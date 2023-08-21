Shiba Inu (SHIB) Heading to $1.00, Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Move … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
In this article, you’ll find out if Shiba Inu (SHIB) can realistically reach $1.00. We will also look into the recent huge moves of Dogecoin (DOGE) by Doge whales, and also we will break the news on TMSN Network (TMSN) launch date.
With a total of 589 trillion tokens in circulation and a price of 0.00001, Shiba Inu (SHIB) currently has an overall market capitalization of $6 billion. If the token were to surge to the value of $1/token, as previously speculated, this would suggest an incredible implied valuation of $589 trillion – greatly exceeding even global gross domestic product.
Shiba Inu (SHIB), continues to make headlines with its latest developments. Shiba Inu has seen a surge in popularity, with many investors drawn to its potential for high returns. As the demand for Shiba Inu (SHIB) grows, its community of holders and traders continues to expand.
Of course, any serious investor will realize that such a price would not be attainable without drastic reductions in supply. Nevertheless, many crypto enthusiasts are enticed by the potential profits of investing in this unique millennial-driven cryptocurrency, given its current low price and high potential rewards.
So no, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is extremely unlikely ever to reach $1 unless we see a burning mechanism built into the fundamentals of the project. However, it’s not all bad news. From here, it is very possible to see a 10X or even more if we see a strong bull market play out over the next few years.
Although the crypto market is still stuck in a corrective period, whales sitting on large sums of Dogecoin (DOGE) are still active. According to data from the popular Dogecoin Whale Alert Twitter bot, big money holders of the top meme currency have sent 527,909,756 DOGE valued at over $34.63 million during the last 24 hours alone.
Notably, this involved one whale moving 148,648,464 Dogecoin (DOGE) tokens amounting to almost $10 million for only about $5 worth of fees – representing the sheer power afforded to those with tremendous capital resources.
However, it’s important to note that Dogecoin (DOGE) is still a highly volatile cryptocurrency and its price can fluctuate rapidly. It’s also important to exercise caution when investing in cryptocurrencies, as they can be highly unpredictable and can lead to significant financial losses.
It seems the coins are just being shifted from wallet to wallet with no indication of any Dogecoin (DOGE) being dumped onto exchanges. With prices edging up lately despite the choppy market conditions, it will be intriguing to see what other surprises remain for Dogecoin (DOGE) investors over the next few weeks.
Investors are soon to have access to a first-of-its-kind trading platform like no other: an all-in-one, decentralized platform that combines cryptocurrency and derivatives trading.
TMS Network (TMSN) is a platform that has been purpose-built to address the top challenges faced in traditional trading practices, such as price uniformity, high fees, price manipulation, wash trading, slow transactions, and inadequate educational resources.
Additionally, users don’t need to open a bank or trading account with TMS Network (TMSN); simply connecting a wallet is enough to start trading. The TMS Network (TMSN) platform offers a social club setting where traders can consult with experienced investors and make the most of market conditions. And its sophisticated system links Trading Bots and Strategy Builder with a Robust Back Tester to keep investors’ emotions under control while optimizing their performance and results.
It has recently been announced that TMS Network (TMSN) is due to launch on Uniswap around the 8th of June this year. The token is currently in its presale stages and sits at a modest $0.038. Many investors are flocking to buy up TMS Network (TMSN) tokens in its presale stages and plan to hold it long-term as the platform has such a strong use case. TMS Network already raised $3.2 million!
People should consider buying TMS Network tokens to support this innovative project and to gain access to the platform’s features.
