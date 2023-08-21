Netflix Releases List of Most Popular Shows and Movies in 2022 – What's on Netflix











Published on December 27th, 2022, 4:03 pm EST

Pictured: Stranger Things and The Gray Man

As part of its Tuesday drop of new Netflix top 10 figures, the streamer has released four top 10 lists looking back at their biggest hits of 2022. Let’s run through all four lists and see what the most popular Netflix movies and series of 2022 were.

In addition to these top 10 lists, Netflix also released a few other stats, including the fact that “Netflix members watched an average of six different genres a month” and that the service dominated the Nielsen charts saying they “had the #1 original series 46 out of 48 weeks so far this year and almost half of the #1 weekly movie spots on streaming.”

Below, we’ll look at the most popular TV and movies per Netflix plus using hourly data sourced from Netflix’s top 10 site which we use in our easy-to-use tool.

The Gray Man – Picture: Netflix

The Russo Brother’s big-budget action movie seemingly paid off with a theatrical release and a subsequent streaming release that was the biggest of the year.

Picture: Netflix

The Norweigen movie Troll unseated Blood Red Sky to become Netflix’s all-time most-watched non-English movie in the first 28 days.

Picture: Netflix

In terms of a pure hours, Stranger Things season 4 has taken the top spot on Netflix’s all-time list (although Wednesday wins using CVE figures – more on this later) and that’s no surprise given that it was a monster hit over the summer released over the course of two parts and with bumper runtimes.

Picture: Netflix

All of Us Are Dead took home the top spot on the non-English series list, dominated by debut seasons of shows with only one exception, Elite.

Netflix also boasted its dominance in the K Drama space saying, “60% of our members watched a Korean title and Netflix had 6 of the Top 10 most searched K-Dramas in Korea.”

Any hours marked with an asterisk mean that they’re expected to be in further top 10 lists.

For more discussion and the image versions of these lists, check out our Tweet embedded below:

Netflix has released the list of most popular TV and movies of 2022! pic.twitter.com/eVFSawFQzM

— What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) December 27, 2022



What was your favorite movie or series in 2022? Let us know in the comments.

Founder of What’s on Netflix and based in Norwich in the United Kingdom, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for a decade having started the site in 2013. Contact: [email protected]



