New Xbox Games Releasing This Week (October 3rd – October 7th) – DualShockers









It's a slow week for new releases on the Xbox store, but there is one big release that'll cost you nothing.

Just like over on PlayStation, it's a very, very slow week for new releases on Xbox. What new games are coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One? Honestly, not a lot. If you've got a Switch lying around, you'll find more there, but for Microsoft and Sony's machines, it's a pretty dire week.

Not al is lost, mind you, as Overwatch 2 leads the charge as this week's headline act. What's more is that you don't need to pay a penny for this new release as it' a free-to-play game launching as an Early Access release. Being that it's Early Access, expect a few oddities to appear from time to time, but for the grand price of nothing, one can't complain. Plus, all of your cosmetics, progress, and other stats will carry over automatically from the previous game, which has now been laid to rest.

Rally fans are served well with Dakar Desert Rally which is launching on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on Tuesday, and it promises to be the biggest rally event ever, taking the historic Dakar Desert Rally experience and putting into the hands of players, complete with licensed events and cars.

If you're after something a little different, Medieval Dynasty is making the jump from PC to console this week. In Medieval Dynasty you start out as a pauper with nothing to their name. You can either follow the quest lines or just live out your best medieval life. Start as a nobody, end as the lord of the land – that's the goal. It's been out on PC since late last year and the Steam user reviews are mostly positive, with many players praising the game's blend of RPG, strategy, simulation, and survival gameplay.

