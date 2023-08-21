All-new MacBook Air with M2 available to order starting Friday, July 8 – Apple









Text of this article

July 6, 2022

UPDATE

All-new MacBook Air with M2 available to order starting Friday, July 8

Featuring a new, strikingly thin design in four beautiful finishes, larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 1080p HD camera, MagSafe charging, and more

Beginning Friday, July 8, at 5 a.m. PDT, the completely redesigned MacBook Air with M2 will be available to order, and will start arriving to customers worldwide on Friday, July 15. Supercharged by the M2 chip, the all-new MacBook Air features even more performance and a new strikingly thin design, a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a four-speaker sound system, up to 18 hours of battery life,1 and MagSafe charging. Now available in four gorgeous finishes — midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray — MacBook Air with M2 starts at $1,199 (US) and $1,099 (US) for education.

New Design Enabled by M2

Completely reimagined around M2, MacBook Air has a new design that is remarkably thin from every angle. With a durable, all-aluminum unibody enclosure that feels incredibly solid and is built to last, it measures just 11.3 millimeters thin, is only 2.7 pounds, and delivers an astonishing 20 percent reduction in volume from the previous generation. And with the power efficiency of M2, all of the capabilities of MacBook Air are built into a silent, fanless design. In addition to silver and space gray, MacBook Air is now available in two stunning new finishes: midnight and starlight.

MagSafe gives users a dedicated charging port that is easy to connect to while protecting MacBook Air when it is plugged in. MacBook Air also features two Thunderbolt ports for connecting a variety of accessories, and a 3.5 mm audio jack with support for high-impedance headphones. Additionally, the Magic Keyboard features a full-height function row with Touch ID, and a spacious, industry-leading Force Touch trackpad.

Gorgeous 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display

The new MacBook Air features a beautiful 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, which has been expanded closer to the sides and up around the camera to make room for the menu bar. The result is a larger display with much thinner borders, giving users more screen real estate to view their content in vivid detail. At 500 nits of brightness, it is also 25 percent brighter than before. MacBook Air now supports 1 billion colors, so photos and movies look incredibly vibrant.

Advanced Camera and Audio

MacBook Air includes a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera with twice the resolution and low-light performance of the previous generation. Combined with the processing power of the advanced image signal processor on M2, users will look great on video calls.

MacBook Air also features a four-speaker sound system. To fit inside such a thin design, the speakers and mics are completely integrated between the keyboard and display — all while delivering an even better audio experience. A three-mic array captures clean audio using advanced beamforming algorithms, while the speakers produce improved stereo separation and vocal clarity. MacBook Air also supports immersive Spatial Audio for music and movies with Dolby Atmos.

More Performance with M2

The M2 chip starts the next generation of Apple silicon for the Mac, taking the breakthrough performance, power efficiency, and capabilities of M1 even further. From multitasking to creating captivating images, MacBook Air with M2 is everything users could want in the world’s best-selling notebook.

Only with Apple silicon can there be this combination of performance and capabilities in such a thin and light notebook in a fanless design.

More Charging Options

MacBook Air offers a number of charging options, including an all-new 35W compact power adapter with two USB-C ports, so users can charge two devices at once. And for the first time, MacBook Air supports fast charging for up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes with an optional 67W USB-C power adapter.4

macOS Monterey

With macOS Monterey, MacBook Air offers Continuity tools like Universal Control that make it easy for users to work effortlessly across Mac and iPad. FaceTime includes Portrait mode and Spatial Audio to make calls feel more natural and lifelike, and SharePlay enables Mac users to have shared experiences through FaceTime.5 Live Text and Visual Look Up use intelligence to surface useful information, Safari includes powerful tab organization with Tab Groups, and Shortcuts brings the ease of automation to the Mac.

Coming this fall, macOS Ventura will take full advantage of M2, delivering new features including Stage Manager, powerful new capabilities with Continuity Camera, and Handoff coming to FaceTime. macOS Ventura also includes big updates to Safari, Mail, Messages, Spotlight, and more.

Designed with the Environment in Mind

The new MacBook Air is minimizing its impact on the environment, now using 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets. It also uses 100 percent recycled aluminum in its enclosure and is the first Apple product to use certified recycled steel. MacBook Air remains free of numerous harmful substances, meets Apple’s high standards for energy efficiency, and uses wood fiber in the packaging that comes from recycled sources or responsibly managed forests. Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to have net-zero climate impact across the entire business, which includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles. This means that every Mac Apple creates, from design to manufacturing, will be 100 percent carbon neutral.

Pricing and Availability

Press Contacts

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

Images in this article

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

The latest news and updates, direct from Apple.

Read more

source







