Will Shiba Inu reach $0.1 in 2023? – Analytics Insight

Cynomi Report Reveals Number of MSPs Providing Virtual CISO Services Will Grow Fivefold By Next Year
The price of Shiba Inu today is $0.0000093.
But all those zeroes don’t mean a lot to Shiba Inu hodlers. They’ve seen how Shiba Inu went from $0.0000000001 to $0.00001 in a matter of weeks. And the hottest topic this December seems to be: “Will Shiba Inu reach $0.1 in 2023?”
Let’s look at what the latest data is saying.
If Shiba Inu today sent 589 trillion tokens to the burn address, the SHIB price would be $0.1.
Vitalik Buterin already sent 410 trillion SHIB tokens to the burn address in a single transaction in 2021. Could the same thing happen again? Could Shiba Inu burn its way to $0.1?
Not likely. Those 589 trillion tokens are in the hands of more than 1.2 million Shiba Inu holders. And they’re not burning a lot of them. In November, just 661 million SHIB tokens were burned at a dollar value around $6,000.
It’s a drop in the ocean. Shiba Burn Tracker says we’d be waiting at least 67,000 years for Shiba Inu to be worth $0.1 by token burning alone.
Shiba Inu did launch a burn portal that also paid passive income in May. But it flopped. The development team completely stepped back and the project is floundering.
For Shiba Inu to get to $0.1 by investment alone, here’s what needs to happen.
The Shiba Inu market cap needs to grow to $59 trillion. That’s 59 times bigger than the entire crypto industry. It’s almost three times the size of the United States GDP.
So, no, it’s not likely to happen in 2023.
If Shiba Inu can recover to its all-time high, the token rise will be 760% to $0.00008. But that all-time high came in a bull market. And we’re not predicted to have another one until 2024.
In the meantime, market fluctuations could well drive Shiba Inu prices up or down. But will Shiba Inu reach $0.1 in 2023? Not looking like it.
