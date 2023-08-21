A Hero’s Welcome – s.gmc.com









2022-09-15

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – The GMC HUMMER EV first took the world by storm in 2020 and now it’s entering the global gaming world in a big way. For the first time ever, the world’s first all-electric supertruck will be a part of Activision’s critically acclaimed Call of Duty® video game franchise.

Offering up to a GM-estimated 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 lb-ft of torque, a 0-60 mph (0-97 kmh) time of approximately 3-seconds1 and 13 inches of suspension travel for incredible off-road capability, the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup is the perfect truck for players to transport their team across any terrain or map.

“The GMC HUMMER EV Pickup is truly the world’s first all-electric supertruck. Now, it is entering the gaming world where it will define a new chapter of capability and bring players together across the globe,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC. “Bringing the supertruck into Call of Duty will allow players to elevate their experience and provide a new way to play, powered by a nearly quiet and fast-accelerating EV.”

In a massive year and new era for the franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II brings with it a new level of engagement to players. The GMC HUMMER EV Pickup is the first all-electric vehicle in the Call of Duty® franchise and will be a playable vehicle within the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, in addition to making an appearance in the action-packed Modern Warfare II single-player campaign.

“We’re excited to bring the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup into the fold for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0,” said William Gahagan, director of Global Partnerships at Activision. “There’s nothing like driving across Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 in an all-electric, 1,000 horsepower supertruck. I can’t wait for players to get their hands on it this fall.”

Players will be able to utilize the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup’s off-road capability across the massive map, featuring a variety of terrains and conditions. Whether on the trails of Moab in real life, or navigating the massive play space of Warzone 2.0, the HUMMER EV Pickup provides players with a vehicle they can trust to help conquer their challenges.

Mark your calendars, as two worlds come together with this exciting integration of the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup into Call of Duty® Modern Warfare® II, which is scheduled to debut on Oct. 28, 2022, and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 coming this fall. Follow GMC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date on the latest news regarding the partnership.

About GMC

GMC offers a range of premium trucks and SUVs designed and engineered to the highest standard. With vehicles like the compact Terrain and full-size Yukon, all-new Canyon and Sierra light-duty, as well as the world’s first all-electric supertruck the GMC HUMMER EV, our trucks and SUVs deliver GMC’s signature combination of intuitive technologies, precise engineering and premium execution. Built on a strong foundation of manufacturing trucks since 1902, GMC now sells in a dozen countries across the world. Details on all models are available at www.gmc.com, Instagram at @GMC, Twitter at @GMC or at www.facebook.com/gmc.

1With available Watts To Freedom. Read the vehicle’s owner’s manual for more important limitations and information.

Please view your lighbox to modify the assets. It is recommended that you download your current lightbox contents and clear its assets to add more.

Go to my lightbox | I understand & close window

A parachuted-crate opens in the desert revealing a front view of the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup. The world’s first all-electric supertruck will be a part of Activision’s critically acclaimed Call of Duty video game franchise.

All

Electric

Crossovers

Trucks

Propulsion Systems

Chevrolet

Buick

GMC

Cadillac

Website help

Media Request (email)

GM Heritage Center

Corporate

Chevrolet

Buick

GMC

Cadillac

Phone 1-800-462-8782

for general vehicle and roadside assistance



Contact Us | @GMC



GMC Customer Assistance Center

P.O. Box 33172

Detroit, MI 48232-5172

Creative Commons©Privacy Policy

Back to top

source







