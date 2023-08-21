How To Get Valorant Free On PC – GameSpot









Valorant is out now and free to play. Here's where you can download it.

By on June 16, 2020 at 11:24AM PDT

Valorant is officially out and available to download on PC after a successful closed beta period. Whether or not you were part of the closed beta prior to launch, Valorant is free for all players. Here’s our step-by-step guide on how to download and play Valorant right now.

If you were part of the closed beta and already had Valorant downloaded and installed prior to launch, all you need to do is launch the Valorant client and allow it to download the version 1.0 update. The patch pushed the game live on June 2, bringing with it a new Agent, a new map, and a new game mode.

Riot designed Valorant to run well on a variety of PCs, but you can check our guide to Valorant’s minimum and recommended PC specs to see if your rig meets the system requirements.

Want to play Valorant on PS4 or Xbox One? When asked if it had plans for a Valorant console release, Riot told GameSpot that it is “definitely” being prototyped, but don’t bet on it happening anytime soon–if at all. Valorant was designed as a PC game from the ground up and is currently available exclusively on the platform.

Valorant News & Announcements

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Use your keyboard!

Log in to comment

source







