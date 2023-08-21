Roblox down updates — Thousands of users report server connection issues with gaming platform… – The US Sun









THOUSANDS of Roblox users reported issues with accessing the popular game.

More than 9,000 users reported issues at around 4pm, per Downdetector.

As of 5pm, reports have dropped significantly as there are below 1,000 reports.

Follow our Roblox live blog for more news and updates...

Roblox is the brainchild of Canadian David Baszucki – who had been involved in programming educational physics and mechanical simulation software since 1989.

In 2004, alongside co-founder Erik Cassel, he created the beta version of Roblox under the name DynaBlocks.

Baszucki – also known by his Roblox username Builderman – started testing the first demos that year and eventually renamed the game a year later in line with the company brand.

The game officially launched in 2006.

In a 2016 interview with Forbes, Baszucki said the idea for Roblox was inspired by the success of his Interactive Physics and Working Model software applications and its popularity among young students.

Baszucki also owns a rough 13 percent stake in the Roblox Corporation.

Roblox is a virtual space you can play and chat with others.

It’s been likened to hit game Fortnite, though there are some key differences.

Fortnite comprises of dedicated gaming elements with its much-loved battle royale, as well as Save the World modes, in addition to the social Creative mode.

Whereas Roblox doesn’t have a specific game per se.

Roblox is more of an ‘experience’, and while you can play games within it, everything is created by the users themselves.

Many see it as an early take on the metaverse.

Described as “the Imagination Platform” by the creators, Roblox essentially offers a service that lets users develop their own games, play other people’ games, and explore user-created content.

It’s basically somewhere you can hang out with friends, explore virtual spaces, and play a huge array of games and content.

And if the fancy takes you, you can try your hand at making your own content, or collaborating with others to bring your vision to life.

Users are reporting fewer problems with Roblox after earlier today the gaming platform had more than 9,000 reported issues.

Issues have dropped to less than 2,000 reported problems.

Below is a map of North America and where Roblox users are experiencing the most problems.

Below are the most common problem Roblox users are experiencing.

More than 6,000 users reported problems with Roblox, per Downdetector.

One user commented on Downdetector: "Roblox is still down."

Roblox has gone down once again as users are reporting problems with server connection.

Now that issues with Roblox are resolved, we are pausing our live coverage.

You can find out more about the hit game here.

There’s a system in place for blocking and reporting abuse on Roblox. This can be used anywhere on the platform – including apps and games.

There are instructions on how to block and report abuse on the Roblox website.

You can also take a more hands-on approach with the customizable parental controls.

These give you the option to limit or disable online chat, as well as restrict access to age-appropriate games.

And if you want to keep an even closer eye on what’s going on when your kids are roaming around in Roblox, you can monitor account activity.

It’s also recommended that read up on the parental guidance for the Talent Hub if your kids are interested in the more creative side of Roblox.

There’s a system in place for blocking and reporting abuse on Roblox. This can be used anywhere on the platform – including apps and games.

There are instructions on how to block and report abuse on the Roblox website.

You can also take a more hands-on approach with the customizable parental controls.

These give you the option to limit or disable online chat, as well as restrict access to age-appropriate games.

And if you want to keep an even closer eye on what’s going on when your kids are roaming around in Roblox, you can monitor account activity.

It’s also recommended that read up on the parental guidance for the Talent Hub if your kids are interested in the more creative side of Roblox.

Globally, Roblox has on average more than 210million monthly players, most of whom are children.

Players use core building components to create and share online worlds that anyone can explore.

It is free to play, relying on purchases paid for in currency known as “robux.”

As with anything online, parents need to get up to speed with how to keep their kids safe, and the first thing to recognize is that Roblox is not an age-rated game; it's an online social space.

You wouldn't let your kids wander around in the real world unattended (I hope!) or without explaining how to be safe and aware of their surroundings – and the same applies here.

The onus is on you as a parent to keep your child safe online, whether it's on social media, online games, or online social spaces.

That being said, Roblox isn't the wild west. The devs have taken steps to ensure kids are as safe as possible, as detailed on the Roblox website.

There's also a dedicated section for parents that breaks Roblox down into the basics.

Some of the tools Roblox uses to ensure user safety include avatar clothing detection, to ensure everyone is wearing "appropriate attire."

Chat filters – which use a combo of software and human moderators – ensure any inappropriate content is blocked out.

Described as "the Imagination Platform" by the creators, Roblox essentially offers a service that lets users develop their own games, play other people' games, and explore user-created content.

It's basically somewhere you can hang out with friends, explore virtual spaces, and play a huge array of games and content.

And if the fancy takes you, you can try your hand at making your own content, or collaborating with others to bring your vision to life.

Roblox is a virtual space you can play and chat with others.

It's been likened to hit game Fortnite, though there are some key differences.

Fortnite comprises of dedicated gaming elements with its much-loved battle royale, as well as Save the World modes, in addition to the social Creative mode.

Whereas Roblox doesn't have a specific game per se.

Roblox is more of an 'experience', and while you can play games within it, everything is created by the users themselves.

Many see it as an early take on the metaverse.

Roblox users are reporting that they're unable to join games and servers.

Each game reportedly has zero players as Roblox has yet to fix the issues with the servers.

Roblox players are taking to Twitter to complain about the outage.

umm can roblox come back up already ?!? i got games to play #ROBLOX #RobloxDown

#RobloxDown Sooooo….its a ghost town. Literally. There are no server available. Can't join any game, nor any servers. It is COMPLETELY SHUT DOWN! RIP Roblox lol

If users are able to get in to their accounts, a banner is at the top of the homepage with news of the issues.

"We are aware that there is an issue with accessing Roblox. Our team is actively working on it."

The official Roblox Twitter account has shared a statement saying that the company is "actively working" to fix the game.

We are aware that there is an issue with accessing Roblox for some of you. Our team is actively working on it.

Most users are reporting issues with server connection.

While 58 percent of players are having trouble accessing the game, 28 percent of users report issues with game play.

Meanwhile, 14 percent of users are experiencing issues with the website.

Per Downdetector, over 17,000 users reported issues with the game around 10.20pm ET.

The reports then seemed to drop before spiking again when nearly 17,000 users reported problems at 10.38pm.

As of 11.20pm, the reports have dropped to 11,000 users.

Over 16,000 Roblox users have reported issues with accessing the popular game, according to Downdetector.

Users are having trouble accessing the game.

Redeeming promo codes on Roblox is very simple, just make sure you’re logged into your Roblox account and have a code ready to go.

Just head over to the redeem Roblox code page and click on the “Enter Your Code” field. Once you’ve entered it, hit “Redeem” and the items will be added to your account.

Roblox was actually released back in 2006 but was somewhat overlooked amid the rise of other online gaming platforms.

It is said its founder, David Baszucki, was not that interested in press conferences.

But it began to climb up the charts in the later part of the 2010s and really came to public notice during the Covid-19 pandemic when kids were stuck at home with nothing to do.

It was estimated to have had over 164million monthly users in August 2020 and half of all children under 16 in the United States are said to have played it, The Verge reports.

Roblox is the brainchild of Canadian David Baszucki – who had been involved in programming educational physics and mechanical simulation software since 1989.

In 2004, alongside co-founder Erik Cassel, he created the beta version of Roblox under the name DynaBlocks.

Baszucki – also known by his Roblox username Builderman – started testing the first demos that year and eventually renamed the game a year later in line with the company brand.

The game officially launched in 2006.

In a 2016 interview with Forbes, Baszucki said the idea for Roblox was inspired by the success of his Interactive Physics and Working Model software applications and its popularity among young students.

Baszucki also owns a rough 13 percent stake in the Roblox Corporation.

© 2020 THE SUN, US, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | TERMS OF USE | PRIVACY | YOUR AD CHOICES | SITEMAP

source







