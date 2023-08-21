Best Coins to Buy Today 14th January – SOL, MEMAG, COMP … – Cryptonews









The cryptocurrency market increased by 7.50% in the last 24 hours as it began to ride a wave of economic data, reaching a total capitalization of $974.43 billion.

The currency’s value has risen by 11% in the last week due to recent improvements in US inflation data and signs of economic growth in Europe, raising hopes that the worst of the world economy’s downturns in 2022 may be over.

Even though today’s market movements are encouraging, a few cryptocurrencies have outperformed. Anyone looking to invest in cryptocurrencies and earn long-term returns is in luck.

The best alternative currencies to buy right now are SOL, MEMAG, COMP, FGHT, ADA, CCHG, COMP, RIA, and AVAX.

The SOL/USD pair is trading at $22.20 on January 14, with a 24-hour trading volume of $2 billion. The current market capitalization is $8 billion, and the present position is 11. Solana (SOL), a blockchain with two independent validator clients, recently reached a significant milestone.

According to a statement issued on January 12, Firedancer is the ecosystem’s new validator. By reducing congestion in Solana’s parallel VM, the new approach will increase block production efficiency.

Furthermore, users could control their validators using one of two Firedancer software components with independent dependencies. After reaching a new high, the SOL/USD pair may continue to rise.

Solana has completed a 50% Fibonacci retracement at $23.65, and closing candles below this level suggest that the bullish trend is tiring. However, if SOL fails to break through the $23.65 resistance level, it may experience a slight drop until the next support level of $19.50 or $17.50.

The pair SOL/USD is trading above its 50-day moving average, with support near $15. Alternatively, if SOL continues to rise, it could breach the $23.65 level, resulting in SOL prices of $27.56 or $32.45.

Meta Masters Guild (MEMAG), a brand-new mobile gaming guild, is establishing an ecosystem for high-quality gaming and rewarding community members for their achievements and involvement. The buzz in most play-to-earn games causes a brief peak, after which players lose interest due to a lack of entertainment.

MMG, on the other hand, is on a mission to transform the P2E ecosystem by providing enjoyable games that encourage players to return to the system. It has changed the dynamic by introducing a play-and-earn mode, which allows users to enjoy fun games while earning reward tokens for participation and winning.

The native token MEMAG serves as the ecosystem’s foundation. MEMAG is now available for pre-order, with stage 1 costing $0.007. Investors who buy the tokens now will own an asset that will grow in value over the course of the presale.

Visit Meta Masters Guild Now

At this time, the compound’s current price is $54.82, and its 24-hour trading volume is $135 million. COMP has increased by 45% in the last 24 hours. The current ranking is #84, with a live market cap of $398 million.

Users of cryptocurrencies can deposit their digital assets into multiple lending capital pools that only authorized borrowers can access via the blockchain.

The network functions as a lending system, similar to a bank, where users can profit from the number of cryptocurrencies they offer to lend by paying attractive interest rates.

Furthermore, the sharp increase in token value could be related to the ongoing vote to implement Proposal 143. It intends to replace Uniswap v2 data with Uniswap v3 data in the compound v2 price feed implementation. The polls close on January 15, which is a Sunday.

FightOut (FHGT), a brand-new cryptocurrency project launched this year, provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to earn using a cutting-edge Move-to-Earn (M2E) methodology. M2E is a novel strategy that promotes and rewards physical activity.

The Fighting Fit theme that the platform is now using increases the platform’s appeal. Fight Out promotes a goal-oriented brand of fitness based on the overall functional strength concept. It will play a significant role in attracting new customers.

Many people find the concepts of health and fitness to be too abstract. Investors are taking a keen interest in the new Web 3.0 token. The presale began two weeks ago, and FGHT has already raised more than $2 million for Stage 1. Furthermore, the price will rise after 9 days or until the $5 million is depleted.

Visit FightOut Now

At the time of writing, Cardano (ADA) was trading at $0.3499. In the last day, ADA has risen by nearly 7%. The company is currently ranked eighth, with a live market capitalization of $12 billion. Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson has recently continued to advocate for ADA adoption.

Patients will be able to pay with ADA tokens at the “Hoskinson Health & Wellness Clinic,” a brand-new hospital that Hoskinson has promised will open. Hoskinson responded to a tweet from one of his followers on January 6, asking if they could use ADA to cover their costs at the newly opened clinic.

Cardano’s creator concurred. By February 2023, the hospital will also be operational. It is one of the factors influencing the increasing ADA/USD exchange rate.

Based on blockchain technology, C+Charge is developing a comprehensive Peer-to-Peer (P2P) payment platform for EV charging stations. Each user’s electronic wallet will be assigned the C+Charge utility token, CCHG, which they can use to pay for EV charging.

The network will also encourage customers to go green by rewarding them with NFT-based carbon credits for charging their electric vehicles at its stations. The network has already formed alliances with Flowcarbon and Perfect Solutions Turkey, allowing it to cover 20% of the country’s EV chargers. Furthermore, the first CEX launch will take place on March 31, 2023.

CCHG is currently available for $0.013. It also raised $277,115 of the $2,080,000 goal.

Visit C+Charge Now

Calvaria, a play-to-earn gaming ecosystem, is a recent innovation that has recently gained traction in the crypto world. The Calvaria team is dedicated to first and foremost serving the community and, if possible, rewarding it for its contributions.

As a result, they are holding a giveaway in which anyone who contributed to the RIA presale and had RIA tokens in their wallet at the time of the prize draw was eligible for a portion of the $100,000 RIA token distribution. After selling out quickly over the last two months, the Calvaria presale has raised more than $2.75 million.

The presale is currently coming to an end. Furthermore, only 11% of the RIA coins are still available, and the token is set to launch on exchanges such as LBANK Exchange and BKEX Global in the coming weeks.

Visit Calvaria now

The current live price of AVAX is $17.06, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1 billion. Avalanche has grown by 10.5% in the last 24 hours. The current rank is #17, with a market capitalization of $5 billion.

Ava Labs, a blockchain technology firm, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), the leading cloud computing service provider, have partnered to accelerate blockchain adoption across multiple industries.

The collaboration aims to improve the network’s stability and flexibility for developers, as well as to make it easier for individuals and organizations to set up and run nodes on Avalanche, Ava Labs’ layer-1 blockchain.

The collaboration is clear evidence that blockchain technology adoption will accelerate and broaden in the coming months. Furthermore, the value of AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche ecosystem, increased following the announcement of the partnership.

A quick 3min read about today's crypto news!

A quick 3min read about today's crypto news!

source







