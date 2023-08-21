New Surface devices now available in India – Microsoft Stories India – Microsoft









November 29, 2022 | Microsoft Stories

Surface Pro 9 and Laptop 5 will offer users new levels of productivity and connectivity

New Delhi, November 29, 2022 – Microsoft today announced that two new Surface products, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9, are now generally available in India via authorized commercial resellers as well as online and retail partners like Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and select multi brand stores.

“We are pleased to bring the new Surface devices to India, expanding our portfolio for Windows 11. Microsoft shared its vision for the next era of the Windows PC, where the PC and the cloud intersect and tap into innovative AI technology to unlock new experiences. Today, we are bringing the best of Microsoft together on a single device, with the innovation of Windows 11 as we take the next step on our journey to enable all users to participate, be seen, heard, and express their creativity.” said Irina Ghose, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India.

Surface Pro 9



Surface Pro 9 features the iconic built-in kickstand and a stunning, edge-to-edge 13” PixelSense display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Underneath the display is an HD camera, Omnisonic speakers, directional microphones, and Microsoft’s custom G6 chip that takes inking to the next level with tactile signals. Combined with the new Ink Focus in Microsoft OneNote, or the new GoodNotes app for Windows 11, digital ink on the screen feels like writing with pen and paper.

Surface Pro 9 offers a choice of processors – 12th Gen Intel® Core processor built on the Intel® Evo™ platform[1] with Thunderbolt™ 4, or Microsoft SQ®3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon with 5G connectivity[2] (*for commercial use only). In either case, users will be getting the same iconic Surface Pro form, great performance, all-day battery life[3], and secured-core capabilities.

Starting at INR 105,999 and available for purchase today, Surface Pro 9 is crafted with high-grade aluminum casing in a new set of beautiful, anodized colors[4] and provides options of personalization with its Signature Keyboard.

Surface Laptop 5



Surface Laptop 5 is sleek and elegant, providing all-day battery life[1] and now features Thunderbolt™ 4. Powered by the latest Intel® Evo™ platform, Surface Laptop 5 is over 50% more powerful than its predecessor. It offers the craftsmanship, comfort, and capabilities to jump in and produce your best work.

Surface Laptop 5’s signature 3:2 PixelSense display comes in 13.5” or 15” options, each with Dolby Vision IQ, providing users with the best possible picture, vivid colors and sharp contrast in any lighting conditions. The speakers are perfectly tuned and offer Dolby Atmos 3D spatial processing[2], to fully immerse users in their content. The front-facing HD camera and Studio Microphones capture in true-to-life fashion, even adjusting camera exposure in any lighting environment.

Starting at INR 107,999 and available for purchase from today, Surface Laptop 5 comes with new capabilities and in new anodized aluminum colors[3], enabling customers to enjoy a fully immersive content experience and do it all on their terms.

Availability and Pricing

The devices are generally available from today via authorized retailers such as Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and select multi brand stores.

They will be available in the following configurations in India.



(Windows 11 Home)

(Windows 11 Pro)



[1] Surface Pro 9 with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and storage of 256GB and above are built on the Intel® Evo™ platform

[2] 5G not available in all areas; compatibility and performance depends on carrier network, plan and other factors. See carrier for details and pricing.

[3] Battery life varies significantly based on usage, network and feature configuration, signal strength, settings and other factors. See https://aka.ms/SurfaceBatteryPerformance for details.

[4] Colors available on selected models only. Available colors, sizes, finishes, and processors may vary by store, market, and configuration.

[1] Battery life varies significantly based on usage, network and feature configuration, signal strength, settings and other factors. See https://aka.ms/SurfaceBatteryPerformance for details.

[2] Requires Dolby Atmos® encoded content and audio.

[3] Colors available on selected models only. Available colors, sizes, finishes, and processors may vary by store, market, and configuration.

About Microsoft India

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Microsoft set up its India operations in 1990. Today, Microsoft entities in India have over 20,000 employees, engaged in sales and marketing, research, development and customer services and support, across 11 Indian cities – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, and Pune. Microsoft offers its global cloud services from local data centers to accelerate digital transformation across Indian startups, businesses, and government organizations.

