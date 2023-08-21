7 Best NFTs to Buy – New NFT Projects to Blow Up | Mint – Mint









The NFT market has grown significantly in the last few years, and it’s poised for even more growth. Numerous investors are getting into this market with the aim of profiting from NFTs. But only certain ones may potentially provide returns.

So we wanted to help new investors by reviewing the best NFTs to buy.

The Top 7 Best NFTS to Buy Right Now

Blockchain hosts numerous NFTs, but we picked out only the best. Our list highlights 7 of the best NFTs to flip:

Battle Infinity –Overall Best NFT to Buy Silks –Popular Horse Racing Game Lucky Block –Competition Platform Offering Rewards Axie Infinity –Pioneering P2E Game EstateX –Real Estate Platform Making Investing Easier Decentraland –Popular Real Estate NFT Game My Neighbor Alice –Top-Rated NFT Project

A Closer Look at the 7 Best NFTS to Buy in 2022

We examined these projects to see what they were really about, so let’s see what makes these 7 NFT platforms the best.

1. Battle Infinity – Overall Best NFT to Buy

The top pick was Battle Infinity because it provided players the most benefits of all the NFTs we looked at. Players benefit in several ways from the six platforms that they can access. A good place to start is on Battle Swap, the game’s decentralized exchange. Players can buy IBAT, the platform’s native token, on Battle Swap and then sell their rewards to receive other currencies.

The main action happens in the IBAT Premier League. That’s where players build teams and buy the best players so they have an edge over the competition. But players need NFT passes to enter matches and leagues. And they can get them from Battle Marketplace. The game’s developers tokenized items into NFTs so that players can receive value from them.

Battle Arena is where players explore the Metaverse. They’ll use their VR headsets to make their way around a virtual land and meet other players in real-time. Players use their unique avatars, which they dressed from the NFTs obtained in the Battle Marketplace. Battle Infinity has offered players access to multiple games in Battle Games.

Since this game offers play-to-earn, players can compete in Battle Stake for the highest rewards. Players have three options to stake IBAT coins and compete for the best annual percentage yield. The platform also rewards highly active players from the global staking pool. That’s where half of IBAT transaction fees go and then get distributed to loyal players.

Players should get IBAT while it’s on presale. So the time is now. The Battle Infinity presale started on 11 July 2022 and lasts only until 10 October 2022. Each IBAT coin costs only $0.0015, so investors buying it now will get discounted rates.

To stay in touch with the game’s latest developments, the best way is to subscribe to Battle Infinity’s Telegram channel.

2. Silks – Popular Horse Racing Game

Silks may be a virtual horse racing game, but it incorporates real-world elements to make the game realistic. The game’s developers incorporated the births of real horses into this game, making it a derivative NFT project.

But horses develop throughout the years, so the game is capable of tracking a real horse’s growth and physical traits to provide players with the latest information about thoroughbreds.

Silks enables players to earn while they play. One way for players to earn is by turning their land into horse farms. Players can add assets to their farms to make them more valuable and also speculate on land.

Another way of earning is by participating in horse races and breeding horses. Contributing to the ecosystem is also rewarded, and the game enables players to stake their $SLK, the platform’s native token. Considering Silks has done such a great job at converting real-world horses into a virtual game, it’s definitely one of the best play-to-earn games.

3. Lucky Block – Competition Platform Offering Rewards

Players who want to win prizes will find the Lucky Block platform to be very appealing. This NFT competition platform enables players to enter draws by buying tickets with LBLOCK, the platform’s native coin.

To enter a draw, players need to buy at least five years. One ticket costs $1. Lucky Block doesn’t charge transaction fees for ticket purchases. Players who enter draws stand a chance to win a weekly main prize of $50,000, received in LBLOCK. The platform also hosts weekly NFT draws on Fridays.

Soon, players will be able to buy NFTs with fiat currency from this platform. But LBLOCK’s exposure has increased since Lucky Block developed an ERC20 token. The platform did that because it wanted centralized exchanges to list the coin. And that’s exactly what happened. LBLOCK is listed on LBank and MEXC.

Apart from the draws, players can also stand a chance of making capital gain if they hold LBLOCK. The coin surged 1,100% in February 2022, and it needed only two weeks to provide investors with such returns.

4. Axie Infinity – Pioneering P2E Game

When talking about the best NFT play-to-earn games, one NFT project that isn’t new but can’t be left out is Axie Infinity. Numerous players have joined this platform because it was one of the first games that enabled players to earn rewards while entertaining themselves.

Players can earn rewards by collecting treasure and strengthening their army to defeat opponents. It’s also possible for players to breed digital pets known as Axies and battle it out in Battle Arena to receive real money prizes.

But the platform’s coin has also proven to be useful. Investors who filled up their bags with the AXS coin before July 2021 went on a 5,200% rally until November 2021.

Getting started in real estate investment is not possible for some because of limited funds. But EstateX is a platform that enables everyone to get involved in real estate investing. Regardless of the amount of money investors have, EstateX allows fractional ownership through its blockchain platform.

Its aim has been to make real estate accessible to anyone, and it’s done that by enabling investors to buy it’s native token, $ESX.

6. Decentraland – Popular Real Estate NFT Game

Most gamers in the NFT ecosystem have played or heard of Decentraland. It’s one of the most popular NFT projects because it has converted real estate into a game that rewards players. The way players earn is by buying and selling land. Players can increase their profits by adding infrastructure to their land to make it more valuable.

Decentraland divides its land into parcels. Players buy parcels and use the platform’s native token, MANA. It’s not only the land that’s valuable because holding MANA has proven to be lucrative for some investors.

Players who enjoy multiplayer games and buying land will enjoy My Neighbor Alice. The game enables players to earn rewards while they go fishing, converse with neighbors and also collect NFTs. Besides being able to increase the value of their land, players can also use in-game assets to make the gaming experience more enjoyable.

The game offers various assets such as vegetables, animals and make-up. Players can buy the Alice coin (ticker symbol ALICE) to buy land and also if they want to use certain DeFi products. This game offers entertainment and rewards, so it’s easy to see why it’s one of the best NFTs to buy.

How to Buy IBAT

Here’s a quick step-by-step on how to buy IBAT.

Step 1: Connect Wallet

Log onto Battle Infinity’s website and click ‘Connect Wallet’.

Step 2: Buy IBAT

Type in the amount of IBAT to buy. Then, click ‘BUY IBAT’.

Step 3: Confirm Transaction

The next step is to click ‘Confirm’ in the wallet to finalise the transaction.

The IBAT presale, at the time of writing, is 17% sold out.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

