Last Week Was Huge for Xbox Game Pass, But There's Still More to … – GameRant

Last week was a particularly busy one for Xbox Game Pass, but there’s even more to look forward to before the month is out.
Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription service is coming off a particularly big week, and there's even more for fans to look forward to before July 2023 is out. Even with a price increase, Xbox Game Pass strives to be the best deal in gaming. It accomplishes this by giving subscribers a variety of perks, access to well over 100 games at any given time, and more.
New games are added to Xbox Game Pass regularly, so much so that there's always more games coming to Game Pass than there are games leaving the service. However, last week wasn't a big one for Xbox Game Pass just because of the new releases. It was also notable for a big announcement that Microsoft made regarding a new Xbox Game Pass tier that will be replacing Xbox Live Gold.
Here is why last week was a big one for Xbox Game Pass, and why there's still a lot for subscribers to look forward to before the month is out.
Originally, Microsoft only offered a vanilla Xbox Game Pass subscription that gave users on Xbox One the chance to play a variety of games in exchange for a fee. It then added PC Game Pass to the mix, extending the Game Pass service to PC gamers. Microsoft then introduced Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the highest-tier of its Xbox Game Pass subscription service and one that saw vanilla Game Pass and PC Game Pass bundled together along with a bunch of other bonuses.
Now Microsoft is introducing yet another Xbox Game Pass tier to the masses: Xbox Game Pass Core. Xbox Game Pass Core is replacing Xbox Live Gold and will make its debut on September 14. Costing $9.99 per month or $59.99 per year, Xbox Game Pass Core includes online multiplayer, access to over 25 games pulled from the Game Pass library, and Xbox Live Gold-style deals and discounts.
Xbox Game Pass Core was announced at the beginning of last week, setting the tone that it was going to be a memorable one for the service.
In total, Xbox Game Pass subscribers were treated to six new game additions last week. It all started with a big update on July 18 that saw three games added to Xbox Game Pass at once: early access title Techtonica, Xbox 360-era adventure game The Cave, and photography game Toem. All three games have been generally well-received and have all made solid additions to the Xbox Game Pass games lineup.
The day after, Xbox Game Pass added Maquette. A first-person puzzle game that originally released as a day one PS Plus game, Maquette made its Xbox debut through Game Pass – technically making it a day one release for Microsoft's service as well.
And finally, Xbox Game Pass added both The Wandering Village and Figment 2: Creed Valley to close out its new game additions for the week. Both games have "very positive" reviews according to their Steam pages, so Xbox Game Pass subscribers should be sure to check them out while they're still available on the service.
In total, there are two more games for Xbox Game Pass subscribers to check out before July 2023 comes to a close. The first, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, will be added to Game Pass on July 25. The second, Venba, is a day one game coming on July 31. Serious Sam will be playable on the cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S consoles, whereas Venba will be playable on consoles and PC, but not the cloud.
Out of these two games, Venba is perhaps the more exciting addition. While Serious Sam is part of a long-running first-person shooter franchise, Venba is a day one release and early impressions of the game have been positive. It's a narrative-driven cooking game, which is also a fairly unique concept and something that can help it stand out from the many other games available to play through Xbox Game Pass.
Venba's addition will make July 31 a big day for Xbox Game Pass, but it will also be a notable day because of the games leaving the service. July 31 will be the last day for Xbox Game Pass subscribers to check out Dreamscaper, Expeditions: Rome, Marvel's Avengers, The Ascent, and Two Point Campus. Out of these, the two that Game Pass subscribers may want to prioritize are Dreamscaper and Two Point Campus, as they have the best reviews.
MORE: One Big Franchise's Absence on Xbox Game Pass Doesn't Make Sense Anymore
Dalton Cooper is an editor for Game Rant who has been writing about video games professionally since 2011. Having written thousands of game reviews and articles over the course of his career, Dalton considers himself a video game historian and strives to play as many games as possible. Dalton covers the latest breaking news for Game Rant, as well as writes reviews, guide content, and more.
Home Latest News Last Week Was Huge for Xbox Game Pass, But There's Still More...