Introducing Surface Laptop Go 2 – Microsoft News Center Canada – Microsoft









June 1, 2022

By Pete Kyriacou, VP, Microsoft Devices

Available for preorder today, Surface Laptop Go 2 offers updated features and specs that light up the diverse set of experiences that have come to define the Windows 11 PC, all for the incredible starting price of $739.99 CAD

When we first introduced Surface Laptop Go in 2020, the world was navigating profound changes in the way each of us connects both to people and experiences. The Windows PC became more essential than ever for work, school, play, and social connection. Through innovative hardware and software experiences, our product makers at Surface created something that exceeded expectations and was delightful to use. Whether we were browsing the web, managing tasks across work, school and life, or relaxing with a favorite TV show, Surface Laptop Go brought the premium PC experience that we expect from Surface to an incredible price point. This has always been the purpose of Surface Laptop Go, and the product is only getting better.

Meet Surface Laptop Go 2:

Today we’re delighted to announce Surface Laptop Go 2. This product has been meticulously crafted to deliver our Surface signature premium design and features in an ultra-portable format. Jump right into your flow with an effortless lift of the lid, Instant On, and Windows Hello through the fingerprint reader integrated into the power button. You’ll immediately feel at home with the vibrant 3:2, 12.4-inch PixelSense touch display. An improved HD camera and dual Studio Mics mean you’ll look and sound your best when making video calls. The first-class Surface typing experience is uncompromised with 30% more key travel than a MacBook Air and complemented by the large precision trackpad.





Surface Laptop Go 2 weighs only 2.48 pounds and packs in the power of the Quad-core 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor. With all-day battery life and fast charging – Surface Laptop Go 2 is the perfect companion for class, the office, the coffee shop or wherever life takes you.



Device color has also become a defining characteristic of our product design. Between color and materials, we explore unique and premium experiences. From the clean aluminum exterior to the warm and pleasing Alcantara finishings, we’ve focused on creating authentic, sophisticated looks that are expressive in their hues. In addition to Ice Blue, Sandstone and Platinum, we’re excited to offer Surface Laptop Go 2 in a fresh Sage color. Inspired by subtle nature tones, Sage carries green and gray notes with a hint of blue. In the natural light, you’ll notice the soft reflection of the premium aluminum material. This color is calming while also being an edgy addition to the Surface color palette. We hope you’ll love it as much as we do.

While fashioning a beautiful product we are also committed to sustainability. In addition to SSD, replaceable components now include the C-Cover (Keyset and Trackpad), AB Cover (Display) and battery1, and Surflink cable helping to extend the use of your device.

Beneath the sleek exterior, Surface Laptop Go 2 is the first Intel-based secured-core PC from Surface. With innovation from chip to cloud, customers at home or work can enjoy new levels of security. Whether deploying for a large-scale enterprise or your home business, Surface Laptop Go 2 offers a lightweight, manageable and functional device for any employee. We invite you to check out our IT Pro Blog to learn how Surface Laptop Go 2 is a great option for commercial customers.



These enhancements continue to demonstrate the team’s commitment to detail and to you, blending form and function so that you can showcase your style, explore your interests, or grow your business. We are thrilled to offer Surface Laptop Go 2 at the starting price of $739.99 CAD. Whether you’re seeking the perfect product to take with you on vacation, or a premium device for the upcoming school year, Surface Laptop Go 2 is everything you need in a package that is light, reliable, elegant and more secure. We’ve come to rely on our PCs for the connections that matter most to us, and we expect more from them than ever before. Surface Laptop Go 2 is here to deliver on that expectation at an incredible price for everyone.

Visit Microsoft.com or BestBuy Canada to preorder today in select markets. Orders will begin shipping on June 7 with the product’s general availability. Commercial customers can visit the Surface for Business page to learn more or contact an authorized reseller.

