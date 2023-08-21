GMC Hummer EV in Digital Version Will Join 'Call of Duty' This Fall – Car and Driver









What could be more natural? The electric behemoth will be playable in the Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 installments of the popular sofa-based military adventures.

The U.S. military uses more than 100 million barrels of oil each year, making it one of the biggest consumers of petroleum in the world. The military has also spent millions over the past decade or more transitioning some of its vehicles to electric power. These feel like important details to know before we get to the news that the GMC Hummer EV will soon be available as a playable vehicle in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 video games.

GMC said this week that a digitized version of the Hummer EV will bring its estimated 1000 horsepower and 3.3-second zero-to-60-mph time to the Activision video games before the end of the year. The massive EV will be available in Modern Warfare II on October 28 and in Warzone 2.0 sometime later this fall.

Other real-world vehicles have appeared in Call of Duty games before. The Jeep Wrangler has made multiple appearances, for example, as has the original Humvee. Jeep even built small numbers of Call of Duty–branded vehicles around a decade ago, including a Black Ops Edition and a Modern Warfare 3 Edition.

GM Defense president David Albritton told GM Authority in 2020 that the Hummer EV "could provide a great base platform for an electric vehicle to be used in the military context." GM has a long history of building vehicles for the U.S. military. Last year, GM Defense made a one-off concept vehicle based on its Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) but with a zero-emission powertrain. The All Electric Concept Vehicle was meant to show what’s possible with military electric vehicles and what could one day replace the combustion-powered ISV for the U.S. Army.





Sebastian Blanco has been writing about electric vehicles, hybrids, and hydrogen cars since 2006. His articles and car reviews have appeared in the New York Times, Automotive News, Reuters, SAE, Autoblog, InsideEVs, Trucks.com, Car Talk, and other outlets. His first green-car media event was the launch of the Tesla Roadster, and since then he has been tracking the shift away from gasoline-powered vehicles and discovering the new technology’s importance not just for the auto industry, but for the world as a whole. Throw in the recent shift to autonomous vehicles, and there are more interesting changes happening now than most people can wrap their heads around. You can find him on Twitter or, on good days, behind the wheel of a new EV.



