Google Pixel 6a review: Still the best value Android phone you can … – Digital Spy

Our verdict after months with the Android phone.

The Pixel 6a remains one of our favourite Android phones. And it’s often reduced in price, making it the best affordable Pixel phone, too. The handset is currently , a big drop from its original price.

If you’re looking for the latest model, we have tested the Google Pixel 7a, which is and boasts an upgraded processor, camera, display and wireless charging.

Shopping for an affordable Android smartphone doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice specs, power or features. The is proof of that. It gives you snappy performance, quality cameras and loads of software smarts for under £400.

It’s a handset we recommend to not only Android purists but also anyone tempted to make the jump from an Apple iPhone SE and even from the 6a’s latest successor, the Pixel 7a.

Why choose it over other Pixels? With the 6a, Google kept the eye-catching design introduced with the Pixel 6 while packing many of that phone’s top features into a frame that’s smaller and lighter.

The 6a also has the same processor as the Pixel 6 for powering its photo tools. Plus, the tech giant promises Android and security updates for years to come. And even after the release of the 7a, it remains a brilliant budget option, .

• Screen size: 6.1-inches

• Resolution: FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED

• Operating system: Android 12

• Processor: Google Tensor

• Cameras: 12.2 MP wide, 12 MP ultra-wide, 8MP selfie

• Battery: 4410 mAh

• Storage: 128 GB

• RAM: 6 GB

• Weight: 178 g

• Water resistance: IP67

• Micro SD card slot: No

It’s instantly obvious that when it comes to looks, the 6a is clearly a recent Pixel phone. The camera bump that runs along the width of the back to separate the two-tone colour scheme returns, although it’s been pared back slightly.

We like that the 6a is thin and less chunky than the 6 or 7 Pro, sitting flush when on flat surfaces. Even after months of use, we’re continually impressed with the sleek design.

Alongside the flashy Nothing (1), Pixels boast one of the most unique looks around. The glass back of the Pixel 6 is replaced with plastic on the 6a, but it still feels high-end.

The slipperiness we encountered on the Pixel 6 isn’t as much of an issue, as the 6a can be held with one hand, but we’ve found a case to be useful in adding grip.

With a 6.1-inch display, the Pixel 6a isn’t a small phone, but it’s much more compact than the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro — closer to the . So, if you found the Pixel 6 to be big, this affordable alternative feels better. That said, you may still want to invest in a cover to protect the rear panel, which seems a bit easier to scratch.

While the camera bump is black on all three Pixel phones, you have three two-tone colours on the 6a: dubbed ‘Sage’, ‘Chalk’ and ‘Charcoal’. This translates to light green/dark green, soft grey/white (the one we tested) and light grey/dark grey.

One of the main attractions of the Pixel phones is their ability to take excellent pictures with minimal effort. Simply point, click and enjoy.

In tests, we found this hasn’t changed on the Pixel 6a, despite the camera’s primary lens being downgraded from a 50-megapixel (MP) wide-angle to a 12.2 MP wide-angle. (That’s closer, at least on paper, to a Pixel 5.) You also get a 12 MP ultra-wide on the rear module of the 6a, while your selfies are shot in a solid 8 MP.

Our results were clear and crisp, and after around 10 months of using the handset, we’re consistently impressed by how well it performs under all lighting conditions.

In our initial tests wielding the Pixel 6a on a slightly overcast day, we enjoyed pleasing colour accuracy on buildings and the sky. On brighter days, the colours of our garden plants popped on the vivid OLED display. If you need a camera to shoot quick snaps for social media, this has you covered.

The secret sauce, as always, is Google’s machine learning, powered by its in-house Tensor chip. As in the Pixel 6, here, it powers a handful of impressive computational photography and video modes. Our favourite is ‘Magic Eraser’, which instantly removes unwanted subjects from images — perfect if you’re taking pictures of busier city landmarks on holiday or you want to remove household items from your latest baby photo.

The new Pixel 7a boasts the latest 2nd-gen version of this chip, but our long-term use hasn’t changed our opinion on its performance: It’s smooth and speedy to use, and we haven’t encountered crashes or shuttering when taking snaps.

We tested the eraser tool at The National Gallery in London, removing two people in the frame with a click. To most eyes, especially on smaller screens, you won’t be able to tell they were ever there. The phone struggles more if it’s tasked with removing large crowds of people, as we found out during a test in the bustling Chinatown area, with blurry artefacts left on the image after the editing.

More AI features for this more affordable handset are ‘Face Unblur’, which does exactly what it sounds like and stops faces in photos from being blurry, plus its True Tone tech, which makes the cameras more effective at accurately showing darker skin tones in portraits. The only tool missing is Motion Mode, which adds effects to moving objects. So if that’s a major draw, you’ll have to spend more for the flagships.

Here’s a selection of photos taken using the Google Pixel 6a’s camera lenses. We’ve included a variety of portrait and landscape snaps, and none have been edited:

There’s no point in buying a phone that won’t be supported in the future. Luckily, that’s not an issue with the 6a. It’s no surprise given Google is the developer of Android, but Pixel phones are among the first to enjoy fresh updates.

Google promises Android updates until July 2025 and security updates until July 2027. That’s further into the future than the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, which are supported until 2026.

The Android software you get out of the box is simple to use and easy to navigate. There are neat customisation options, like the ability to match the colour of your icons to your wallpaper, plus the return of live translation that helps you converse in 11 languages or read text you don’t understand from photos — perfect for your next jaunt abroad.

Android 13 has since been released and it’s available to download on the 6a, giving you more customisation options and better performance. We’ve had no problems with the software after around 10 months of use, finding it fast and responsive.

Google says the Pixel 6a battery "can last beyond 24 hours", which is what you would want out of a smartphone. In our tests, we found that the battery drained more quickly than we would have liked during one day of heavier use (lots of software updates, around two hours of Spotify listening during a commute to and from work, some YouTube browsing and a handful of game downloads). It went from 70% at 11.30am to dead by 8.40pm the same day.

The next day, we tested with lighter use and found the battery performance to be better. You can certainly get a full day from the Pixel 6a battery if you stick to checking emails or social media and listening to music via Bluetooth to your earbuds or wireless speakers — but we don’t advise travelling without a charger.

The smartphone uses USB-C for charging and wired headphones, but there’s no wall adapter in the box. It’s a bit of a shame that there’s no wireless charging, either.

On our long-term testing, we find the battery to be very acceptable for such an affordable handset. It lasts for a day on moderate-to-heavy use (as we’ve noted above), but if you’re not constantly using it, the phone can indeed last beyond 24 hours.

If you do spend all day looking at the 6a’s screen, you won’t be disappointed in the vivid OLED panel, which has fantastic contrast and vibrant colours. On test, apps and games look great — and it’s always nice to see minimal black borders around the display, which looks a lot more modern than the retro stylings of the iPhone SE.

The Pixel 6a has a 60Hz refresh rate, which means scrolling isn’t quite as fluid compared to flagships — or, in fact, the Pixel 7a, which has increased the refresh rate to 90Hz.

Luckily, this was only obvious when comparing the 6a and the Pixel 6 displays side-by-side, and we think you’re unlikely to see much of a difference during typical day-to-day use. We certainly haven’t minded after months of using it.

If you’re concerned that buying an affordable phone means laggy performance, don’t be. Swiping around the Pixel 6a menu and apps is responsive and speedy. We downloaded games, including Call of Duty: Mobile and Angry Birds 2, and found no issues with how they ran. The handset sometimes gets hot charging or when under heavy stress, but not to the point of concern.

You can speed up app downloads and streaming by using the phone’s built-in 5G connectivity — but make sure you have an unlimited data SIM card, of course.

No phone is perfect, and the Google Pixel 6a does make compromises to keep the cost down. It doesn’t have an SD card slot to expand the storage, so you’re stuck with the basic 128GB unless you use cloud services to save your files and photos.

Google doesn’t support any face recognition on this device either, so you’re stuck with the fingerprint sensor, tapping a number-based password or swiping a pattern for unlocking. However, we’re happy to report the fingerprint sensor does seem to be more responsive than the Pixel 6, and we haven’t had issues with it after around 10 months of use.

The issue for power users is the limited battery. We found from tests that it’s fine for about a day of normal use, but not too much more. On the plus side, having one of the best power banks solves that.

With the Pixel 6a, Google faces a hard task: making one of the best-value Android phones even better. The Pixel 6 is or refurbished, so the main Pixel phones to consider include the Pixel 7, an excellent option for most people, or the upgraded Pixel 7a, which is a better pick if you can stretch the budget.

One of the most compelling rivals will, of course, be the Pixel 7a — the latest affordable Google handset that was released in May 2023, priced from £449. While that device has better specs, we still reckon the 6a wins in terms of pure value. It’s often discounted to under £250 at retailers such as Amazon, and it’s a big bargain at that price.

By packing the processing power and software of the flagships into a smaller frame and offering up years of software updates, this is still an affordable phone worthy of your attention in 2023. With a sleek design, quality screen and reliable cameras, the Google Pixel 6a is an easy recommendation if your budget can’t go past £350.



