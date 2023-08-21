Litecoin (LTC) and Avalanche (AVAX) Poised to Top Crypto Charts … – Cryptonews









Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.



Litecoin (LTC) and Avalanche (AVAX) may have underperformed in 2022, but it will not be long before these crypto majors buy their way to the top.

Litecoin (LTC) and Avalanche (AVAX), together with the new cryptocurrency project The Hideaways (HDWY) are forecasted to become the most profitable investments in 2023.

Litecoin (LTC) was not a whale favorite until May of this year. On-chain data shows the number of whale addresses holding at least 1,000 LTC climbed 8.12% since May 27.

After a long period of stagnation, big investors accumulating Litecoin (LTC) means an increasing appetite for the token.

Litecoin (LTC)’s price climbed to $65.81 after a 9% boost in the 24-hour charts. This is the coin’s biggest single-day jump in months.

Analysts noted traders are buying into Litecoin (LTC) before its halving event in July 2023, which is expected to give the price a 200% lift.

Litecoin (LTC) can become a top performer next year and share the space with another high-potential crypto The Hideaways (HDWY) .

Avalanche (AVAX) is another crypto that is brewing to become a top investment next year.

Avalanche (AVAX), like The Hideaways (HDWY) , is a steady investment to make. The network is considered the fastest smart contract platform in terms of time-to-finality, outperforming Ethereum (ETH).

Although Avalanche (AVAX) did not give us remarkable ROI this year, with the price down 87% from its all-time high, the coin has sealed meaningful partnerships as we near the end of the year.

The biggest would be its recent deal with BLRD, the final Fantasy mobile game maker, to launch the company’s first-ever Web3 game.

Avalanche (AVAX) is up 5.28% to $19.34 at press time – analysts expect the price to break the $20 ceiling before the week closes.

Aside from Litecoin (LTC) and Avalanche (AVAX), analysts are betting their trust on the presale token The Hideaways (HDWY) for a 9,000% rally next year. This is after it hit a 450% growth just a month after launching in September.

What is their basis for giving such an optimistic outlook? The Hideaways (HDWY) is the first cryptocurrency project to tap into the trillion-dollar luxury real estate industry.

Backing NFTs with real-world assets ensures that the price is not dependent on mere speculations. Moreover, this gives takers a chance to earn passive income as The Hideaways (HDWY ) distributes rental yields to investors every month.

The Hideaways (HDWY) is currently selling for $0.045. With 50% of tokens now sold, it will be soon that we see it hitting $1.

Learn more about their project here:

Website: https://www.thehideaways.io

Pre-Sale: https://ticket.thehideaways.io/register

Telegram: https://t.me/thehideawayscrypto

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hdwycrypto

A quick 3min read about today's crypto news!

A quick 3min read about today's crypto news!

source







