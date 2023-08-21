Surface Pro X – The totally mobile Pro – Microsoft









Meet Surface Pro X. Always with you, instantly ready. Designed to keep up anywhere, at any angle. With optional Gigabit LTE.³

This device is preloaded with Windows 11.

From sketching or editing to binge watching your favorite show on the high-resolution 13” PixelSense™ touchscreen, the iconic built-in Kickstand effortlessly adjusts to the position you need.

The industry-leading Kickstand adjusts to nearly 180 degrees effortlessly to whatever angle you need—it’s like magic.

Surface signature 3:2 aspect ratio means that you’re viewing Word docs, websites and more perfectly scaled, on an optimized display with 18% more vertical screen real estate than a typical laptop.5

Write, code, or email in comfort with mechanical backlit keys (including a function row), optimum key spacing for fast, accurate typing, and a large glass touchpad for precision input.* Reflect your personal style with a choice of color.4

Starting at just 1.7 pounds2 (not including Keyboard*).

Up to 151 hours, plus Fast Charging.

Stay connected with blazing, fast, reliable, and consistent speeds.3

More vertical screen real estate than a typical laptop, to view Word docs, websites and more perfectly scaled.5

Whether you’re editing photos, streaming a favorite game, or powering through emails, Surface Pro X is built for what you do.**

From photos to Photoshop®,* applications optimized for Windows on ARM make the sky the limit with Surface Pro X. 6

We’ve taken the best of the mobile platform including fast connectivity, long battery life, and ultra-quiet performance, and built it into your all-day everyday device.

Send emojis and cheer on the spot. From video and phone calls to text chats, you can do it all from your screen. With Windows 116, it’s all built into your taskbar for a fast, flyover experience.***

Quickly create and share content that stands out, manage your schedule with ease, effortlessly connect with others, and enjoy peace of mind with Microsoft 365.*

Windows 11 comes with Widgets and enhanced browser performance from Microsoft Edge — a perfect combo for performance and personalization.6

Don’t worry about competing for bandwidth. Optional Gigabit LTE3 keeps you connected with blazing fast, reliable, and consistent speeds so you can keep streaming, chatting, or working without interruption almost anywhere.

Built-in 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD video is ready at any angle you need, and automatically adjusts to lighting conditions to more accurately reflect natural skin tones. Built-in 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD video is ready at any angle you need, and automatically adjusts to lighting conditions to more accurately reflect natural skin tones.

The 10MP rear-facing camera with autofocus is ready to scan a document or capture footage in 4K. Edit and share your inspiration instantly. The 10MP rear-facing camera with autofocus is ready to scan a document or capture footage in 4K. Edit and share your inspiration instantly.

Dual far-field Studio Mics and optimized speakers deliver the best video calling experience yet on Surface Pro. Dual far-field Studio Mics and optimized speakers deliver the best video calling experience yet on Surface Pro.

Powered by artificial intelligence and the onboard neural engine, Eye Contact helps to adjust your gaze on video calls so you appear to be looking directly in the camera. Powered by artificial intelligence and the onboard neural engine, Eye Contact helps to adjust your gaze on video calls so you appear to be looking directly in the camera.

Microsoft SQ®1 and Microsoft SQ®2 ARM processors powered by Qualcomm combine what you love about your smartphone with the power of Windows 11.

Touch, pen, keyboard, or voice. It’s your computer, so you choose how you want to use it. Brainstorm ideas, edit a paper, or create digital art with Surface Pro Signature Keyboard and Surface Slim Pen 2.*

Personalize Surface Pro X with Surface Adaptive Kit,* featuring keycap labels, port indicators, and 3-dimensional stickers to more easily use and connect your computer and compatible accessories.

Surface Slim Pen 2 pairs and charges wirelessly, stored securely in Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, so it’s ready when inspiration strikes.*

Sleek and compact, Surface Pro Signature Keyboard performs like a traditional laptop keyboard complete with a full function row.* Mechanical backlit keys and optimum key spacing supports fast and accurate typing.

If you live and work in the cloud, Surface Pro X was designed for you, with the choice of Microsoft SQ®1 and Microsoft SQ®2 processors.

Portable and versatile, with laptop power and hi-res touchscreens. Explore all four options to find your perfect fit.

The performance of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet.

The totally mobile Pro, designed to keep up anywhere, at any angle, with optional Gigabit LTE.³

Classic Pro features, more speed, and premium laptop performance for your favorite apps, games, and accessories.

The most portable Surface touchscreen 2-in-1. Perfect for daily tasks, homework, and play.

See and do more on the hi-res, virtually edge-to-edge PixelSense™ Display

Navigate naturally on screen with touch — take notes and sketch with Surface Slim Pen 2*

Signature 3:2 aspect ratio means that you’re viewing Word docs, websites and more perfectly scaled

Custom-built Microsoft processor delivers fast, 8-core performance

Multitask across Microsoft 365* apps and multiple tabs

Enjoy console caliber gaming

Mark up, edit, or create at whatever angle you need thanks to adjustable built-in Kickstand



Add Surface Pro Signature Keyboard * to write, code, or email in comfort

Thinnest and lightest Pro, starting at just 1.7 lb (not including Keyboard*)

Available with optional Gigabit LTE 4

Built-in, front-facing camera with 1080p HD video, backed by dual Studio Mics and optimized speakers for the best calling experience yet on Surface Pro

2 USB-C® ports connect to 4K external monitors, charge your phone, or use a USB drive



