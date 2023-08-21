What to expect from Microsoft in 2023 – TrustedReviews









OPINION: With the end of 2022 fast approaching, we’ve decided to look into the future and assemble a list of our top predictions for Microsoft in 2023.

These predictions are based on educated guesses and rumours on the internet, so don’t take any information here as gospel. We also won’t be mentioning Microsoft’s subsidiary company Xbox here, as we’ll be dedicating a separate article to that.

If you’re a big fan of the Surface brand however then here’s what we think you can expect from Microsoft in 2023.

One of the safest bets for Microsoft in 2023 is that there will be a new Surface Laptop 6, as the company has traditionally stuck to an annual release schedule for its clamshell range.

While we’ve been waiting patiently for Microsoft to finally revamp the design of the Surface Laptop range and reduce the size of the unsightly chunky screen bezel, we’re starting to lose hope that Microsoft will offer such an upgrade any time soon.

The most likely scenario is that Microsoft will simply upgrade the laptop with the latest Intel processors, with the chip maker moving onto its 13th Generation in 2023.

We’d love for the Surface Laptop to at least be treated to an OLED upgrade, or even a higher refresh rate like on the Surface Pro series but given Microsoft’s track record, any substantial upgrades beyond a new processor seem unlikely.



The Surface Pro is another Microsoft range that has a strict annual release cycle, so it’s safe to assume we’ll see the 2-in-1 series hit double digits in 2023.

With Microsoft offering several key upgrades in recent years, including 5G connectivity and a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, it’s difficult to see how the company could improve the Surface Pro even further.

We’d love to see a Mini LED or OLED display to improve the screen quality, while the inevitable move to Intel’s 13th generation of processors will be welcome to boost the performance.

Otherwise, we’re expecting minor tweaks to the existing Surface Pro device. That’s nothing to worry about though, as this is already one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy – although we’re hoping Microsoft will finally bundle in the Type Cover by default.

The very first Surface Laptop Studio launched back in 2021, which makes it highly likely that a sequel will arrive in 2023. The Surface Laptop Studio took the Surface Book in a new direction, continuing the 2-in-1 concept, but with a versatile hinge rather than a detachable screen. This new screen enables you to continue using the high-powered GPU, even when in tablet mode.

For the Surface Laptop Studio 2, we’re expecting even more powerful components, with Intel’s 13th Gen processors once again likely. It’s even possible that Microsoft could make use of an Nvidia RTX 4000 Series GPU, which are expected to debut inside laptops early next year.

With Microsoft only debuting the design last year, it’s unlikely that it will make further tweaks any time soon. We also expect the 14-inch screen to stay the same, especially since it already has a high 2400×1600 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Microsoft originally revealed the Surface Neo in 2020, and yet there’s still no sign of an imminent launch. The dual-screen laptop was delayed due to the cancellation of Windows 10X but Microsoft never confirmed that it was binning the Neo.

Come 2023, it will have been three years since the Neo was revealed, so it’s arguably a make or break year for the laptop but if it does finally arrive next year, we expect to see major revisions to the device.

Microsoft originally claimed it would be powered by an Intel Lakefield processor but that seems unlikely now. It’s anyone’s guess what specs will be packed inside, while even the design could see major revisions since we first laid eyes on it.

With Microsoft’s radio silence, it’s possible that the Surface Neo will never see the light of day. This makes it the least likely product to launch in 2023 but we’ve still got hope that it will make an appearance.

