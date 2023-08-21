Explainer: Bard vs ChatGPT: What do we know about Google's AI … – Reuters









FILE PHOTO-OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration Acquire Licensing Rights

Feb 7 (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) and rival Microsoft (MSFT.O) are once again locked in a race to rule the internet zeitgeist after the Google owner launched "Bard" in answer to AI chatbot sensation ChatGPT.

Just minutes after Google announced the launch of Bard on Monday, Microsoft said it would hold an event at its Redmond headquarters to reveal its own AI, potentially setting the stage for the next Chrome-versus-Internet Explorer or Gmail-versus-Hotmail.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT has taken the tech world by storm since it was opened for public use last year, as people worldwide got creative with prompts that the conversational chatbot uses to create everything from poems and novels to jokes and film scripts.

The artificial intelligence service could change how consumers search for information or create content on command and free up time for white-collar workers.

Here are some key differences between Bard and ChatGPT:

The services that Google's Bard and ChatGPT would offer are similar. Users will have to key in a question, a request or give a prompt to receive a human-like response.

Microsoft and Google plan to embed AI tools to bolster their search services Bing and Google Search, which account for a big chunk of revenue.

Both technologies can distill complex information and multiple perspectives into easy-to-digest formats, but the most apparent difference is Bard's ability to include recent events in the responses.

Though not immediately clear how the two services will differ, it is certain that Alphabet's Bard will have access to more data.

Bard draws on information from the internet, while ChatGPT has access to data until 2021.

Bard is based on LaMDA, short for Language Model for Dialogue Applications. The AI generated text with such skill that a company engineer last year called it sentient, a claim the technology giant and scientists widely dismissed.

OpenAI's GPT, or Generative Pre-trained Transformer, was first released in 2020, and the GPT 3.5 series of language models that finished training in early 2022 is the backbone of ChatGPT.

"ChatGPT sometimes writes plausible-sounding but incorrect or nonsensical answers," Open AI said in a blog post.

While OpenAI made a free research preview of ChatGPT available for public use on Nov. 30 last year, Bard is currently only open to a group of testers.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post that the conversational AI service will be made widely available in the coming weeks.

In the two months after ChatGPT's launch, a number of tech companies have doubled down on generative AI technology, while a number of startups are independently working on their own projects.

Baidu, China's answer to Google, is the latest company to join the frenzy. Its AI is called Ernie.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Swedish games developer Embracer on Thursday reported slightly weaker than expected operating profit for the April to June period but reiterated its full-year guidance, saying its restructuring programme was on track.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.

The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.

The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Access unmatched financial data, news and content in a highly-customised workflow experience on desktop, web and mobile.

Browse an unrivalled portfolio of real-time and historical market data and insights from worldwide sources and experts.

Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2023 Reuters. All rights reserved

source







