Shytoshi Kusama, the project’s principal developer, provided an in-depth blog article on Shibarium’s evolution over the course of 2022. Kusama discussed the various SHIB ecosystem projects, partnerships, and development updates with community members. The article discusses recent developments in the SHIB metaverse, the trading card game, and Welly’s, a fast-food restaurant of which Shiba Inus holds 15%.
Finally, Kusama responded to the query, “When Shibarium?” and told the public to look for another update soon. As Kusama and his group of programmers continue to create the layer-2 scaling solution that is anticipated to reduce transaction costs for customers, the debut of the Shibarium beta is almost around the corner. Kusama urged the neighbourhood to anticipate further information on the layer-2 solution.
The increase in the SHIB token burn rate and the impending introduction of the Shibarium beta are the two variables that are causing Shiba Inu’s price to rise. Shibburn, the Shiba Inu burn portal, reports that 9.8 million SHIB tokens had been burned in total over the last day. The significant burn coincided with Shytoshi Kusama’s declaration regarding the impending launch of the Shibarium beta.
