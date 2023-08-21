Polygon Price Predictions: Where Will Instagram Take the MATIC … – InvestorPlace









Instagram could send MATIC higher in 2023

Polygon ( MATIC-USD ) price predictions are a hot topic on Thursday thanks to Instagram — which is own by Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META ) — reaching out to the blockchain project for non-fungible token (NFT) support.

With this deal, users on Instagram will be able to mint and sell NFTs using Polygon. The addition of this feature makes sense, as Meta, formerly known Facebook, has been strongly pushing for Web 3.0 efforts.

Stephane Kasriel, Head of Commerce and Financial Technologies at Meta, said the following about the news:

“These features all share the same goal: to help creators make a living […] Blockchain has a role in this because it can enable entirely new business models for creators that give them more control over their work and audiences, and how they monetize. But for this tech to truly boost economic opportunity for creators, it needs to be easier to use […] By introducing NFTs natively on Instagram, we hope to achieve this and facilitate new forms of connection between billions of people & their favorite creators.”

Let’s go over what experts think this will do to MATIC prices over the next year below!

Most of these Polygon price predictions are positive compared to MATIC’s price of 95 cents as of this writing. Crypto traders will also note that MATIC is up 10.6% over the prior 24-hour period as of Thursday afternoon.

