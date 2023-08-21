The best free books on Amazon for Prime members – About Amazon









Amazon’s reading services, such as Prime Reading, Amazon Original Stories, and Amazon First Reads, allow customers to discover new books and authors—at no additional cost to their Prime membership.

Literary trend setters can gain access to titles before they publish with Amazon First Reads, a Prime member reading benefit that offers early access to a selection of new books one month before they officially publish. And for those who are constantly searching for their next great read, Prime Reading offers a rotating selection of thousands of books, magazines, comics, short reads, audiobooks, and other material at no additional cost to a Prime membership.

Ready to dive into some of the new books you can read for free with Prime? Check out the latest additions to Prime Reading—which features more than 3,000 additional options available in total—and new titles from Amazon Original Stories below.

The Broken Doll collection, Jeffrey Deaver

A sociopath cuts a path of destruction across the rural Midwest. In pursuit: a vigilante detective and a prosecutor, one bent on revenge, the other on virtue. And in the wrong place at the wrong time: a doctor in a life-and-death moral struggle. Barreling toward justice, their fates converge in these four interlocking short stories of cunning misdirection.

Say You’re Sorry, Melinda Leigh

In the first book of the best-selling series from No. 1 Wall Street Journal best-selling author Melinda Leigh, former prosecutor Morgan Dane faces the most personal—and deadly—case of her lifetime.

The Influencer, Joyce Maynard

Insta fame has deadly repercussions in a timely short story of dark psychological suspense by New York Times best-selling author Joyce Maynard.

The Wehrwolf, Alma Katsu

Alma Katsu, the visionary author of The Fervor, The Hunger, and The Deep, brings readers a terrifying short story about monsters among men—and the thin lines that divide them.

A Merciful Death, Kendra Elliot

FBI special agent Mercy Kilpatrick has been waiting her whole life for disaster to strike. A prepper since childhood, Mercy grew up living off the land—and off the grid—in rural Eagle’s Nest, Oregon. Until a shocking tragedy tore her family apart and forced her to leave home. Now, a predator known as the cave man is targeting the survivalists in her hometown, murdering them in their homes, stealing huge numbers of weapons, and creating federal suspicion of a possible domestic terrorism event. But the crime scene details are eerily familiar to an unsolved mystery from Mercy’s past.

The Bookstore Sisters, Alice Hoffman

From New York Times best-selling author Alice Hoffman comes a heartfelt short story about family, independence, and finding your place in the world.

The World Played Chess, Robert Dugoni

Best-selling author Robert Dugoni returns with an emotionally arresting follow-up to The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell.

Moment in Time, Suzanne Redfearn

From the best-selling author of In an Instant comes a heartrending story about the power of friendship during the most challenging moments in life.

Have You Seen Luis Velez?, Catherine Ryan Hyde

New York Times best-selling author Catherine Ryan Hyde brings heartwarming authenticity to the story of two strangers who find that kindness is a powerful antidote to fear.

Into Shadowcollection, various authors

Some truths are carefully concealed; others merely forgotten. In this spellbinding collection, Tomi Champion-Adeyemi, Lev Grossman, Alix E. Harrow, Tamsyn Muir, Garth Nix, Nghi Vo, and Veronica G. Henry create characters who venture into the depths where others fear to tread. But when forbidden knowledge is the ultimate power, how far can they go before the darkness consumes them?

The Quarter Storm, Veronica G. Henry

A practitioner of Vodou must test the boundaries of her powers to solve a ritual murder in New Orleans and protect everything she holds sacred.

The Raven Spell, Luanne G. Smith

In Victorian England a witch and a detective are on the hunt for a serial killer in an enthralling novel of magic and murder by the Amazon Charts and Washington Post bestselling author of The Vine Witch.

I Choose Darkness, Jenny Lawson

From cheap costumes to creepy dolls to questionable candy, No. 1 New York Times best-selling author Jenny Lawson weaves a hauntingly hilarious account of her ongoing—sometimes outrageous—Halloween life.

This Is How We Do It: A Pep Talk, Kevin Hart

Entertainment icon Kevin Hart, the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons, shares 15 heartfelt lessons about harnessing your potential in the here and now.

If You Tell, Gregg Olsen

No. 1 New York Times best-selling author Gregg Olsen’s shocking and empowering true-crime story of three sisters determined to survive their mother’s house of horrors.

A Touch of Darkness, Scarlett St. Clair

From best-selling author Scarlett St. Clair comes a dark and enthralling reimagining of the Hades and Persephone Greek myth.

Resting Scrooge Face, Meghan Quinn

From USA Today and Amazon Charts best-selling author Meghan Quinn comes a festive short romance about old flames and mistaken identities.

Want more reading options? Kindle Unlimited is a subscription service that offers readers access to more than 1 million books, as well as magazines, audiobooks, and short stories, for $9.99 a month. This option is not included with your Prime membership, but it’s a great way to up your reading game.

source







